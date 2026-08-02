Times Princess Charlene Has Channeled Grace Kelly's Iconic Looks

Princess Charlene of Monaco has faced sky-high expectations since the day she married the principality's sovereign, Prince Albert, in 2011. The last woman to wear the Monégasque crown was the Hollywood legend and fashion icon Princess Grace Kelly. Although Princess Charlene and Grace Kelly certainly shared similar struggles in private, there is no comparison between the way the two princesses were perceived by the public. While Grace was a wildly famous movie star before she became a royal, Charlene's background as a professional athlete and a commoner left Monaco's high society with its fair share of doubts. Grace had, essentially, left Charlene with big shoes to fill.

Commenting on this point in a conversation published in the Express in 2021, royal expert Coryne Hall explained, "It's a hard act for Charlene to follow, really, because she is always going to have these comparisons with Princess Grace." This reality has put a certain degree of pressure on Charlene; however, she has done her best to lean into it. Rather than avoiding comparisons to Grace altogether, Charlene has often embraced her late mother-in-law's fashion choices — keeping her iconic sense of style alive. Indeed, many of the most alluring outfits that Princess Charlene has ever worn actually mirror some of Grace's most striking ensembles. By paying homage to Grace's fashion choices — whether deliberatley or not — Charlene has been able to step more elegantly into her princess role. She has also, consequently, established herself as a fashion icon in her own right.