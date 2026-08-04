Jonathan Knight's Impressive Transformation From Boy Band Heartthrob To HGTV Star

Many people did not know that Jonathan Knight was keeping a secret about his sexuality. At the time, Knight's manager knew that he was gay, but warned him about coming out. "He pulled me aside and was like, 'If anybody finds out, your career is over. The New Kids' career is over. My career is over,'" Knight told Lance Bass on a January 2023 episode of the "Frosted Tips" podcast (via Billboard). "It was just so much pressure," he continued, adding, "looking back, that was a lot of pressure to put on somebody who's just trying to figure out the world themselves. As it went along, the stress built up and built up and built up."

While Knight did his best to keep his sexuality out of the tabloids, those efforts came to a halt in 2011 when '80s singer Tiffany accidentally outed him when she was a guest on "Watch What Happens Live." Tiffany told host Andy Cohen that she previously dated Knight, saying, "He became gay later. I didn't do it! But he's fabulous. Now looking back, when we were dating he was so much fun. We used to do facials together. He was so easy to talk to and he was fabulous," she added (via Bravo).

Knight took to Twitter (now X) with a funny response, writing, "I'm so devastated...How can I not remember getting facials???????" Tiffany would follow up with an apology on social media, and Knight was totally cool about it. "Tiff, please don't lose any sleep over it! I know you weren't being mean and I found it to be funny," he replied.