Before & After Pics Highlight The Transformations Of NBC's Top Anchors And Hosts

Savannah Guthrie has been part of the NBC family for about two decades. Her first appearances on "Today" came in 2001 as a guest White House correspondent for a few episodes. In 2007, her spot at the network became more permanent when she joined NBC News, again as a White House correspondent. In 2011, Savannah joined the "Today" team as the chief legal correspondent, and her role on the show has adapted ever since. Now, thanks to her work doing everything from interviewing criminals to moderating presidential town halls, Savannah is one of the most recognizable faces at NBC.

Just as viewers have gotten through life's trials by watching Savannah on screen every day, Savannah has leaned on "Today" during her toughest moments. In early 2026, Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The story gripped the nation, and Savannah spent several weeks away from NBC while she navigated her family's nightmare. When Savannah returned to work, she shared on an episode of "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" how she managed to do so amid her stress and grief. "I'm happy to be back ... It's something to do, and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But it's not easy," she said, noting that her mother would have encouraged her to keep going.