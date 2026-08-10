Throwback Photo Of Audrey Hepburn & Her Children's Hour Co-Stars Is Full Of '60s Nostalgia

Audrey Hepburn's most famous roles were in movies that blended romance with comedy, drama or mystery genres. However, people who haven't watched a Hepburn movie should start with one of her underrated drama films.

"The Children's Hour" came out the same year as "Breakfast at Tiffany's."The 1961 drama followed schoolteachers Karen Wright, played by Hepburn, and Martha Dobie, played by Shirley MacLaine, as they deal with a student lying about their relationship being romantic. The lie puts the women's friendship and livelihood at risk, as well as Karen's engagement to Dr. Joe Cardin. Although some reviews criticized the quality of the plot, they usually gave Hepburn her flowers. Variety wrote, "Hepburn's soft sensitivity, marvelous projection and emotional understatement result in a memorable portrayal."

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A photo from the set of "The Children's Hour" sparks nostalgia for the juicy films of the '60s. In it, Hepburn and MacLaine sit in front of James Garner, who played Joe. None of the actors are smiling, and each of their gazes holds a different emotion than that of their co-stars. Hepburn's eyes looked bright in spite of the tragic plot, which suits her role as the younger teacher with less to lose. MacLaine seemed to furrow her eyebrows, giving her eyes a droopy effect and reflecting her character's sense of hopelessness. Garner's raised brows formed lines across his forehead, which made him look pensive and cautious.