Whatever Happened To 'Queen Of Motown' Martha Reeves? What The Singer Is Up To Today

Thank to the incredible music she released with Martha and the Vandellas, Marth Reeves became known as the Queen of Motown — an incredible title considering that Motown gave us so many iconic female artists. Martha and the Vandellas released numerous timeless hits, such as "Heat Wave," "Quicksand," "Nowhere to Run," "I'm Ready for Love," "Jimmy Mack," and "Honey Child." Perhaps there most notable song is "Dancing in the Street," which became both an anthem during the Civil Rights Movement and a cross-genre standard which has been covered by numerous famous artists.

The band broke up in 1972, but that was not the end of Reeves' career. Since then, she shared a smooch with The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, became a politician, and earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and she still wants to accomplish more.

"I guess I'm satisfied, but I always think that I can reach the next level and it's been prophesied that I'm going to another level," Reeves told Berklee Online. "I had this wonderful spiritual leader take me by the hand and tell me, 'Baby, prepare yourself. You're getting ready to go to another level.' I'm ready! [Laughter] I am ready." With that in mind, let's take a look at what Reeves has accomplished since the dissolution of her girl group — and what she's doing today.