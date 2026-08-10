Throwback Photo Of Audrey Hepburn & Her Children's Hour Co-Stars Is Full Of '60s Nostalgia
Audrey Hepburn's most famous roles were in movies that blended romance with comedy, drama or mystery genres. However, people who haven't watched a Hepburn movie should start with one of her underrated drama films.
"The Children's Hour" came out the same year as "Breakfast at Tiffany's."The 1961 drama followed schoolteachers Karen Wright, played by Hepburn, and Martha Dobie, played by Shirley MacLaine, as they deal with a student lying about their relationship being romantic. The lie puts the women's friendship and livelihood at risk, as well as Karen's engagement to Dr. Joe Cardin. Although some reviews criticized the quality of the plot, they usually gave Hepburn her flowers. Variety wrote, "Hepburn's soft sensitivity, marvelous projection and emotional understatement result in a memorable portrayal."
A photo from the set of "The Children's Hour" sparks nostalgia for the juicy films of the '60s. In it, Hepburn and MacLaine sit in front of James Garner, who played Joe. None of the actors are smiling, and each of their gazes holds a different emotion than that of their co-stars. Hepburn's eyes looked bright in spite of the tragic plot, which suits her role as the younger teacher with less to lose. MacLaine seemed to furrow her eyebrows, giving her eyes a droopy effect and reflecting her character's sense of hopelessness. Garner's raised brows formed lines across his forehead, which made him look pensive and cautious.
MacLaine and Hepburn starred in The Children's Hour for this reason
By starring in "The Children's Hour," Audrey Hepburn and '60s icon Shirley MacLaine made film history by portraying a story that was scandalous for Old Hollywood. From the 1930s to the 1960s, the Hays Code prohibited movies from displaying what was considered perverted, which included any depictions of homosexuality. The code became less restrictive over time, so Willie Wyler was able to adapt "The Children's Hour" from a play with the same name.
The movie didn't feature an actual lesbian couple, but MacLaine told The Hollywood Reporter that Wyler was pretty cautious about preventing the film from being scrapped. "Willie [Wyler] cut the scenes that indicated we were lovers, where I'm brushing Audrey's hair, for example," she recalled. "There was no physical touching. I think he got afraid of it."
MacLaine also reflected on the time she almost got the iconic role of Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" but backed out because of the wardrobe. She told People, "I wasn't sure about the script because it was so much about how I would look, therefore, about how many fittings. That's really it. I couldn't stand the idea." Considering the role didn't negatively affect MacLaine's long-term friendship with Hepburn, either. In "The Wall of Life," MacLaine wrote about bonding with Hepburn over dancing ballet, which made them willing to star in "The Children's Hour." "But of course, we grew up in a gay world," MacLaine said, "and so we just wanted to do our part in championing it" (via People).