10 Celebs Who Never Finished High School
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the high school dropout rate in the United States is 5.3%. For many teenagers, dropping out of school before getting a diploma has serious negative consequences. Dropouts typically earn less money over their lifetime and are much more likely to commit a crime. But for some, the gamble to drop out of school has paid off in spades.
There are a million pathways to success. These celebs left high school, sometimes as early as middle school, in an attempt to defy the odds and make it in Hollywood. Some of these high achievers needed to work to help their families, others were bullied or felt out of place in school, and some just wanted to get their dream of becoming an actor started early.
All of these celebrities went on to have remarkable careers filled with accolades, adoration, fortune, and fame. Find out which visionary director left formal education behind in middle school, who dropped out while he was writing the screenplay for what would become one of the most beloved big-screen comedies of the aughts, and which former Disney star left high school because he was getting beaten up and bullied.
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out of middle school when she was 14
Jennifer Lawrence was born in a suburb of Louisville, Kentucky. Despite her small-town roots, she had big-time dreams of becoming an actor. When she was 14 years old, she convinced her parents to take her on a trip to New York City. While she was watching a street dancer, a man asked Lawrence's mom if he could take a picture of her daughter. The teen eventually signed with a modeling agent, which also allowed her to pursue acting.
Lawrence innately knew that she wanted to be an actor. As she told CBS News in 2018, "It's so hard to explain it was just an overwhelming feeling of, 'I get this. This is what I was meant to do.' And to get people to try to understand that when you're 14 years old. Wanting to drop out of school and do this and your parents are just like, 'You're out of your mind.'"
The "Joy" star never received her high school diploma and doesn't have any regrets. "I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma," added Lawrence. "I am self-educated." Lawrence moved to Los Angeles, and her big breakout role came in 2010's "Winter's Bone," for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Two years later, she starred as Katniss Everdeen in the first "Hunger Games" movie and was on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She won an Oscar in 2013 for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook."
Hilary Swank was 15 years old when she headed to Hollywood with her mother
Hilary Swank won her second Academy Award in 2005 for her portrayal of boxer Maggie Fitzgerald in Clint Eastwood's tragic tearjerker "Million Dollar Baby." Both Swank and Fitzgerald grew up in a trailer park. The "Amelia" star caught the acting bug as a teen. "I ended up dropping out of high school," she told CBS News in 2005. "I'm a high school dropout, which I'm not proud to say."
Swank said that she had limited support from her teachers. "I had teachers who I could tell didn't want to be there," she added. "And I just couldn't get inspired by someone who didn't want to be there." During her 2005 Oscar acceptance speech, Swank said, "I don't know what I did in this life to deserve this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a dream" (via CBS News).
Thankfully, Swank had a supportive mom. The pair headed from Washington state to Hollywood in 1990 when she was 15 to see if she could live her dream. They were homeless for a stretch, but Swank scored regular acting work in guest-star roles on television shows before locking down a more high-profile gig on "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1997. Her Oscar-winning breakout role came in the 1999 drama "Boys Don't Cry," in which she portrayed Brandon Teena, a transgender man. Today, the "Trust" star is married and has twins, and there is certainly a big difference between Swank's childhood and the one she's giving her own kids.
Quentin Tarantino dropped out of middle school
Quentin Tarantino moved to Los Angeles when he was 4 years old and fell in love with films. The future auteur despised school, and he dropped out when he was 14 years old. The "Reservoir Dogs" director took jobs as a theater usher and a video store clerk, which enabled him to watch endless hours of movies.
In a 2012 interview with Howard Stern, the broadcaster asked the director if he regretted dropping out of school. "The moment I quit school, I kept up my self-education pretty much to this day, especially the stuff that I care about," responded Tarantino. "I didn't even quit high school, I quit middle school ... and to actually become a success later, that's like a lot of cool bragging rights."
Much of his self-education came from watching films like Sergio Leone's timeless 1966 classic, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," which served as one of the many works that influenced the director. Tarantino and Roger Avary serendipitously worked at the same video store and started writing screenplays together. Tarantino's 1992 directorial debut, "Reservoir Dogs," showed the film world that he was a storyteller with a unique vision, and his follow-up effort, 1994's "Pulp Fiction," which Avary co-wrote, proved he was a generational visionary. The former video store clerks won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for their groundbreaking, nonlinear script.
Jim Carrey dropped out of high school the day he turned 16
Jim Carrey was born in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. From an early age, the funnyman performed comedy routines for his family. "I was always from another planet but one that they enjoyed and encouraged," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.
"My father could have been a great comedian, but he didn't believe that was possible for him, and so he made a conservative choice," he said in 2014 during his commencement speech at Maharishi University of Management (via YouTube). "Instead, he got a safe job as an accountant, and when I was 12 years old, he was let go from that safe job, and our family had to do whatever we could to survive."
Carrey's dad eventually scored work at a tire factory. He and his brothers also began working full time there in security and as janitors. Though Carrey was an excellent student, his grades tanked. He dropped out of high school the day he turned 16. Carrey's dad recognized his talent and started taking him to comedy clubs. "My father used to brag that I wasn't a ham — I was the whole pig," he added in his speech. In 1983, the rubber-faced comedian took off for Hollywood. His big break came in 1990 on the sketch show "In Living Color." In 1994, Carrey went on to have one of the most impressive years in the history of screen comedies when he starred in three massive hits, "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," and "Dumb and Dumber."
Kate Winslet left high school at 16
Kate Winslet has acting in her blood. Two of the British-born actor's grandparents were theater managers, and both of her parents worked as actors. She got her first TV gig when she was 7 years old. When she was 12, she scored a role on the TV show "Shrinks." Another thing you probably never knew about Kate Winslet was that she dropped out of high school when she was 16 years old in order to chase her acting dreams.
"I had finished my school exams, and you see, contrary to what people think about me is that people often think I must have all these diplomas and things and rubber stamps next to my name and crests and things and training and all this kind of pedigree," Winslet revealed on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in 2017. "I left school at 16 and I went to work in a delicatessen to save money to get the train to London to go on auditions."
It only took a year for the Oscar winner to show off her immense acting talent to a wider audience. She drew rave reviews in her debut movie, "Heavenly Creatures," when she was 17. Five years later, she landed the role that would change her life, playing socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater, in James Cameron's epic blockbuster "Titanic." Winslet scored her second of seven Oscar nominations for her heartbreaking performance. The drama won 11 Academy Awards and earned over $1 billion at the box office. It also made Winslet an international movie star.
Jason Bateman only needed to complete two finals to finish high school
Jason Bateman is one of the few child actors who made the successful transition to an adult Hollywood star. The actor-director-producer landed his first on-screen gig at 12 years old on "Little House on the Prairie" and went on to co-star on the hit TV shows "Silver Spoons" and "The Hogan Family."
What you might not know about Jason Bateman is that he never finished high school. "By the way, you guys are so lucky you go to this school," Bateman said during a 2024 discussion with USC School of Dramatic Arts faculty member Alexandra Billings. "I grew up in this city. I was two finals short of a high school diploma, so I didn't even finish high school. But had I finished high school, USC was the spot." Bateman, who is a co-host along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the successful podcast "Smartless," often laments his lack of a formal education, despite his massive acting success.
Bateman's career dipped when he was in his 20s; however, he came back strong in 2003 by playing pivotal straight man Michael Bluth in the wacky TV comedy "Arrested Development." He went on to find additional success in "Horrible Bosses" and the hit Netflix series "Ozark," on which he also won an Emmy Award for directing.
Seth Rogen dropped out of high school while co-starring on Freaks and Geeks
Funnyman Seth Rogen was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but had Hollywood dreams. He began performing stand-up comedy at just 12 years old and successfully tested his mettle on the comedy scene a year later. When he was 16 years old, both of his parents lost their jobs. However, Rogen could chip in because his stand-up career was taking off. He also landed a role on the small-screen cult classic "Freaks and Geeks."
"I dropped out of high school when I started doing the show," Rogen revealed in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair. "I told them I was doing correspondence school from Canada and just wrote 'Superbad' all day." Rogen wrote the script with his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, and the story, which was partly based on the teenage experiences of the young Canadians, became one of the most beloved teen film comedies of the 2000s. As Rogen told CNN in 2013, "I probably worked harder than most people who were just doing high school stuff, honestly."
Goldberg and Rogen have continued to be prolific. While Goldberg usually remains off-screen as a writer and producer, Rogen is a natural performer. Just a few of their hit films include "Pineapple Express," "This Is the End," and "Neighbors." Additionally, the creative duo's meta Apple TV+ show "The Studio" broke a record for a comedy television series when it nabbed 13 Emmy Awards in 2025.
Chris Rock left high school in 10th grade
Chris Rock is widely considered to be one of the most successful stand-up comedians of all time. Rock grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York. His working-class parents wanted a better life for him, so they sent him to an all-white school. "My parents assumed I'd get a better education in a better neighborhood," Rock wrote in his autobiography, "Rock This" (via Biography.com). "What I actually got was a worse education in a worse neighborhood. And a whole bunch of ass-whippings." When Rock was 55 years old, he was diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder, which is similar to autism and Asperger's.
But back in his high school days, the "New Jack City" star decided to drop out during his sophomore year. "After I left high school and got my GED, I studied broadcast journalism for a year at a community college," he said in a 2002 issue of O, the Oprah Magazine. "Though part of me had always wanted to be a comedian, another part of me had always wanted to be Bryant Gumbel or Dan Rather."
Rock opted for comedy over broadcasting and began to work the New York City comedy scene. Lorne Michaels gave Rock his big break in 1990 when he hired him to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live." The stand-up also released three of the most acclaimed comedy albums of the 1990s. His routine centered on his unapologetic take on social norms and race relations. Rock has had a string of big-screen hits as well, including "Grown Ups" and "Head of State."
Ryan Gosling felt out of place in school and left when he was 17
It's hard to believe that was a time when Ryan Gosling was an outcast who didn't fit in. But if we look inside Ryan Gosling's troubled childhood, it's clear that the Canadian actor had to overcome immense obstacles. He was 12 years old when he landed his first pro gig on the series "The All New Mickey Mouse Club." But despite his small-screen success, Gosling lacked confidence. "I was very lost when I was young," he told The New York Times in 2004. "I didn't play sports." The "Barbie" star said that he was often bullied and beaten up because of his learning issues. ”I couldn't read or write. I was a brat, always in trouble.”
Gosling's teachers also misjudged his intelligence. "My teachers thought I was stupid,” he said. ”So did I.” The Oscar nominee opted to drop out of high school when he was 17 years old. He headed off to La La Land to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. It didn't take long for the industry to notice his combination of immense talent, movie star looks, and likable personality. He scored a small role in 2000's "Remember the Titans" and showed off his range playing a violent neo-Nazi leader and self-hating Jewish man in "The Believer." Then, his career reached the next level when he made hearts swoon in 2004's weepy romantic drama "The Notebook."
Robert De Niro left high school to pursue acting
In 1960, Robert De Niro set out from New York City on a cross-country trip to visit family in California. Along the way, he came up with the idea to drop out of high school and become an actor. The two-time Oscar winner enrolled at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting to learn the craft.
It didn't take long for De Niro to find success. He showed off his incredible range in 1973's "Bang the Drum Slowly" and then did a string of successful movies with longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese, beginning with "Mean Streets" in 1973. Two years later, Robert De Niro made Oscar history when he won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance as young Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II." In the family saga, De Niro speaks in a flawless Sicilian dialect almost exclusively throughout the film.
In 2012, when De Niro was 68 years old, he received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from Bates College in Maine. "In many ways, leaving school when I did it was an advantage," he said during his address (via NDTV.com). "I saved nearly $6,000 by not having to pay tuition and expenses for four years of education. I feel a little foolish, because if I had waited until now not to go to college, I could have saved around a quarter of a million."