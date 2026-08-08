Celebrities Who Changed Their Name Before Finding Fame
Since its very inception, Hollywood has proved a brutal battlefield for famous figures, with only the most resilient finding longevity in the industry. Celebrities must promote themselves like a brand in order to compete with the endless newcomers vying for their spots, and a memorable name can help set them apart. It may be surprising to learn that some of the world's most recognizable faces are actually using chosen monikers, identities they adopted to improve their shot at stardom.
Though he is one of the music world's biggest and brightest stars, Bruno Mars isn't actually the Grammy-winner's given birth name. Similarly, fans (and even Jennifer Aniston herself!) were shocked to discover that leading lady Reese Witherspoon has been going by a stage name for decades, one of countless people who switched things up before becoming famous.
While some celebrity name changes are easy to spot, others may come as a major surprise. Whether they wanted something catchier, were forced into the decision, or simply sought to create an exciting alter ego, many of Hollywood's most beloved stars are performing under stage names.
Bruno Mars always knew he was destined for stardom
Sixteen-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars has been dominating the music charts for years, captivating the masses with his showmanship and impeccable pipes. Though he is known globally by his memorable stage name, Mars was actually born Peter Gene Hernandez. His father Peter called him "Bruno" when he was a young boy because he thought he resembled the pro wrestler Bruno Sammartino.
"Oh, my dad nicknamed me 'Bruno' when I was 2 years old! You know, I guess I was this chubby kid, and at the time there was this chubby (Italian) wrestler called Bruno Sammartino! So my name has been Bruno ever since I can remember," he told Blues and Soul (via UNILAD). The crooner came up with the surname Mars because he cheekily claimed, "a lot of girls say I'm out of this world!" (per Parade), and he also wanted to avoid getting stereotyped as a Latin singer because of his surname.
Prince gave Carmen Electra her catchy moniker
Hollywood bombshell Carmen Electra first made a name for herself in the late '90s as a model and actress, landing in the pages of Playboy in 1996 and starring in the TV juggernaut "Baywatch." Electra was given her stage name by the one and only Prince, who discovered the rising star and signed her to his record label Paisley Park Records in 1991.
Prince did not think that she looked like a Tara Patrick (her birth name) and gave her the moniker Carmen Electra instead. Though her music career never took off, Electra nonetheless found other success as an entertainer. When Prince tragically died in 2016, Electra paid tribute to her former mentor. "He gave me my name, he believed in me, and he has inspired an entire generation. I will always love him," she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
Reese Witherspoon felt her middle name was more Hollywood
Since she was a young teenager, America's sweetheart Reese Witherspoon has kept the world endlessly entertained with her performances in wholesome rom-coms and engrossing dramas. When she was first starting out in the entertainment industry in the '90s, she adopted the professional name Reese Witherspoon, despite the fact that her first name is Laura Jeanne; Reese is actually her middle name. According to Women's Health, she switched up her name because it sounded more "Hollywood."
Fans of the actor have been shocked to discover her real name, and even Witherspoon's "The Morning Show" co-star Jennifer Aniston didn't know her true identity. "Who's Laura? Who the hell's Laura?" Aniston amusingly asked in an interview with LADbible Entertainment, to which Witherspoon responded, "It's my middle name ... Laura Jeanne Reese." When asked why she decided to go by Reese professionally, Witherspoon further explained, "I didn't change it, my name is just always Reese."
Vin Diesel wanted a tougher-sounding name
Born Mark Sinclair Vincent, action superstar Vin Diesel began going by his famous stage name when he was just 17 years old and already working as a bouncer in New York. The future leading man was attending Hunter College and was in charge of manning the door at a club named The Tunnel when he decided to switch up his persona. He wanted to have a tougher-sounding name that matched his rowdy new gig, and he happened upon the last name Diesel.
"[T]hey just started calling me Vin Diesel, for some crazy reason," he said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "In New York, when you were kind of built up a little bit ... they'd say 'that guy's diesel.'" The actor settled on Vin to honor his stepfather, Irving H. Vincent, and the moniker helped Diesel get a foot in the door in Hollywood and stand out from his fellow performers.
Olivia Wilde paid homage to a famed poet
Actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde has long been one of the industry's most buzzed-about talents, but before making it big in Hollywood, she opted to get rid of her unfortunately spelled last name. She was born Olivia Cockburn, which is connected to her family's Scottish roots, and though it is pronounced differently, the name wasn't easy to have growing up.
"I'll tell you something — and there's no way you would know this — it's pronounced 'Co-burn.' Which I want you to imagine being a kid ... when you're ... it's spelled 'Cockburn,'" Wilde revealed on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I think it was an early important lesson in laughing along — not in a way that was giving in to the bullies." "The Invite" director settled on the surname of Wilde instead, paying homage to famed poet Oscar Wilde and her family's love of literature.
Nicolas Cage wanted to avoid the nepo baby label
A member of the prominent Coppola family, Nicolas Cage grew up in the entertainment industry and knew at just 15 that he wanted to pursue a career on-screen. Cage appeared in his acclaimed uncle Francis Ford Coppola's films early on and wanted to avoid accusations of nepotism, so he opted to change his name from Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage.
The Hollywood veteran drew inspiration for his stage name from two vastly different sources: music composer John Cage and Marvel superhero Luke Cage. "I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I'm Nick Cage in life, and I'm Nick Cage on camera," he told Variety in 2026. "'Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else's, so I decided I'm going to bring it on and be 'Cage.'"
Jamie Foxx honored a trailblazing comedian
Throughout his 30-plus years in Hollywood, Jamie Foxx has proved himself a jack-of-all-trades as a successful actor, comedian, and musician. Born Eric Marlon Bishop, he chose the stage name Jamie Foxx when he began performing stand-up at comedy clubs in the late '80s and early '90s.
He believed that Jamie sounded more ambiguous in a time when clubs were trying to select more female performers at open mics. As for the last name, he opted for Foxx as a tribute to beloved comedian and TV legend Redd Foxx, who memorably starred in the '70s classic sitcom "Sanford and Son." "[I]t was a tip of the hat to him that I chose that name, and the name stuck, and I got to be thankful to him for blazing the trail as a comedian and allowing me to sort of ride on his coattails," he said in SiriusXM's audio documentary "Redd Foxx: We've Come to Join You."
Whoopi Goldberg's stage name has cheeky origins
It's hard to believe there was a time when Whoopi Goldberg wasn't known by her famous stage name, yet the EGOT recipient was actually born with a bit of a more conventional name: Caryn Johnson. As she began to embark upon her career in the entertainment business, she wanted to go by a name that was more unique and interesting. The comedian also had a reputation for passing gas while working onstage, so she initially settled on the name Whoopi Cushión (a playful nod to her alleged flatulence).
"Once I started getting parts in plays, I wanted a name that sounded more interesting. Caryn Johnson wasn't it," Goldberg wrote in her memoir "Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me" (via Us Weekly). Amusingly, her mother was not too keen on the name change and helped her change the last name to Goldberg, something she felt wouldn't diminish her talents.
Marilyn Monroe carefully crafted her bombshell alter ego
Regarded as one of the silver screen's most iconic performers and a pop culture legend, Marilyn Monroe dominated the 20th century and reigned supreme in Tinseltown. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, she skyrocketed to superstardom in the early '50s and carefully crafted her blond bombshell image after she was first discovered while working at a munitions factory during World War II.
20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon helped her settle on the stage name Marilyn Monroe in 1946 because she reminded him of Broadway performer Marilyn Miller. Monroe was part of her mother's maiden name, and the aspiring starlet merged the two names together. She began going by Marilyn Monroe professionally when she signed her first studio contract in 1946, but didn't legally change her name until 1956. "Marilyn Monroe was her invention," her close friend James Haspiel said via People. "It gave her success, but in real life, she was Norma Jeane."
Michael Keaton randomly settled on his stage name
Breaking into Hollywood isn't easy, and doing it while sharing the same name as one of the cinema's most famous stars is even more difficult. "Batman" legend Michael Keaton was actually born Michael Douglas, and because actor Michael Douglas and talk show host Mike Douglas were already registered in what was then SAG (now SAG-AFTRA), he opted to shake things up and go with Keaton.
Rumors swirled that he chose the last name after silent film star Buster Keaton, yet its true origins are far less formal: He simply stumbled upon the Keaton name and liked it. "I was looking through — I can't remember if it was a phone book," Keaton recounted to People. "I must've gone, 'I don't know, let me think of something here.' And I went, 'Oh, that sounds reasonable.'" The Golden Globe winner has since expressed his desire to go by Michael Keaton Douglas on future acting projects.
Elton John always hated his birth name
Throughout his decades-spanning career, music icon Elton John has achieved EGOT status, won five Grammy awards, and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. Beloved for his flamboyant style and transcendent sound, John wanted to have a stage name that better reflected his true self and the image he wanted to craft.
The musician grew up Reginald Dwight, which he felt was extremely old-fashioned. He also hated shortened versions of it, so he decided to leave his tumultuous childhood memories behind and chose Elton. "[W]hen I became Elton John, it was like a new lease on life," he said in a 1987 interview. "I didn't particularly like being Reg Dwight. It had too many unhappy memories ... I hated the word 'Reg,' anyway. It was just a horrible name." John legally changed his name in 1972, and the rest, as they say, is music history.
Miley Cyrus honored her father and family
Miley Cyrus has been a fixture in Hollywood since she was a little girl, in part because her father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and her godmother is music legend Dolly Parton. Originally named Destiny Hope, the future Grammy winner was known as a happy baby and earned the nickname Smiley, which was eventually shortened to Miley. The musician subsequently began going by the moniker in the industry before legally changing her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008, which also honored her grandfather Ronald Ray Cyrus.
"It's a big shoe to fill. My parents thought it was my destiny to bring hope to the world," Cyrus shared while appearing on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" (via "Today"). "It is lovely. It is a lot. But I do think that from the beginning it set an intention, which we don't always have."
Lana Del Rey wanted to go by a dreamy, more mysterious moniker
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is known for her vintage-inspired sound and aesthetic and is one of music's most influential acts. Born Elizabeth Grant, she started out performing as Lizzy Grant but wanted to change her name to something more glamorous, a moniker she could mold her musical sound around.
Her stage name was inspired by both cinema vixen Lana Turner and the Ford Del Rey sedan, and she felt that Lana Del Rey sounded mystical. "I wanted a name I could shape the music towards," she told British Vogue. "I was going to Miami quite a lot at the time, speaking a lot of Spanish with my friends from Cuba — Lana Del Rey reminded us of the glamour of the seaside. It sounded gorgeous coming off the tip of the tongue."
Johnny Knoxville felt his birth name sounded like a disease
America's favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville has been making the world laugh since the debut of the iconic MTV stunt show "Jackass" in 2000, which paved the way for his career as a leading man. He grew up Philip John Clapp in Knoxville, Tennessee, and after moving to Los Angeles when he was 18 to pursue a career as an actor, he decided to shake up his name.
He opted to go by his middle name John and combined it with his birth city, believing the name Johnny Knoxville was far more appealing than his "venereal disease" of a real name. "I was writing for magazines and wanted a snappier name," he said in an interview with Wired. "So I took my middle name and the city I grew up in, Knoxville, and voilà."
Stevie Wonder was a gifted child prodigy
Hailed as a true pioneer of music and an R&B legend, Stevie Wonder grew up as a child prodigy who first signed with the Motown label when he was just 11. "I was known as the blind boy who was always making noise, beating on walls, hitting on boxes, singing, and playing the bongos from morning till sunset on the front porch. People were like, 'Give us a break,'" he told Oprah about his early love of music.
Born Stevland Hardaway Judkins in 1950, the gifted crooner began impressing music bigwigs, and producer Clarence Paul ultimately felt that he should adopt a catchier stage name. Paul settled on the name Little Stevie Wonder, having reportedly declared at the time, "We can't keep introducing him as the 'Eighth Wonder of the World,'" (via Express U.K.). The name stuck and helped further establish Wonder as a musical genius.
Shania Twain wanted to have an exciting stage name
Country music superstar Shania Twain is one of the world's best-selling musicians of all time, withrecord sales totaling more than 100 million worldwide. Dubbed the "Queen of Country Pop," Twain grew up in Canada and began performing at bars at just 8 years old to help support her family. She was legally born Eilleen Regina Edwards before her stepfather Jerry Twain adopted her.
After kicking off her career and signing a record deal in 1993, Twain decided that she wanted to perform as a more exciting persona. "I think, in my mind, I was just not really wanting to be called my grandmother's name onstage, so I decided to change it to Shania Twain," she said on her podcast "Home Now Radio" (via PopCulture.com). "I met somebody with the name Shania, thought it was beautiful, and Shania Twain was born."
Martin Sheen felt pressured to change his name
Born Ramón Antonio Gerard Estévez to an Irish mother and Spanish immigrant father, decorated actor Martin Sheen has been a staple on the big and small screen for decades. When he first started to pursue a career in Hollywood in the early '60s, Sheen decided to adopt a stage name so that he wouldn't be limited to any roles. The moniker is a combination of Catholic bishop and media broadcaster Fulton Sheen and CBS casting director Robert Dale Martin, who helped give him his first big break.
Sheen has since expressed regret about going by a different professional name. "That's one of my regrets. ... Sometimes you get persuaded when you don't have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later," he told Closer Weekly, revealing that he was happy he never legally changed his name.
Katy Perry created her stage persona as a coping method
Chart-topping pop star Katy Perry has been making hit songs for years, kicking off her enduring career with her 2008 album "One of the Boys." She had previously released a gospel album titled "Katy Hudson" in 2001 before pivoting her focus to pop music, performing as Katheryn Perry to help avoid any confusion with actor Kate Hudson. She eventually adopted the stage name Katy Perry, taking her mother's maiden name.
The songstress has been vocal about wanting to create her stage persona as a way to cope with her past trauma. "I created this wonderful character called Katy Perry that I very much am, and can step into all the time, but I created that character out of protection," she said to The Guardian. "It was me going, 'OK, I've been upset my whole childhood so I'm going to show the world I am something, that I am going to do something and that I am enough.'"