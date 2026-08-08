10 Celebs Who Never Finished High School

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the high school dropout rate in the United States is 5.3%. For many teenagers, dropping out of school before getting a diploma has serious negative consequences. Dropouts typically earn less money over their lifetime and are much more likely to commit a crime. But for some, the gamble to drop out of school has paid off in spades.

There are a million pathways to success. These celebs left high school, sometimes as early as middle school, in an attempt to defy the odds and make it in Hollywood. Some of these high achievers needed to work to help their families, others were bullied or felt out of place in school, and some just wanted to get their dream of becoming an actor started early.

All of these celebrities went on to have remarkable careers filled with accolades, adoration, fortune, and fame. Find out which visionary director left formal education behind in middle school, who dropped out while he was writing the screenplay for what would become one of the most beloved big-screen comedies of the aughts, and which former Disney star left high school because he was getting beaten up and bullied.