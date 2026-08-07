Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Most Memorable Outfit Repeats

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is not exactly the most high-maintenance member of the British royal family. While King Charles III reportedly needs the royal chef to prepare up to seven eggs in order to get the texture just right and Sarah Ferguson allegedly makes her staff cry, Sophie is known for having her feet on the ground. Why is she so different from other royals? To start, Sophie has not always been a royal.

Born Sophie Rhys-Jones, the duchess came into the world as a commoner back in 1965. While her dad worked as an international tire salesman, her mother was employed as a secretary. This middle-class background has ultimately allowed Sophie to dodge much of the entitled attitude that's rumored to swirl around Windsor Castle. The difference between Sophie and many of her more blue-blooded peers is clear in her wardrobe. Compared to other high-ranking members of the British royal family, Sophie has developed the striking tendency to rewear outfits. Although the duchess could easily buy a new dress for every occasion, she prefers to recycle some of the prettiest pieces from her wardrobe — establishing herself as a royal with a common touch.