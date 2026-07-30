Patricia Richardson's Reunion With Her Home Improvement Sons Is Full Of '90s Nostalgia
If you're old enough to recognize the lines "More power!" and "I don't think so, Tim," then you're one of the millions who tuned in to watch Tim Allen's pre-"Toy Story" breakout show. "Home Improvement" ran eight seasons on ABC before its cancellation, delighting viewers with its blend of relatable family problems and Allen's passion for making his DIY projects over-the-top. Patricia Richardson, who played mom Jill Taylor, opted to leave the show after Season 8 to focus on her family; newly divorced, she wanted more time with her three young children than the busy shooting schedule allowed. In the 20-plus years since, the actors have moved on to other projects and don't see each other as often as they once did. That's why Richardson's recent Instagram post has fans positively squealing.
Using the caption, "My other boys," Richardson shared a photo of herself with two of her TV sons: Taran Noah Smith, who played youngest son Mark Taylor, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who portrayed middle son Randy Taylor. All three look great: Richardson's bold hair transformation to an all-gray 'do is totally flattering, Thomas looks studious in his black-frame glasses, and Smith's long locks and beard are total California surfer vibes. (It's certainly different from his former character's teen green-haired goth phase!)
Richardson's post drew thousands of likes, plus plenty of nostalgic fangirling from women who had a major crush on Thomas back in the day (and still refer to him by his initials). "I'll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear," sighed one commenter. Another replied, "never! I tried to explain to my 16 y/o but kids just don't understand." (Sounds like a "Home Improvement" plot to us!)
The Taylors are leading very different lives now
Patricia Richardson offered no context for her reunion with her two younger "Home Improvement" sons, but it was still a delight for the show's fans to see they still keep in touch. Similar to the cast of "The Partridge Family," not all the "Home Improvement" stars continued working in the entertainment field. Tim Allen, of course, saw his career skyrocket, and he has since had leading roles in two more sitcoms, "Last Man Standing" and "Shifting Gears." Richardson had recurring roles in "Strong Medicine" and "The West Wing," but has since chosen to focus on TV movies and cameos.
The Taylor boys are similarly separated. After gracing countless teen magazine covers and playing young Simba in "The Lion King," Jonathan Taylor Thomas took a break from performing, and now has his sights on writing and directing. Thomas' photo with his TV mom is the first he's posed for in years. Taran Noah Smith experienced some life road bumps since the show ended, including a legal battle with his parents over his earnings. Smith's career arc since "Home Improvement" includes founding a vegan food truck business, creating a floating art gallery, and his current job with SpaceX (yes, that SpaceX!), where he retrieves rocket parts from the sea after launches. Zachary Ty Bryan, who played oldest son Brad Taylor, has had an even bumpier time of it; currently, he's serving time on numerous DUI charges.
Richardson and Thomas made separate appearances on "Last Man Standing," and Richardson appeared alongside former cast members Richard Karn and Debbie Dunning for an episode of "Shifting Gears," but that's the closest we'll ever come to seeing a full-on "Home Improvement" reboot. Even if all the actors were available, the show "would be very weird," as Richardson said during an interview on the Back to the Best podcast. "It makes me sad to think about it."