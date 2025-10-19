The Most Iconic (And Disastrous) Royal Hair Transformations

When Princess Diana was a teenager, she wore her hair long. She styled it well past her shoulders with simple, side-swept bangs, and it was a light, dirty blond tone. It was a far more natural look for Diana, and one she would depart from as soon as her relationship with Prince Charles launched her to international stardom. When the world started to know her as Charles' girlfriend, Diana's hair was already much shorter, and she'd never go back to that longer, more casual length.

Around the time of Diana's engagement and wedding to Charles, and later on their honeymoon, Diana's hair was completely different from the way it was in these earlier years. While Diana carries a legacy as a style icon — indeed, even today there are Diana-approved trends that are making a comeback — this early period of her relationship with Charles was an unfortunate one for Diana in terms of hair. She transitioned from a teenager with gorgeous long hair to a young adult with a mushroom cut. This all occurred in the early '80s, primarily from 1980 to 1981. Diana's hair grew out a little longer after she had her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and this slight length was a vast improvement on the bowl cut of her wedding era. Things would change again for Diana after she and Charles separated in 1992. Her hair absolutely transformed into that iconic short cut, and it was utterly fabulous.