Patricia Richardson's Reunion With Her Home Improvement Sons Is Full Of '90s Nostalgia

If you're old enough to recognize the lines "More power!" and "I don't think so, Tim," then you're one of the millions who tuned in to watch Tim Allen's pre-"Toy Story" breakout show. "Home Improvement" ran eight seasons on ABC before its cancellation, delighting viewers with its blend of relatable family problems and Allen's passion for making his DIY projects over-the-top. Patricia Richardson, who played mom Jill Taylor, opted to leave the show after Season 8 to focus on her family; newly divorced, she wanted more time with her three young children than the busy shooting schedule allowed. In the 20-plus years since, the actors have moved on to other projects and don't see each other as often as they once did. That's why Richardson's recent Instagram post has fans positively squealing.

Using the caption, "My other boys," Richardson shared a photo of herself with two of her TV sons: Taran Noah Smith, who played youngest son Mark Taylor, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who portrayed middle son Randy Taylor. All three look great: Richardson's bold hair transformation to an all-gray 'do is totally flattering, Thomas looks studious in his black-frame glasses, and Smith's long locks and beard are total California surfer vibes. (It's certainly different from his former character's teen green-haired goth phase!)

Richardson's post drew thousands of likes, plus plenty of nostalgic fangirling from women who had a major crush on Thomas back in the day (and still refer to him by his initials). "I'll never outgrow my JTT phase, I fear," sighed one commenter. Another replied, "never! I tried to explain to my 16 y/o but kids just don't understand." (Sounds like a "Home Improvement" plot to us!)