Celebrities Who Changed Their Name Before Finding Fame

Since its very inception, Hollywood has proved a brutal battlefield for famous figures, with only the most resilient finding longevity in the industry. Celebrities must promote themselves like a brand in order to compete with the endless newcomers vying for their spots, and a memorable name can help set them apart. It may be surprising to learn that some of the world's most recognizable faces are actually using chosen monikers, identities they adopted to improve their shot at stardom.

Though he is one of the music world's biggest and brightest stars, Bruno Mars isn't actually the Grammy-winner's given birth name. Similarly, fans (and even Jennifer Aniston herself!) were shocked to discover that leading lady Reese Witherspoon has been going by a stage name for decades, one of countless people who switched things up before becoming famous.

While some celebrity name changes are easy to spot, others may come as a major surprise. Whether they wanted something catchier, were forced into the decision, or simply sought to create an exciting alter ego, many of Hollywood's most beloved stars are performing under stage names.