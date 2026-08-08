The Complete Transformation Of '70s Heartthrob Bobby Sherman

Mention Bobby Sherman today to many people under 50, and the name may not immediately register. Sherman was a familiar presence on the covers of Tiger Beat and 16 Magazine. With his shaggy hair and charming smile, he had the look of a quintessential '70s Hollywood icon. He was often mentioned alongside other child stars from the '70s like Donny Osmond and David Cassidy, and he later ranked eighth on TV Guide's list of "TV's 25 Greatest Teen Idols."

Robert Cabot Sherman Jr. was born on July 22, 1943, in Santa Monica, California. Though his parents did not work in the entertainment industry — his father was a milkman — Sherman got into showbiz early on. He appeared on music programs such as "Hollywood a Go Go" and "Shindig!" and spent several years trying to establish himself as a recording artist without much commercial traction. His breakthrough came when he was cast as the stammering logger Jeremy Bolt on "Here Come the Brides." That role helped turn him from an aspiring star into a recognizable teen idol.

Sherman's chart success was also substantial, even if it was concentrated in a fairly brief period. He placed four songs in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 — "Little Woman," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," "Easy Come, Easy Go," and "La La La (If I Had You)" — and reached the Billboard 200 with six albums. Among them, "Here Comes Bobby" had the longest run, spending 48 weeks on the chart and peaking at No. 10. For a while, at least, America seemed to have a hard time walking past a magazine rack without seeing his face.