Throwback Photos Of The MTV Video Music Awards Highlight How Fun '80s Fashion Was
In 1981, the MTV channel debuted with a fitting tribute to what it was bringing to the masses: The Buggles' music video for "Video Killed the Radio Star." Frontman Trevor Horn sings, "Pictures came and broke your heart," but no fashion enthusiasts were crying when they witnessed style history in the making at the first MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in 1984. From its inception, the show served as one of the best places to gawk at all of the glorious fashion trends that the '80s blessed us with: Spandex, neon, and accessories galore. There also must have been a hairspray haze over the crowd — maybe even enough to give old-school photos of the event a nice soft-focus effect.
At the MTV VMAs, we've watched Britney Spears fight her fear of snakes to wear an iconic slithery accessory, and we've seen a few looks that turned heads for all the wrong reasons (who doesn't still shudder when they think of what Lady Gaga's meat dress must have smelled like)? But '80s artists were the show's true trailblazers — like MTV's moon person, they boldly went where no one had before, and they made sure to dress for the occasion.
Tina Turner was the first singer to agree to bring her talents to the MTV stage. As an entertainer known for sporting some of the spiciest celebrity looks of the '70s, her inclusion was a sign that the VMAs were going to go places sartorially. But it was a then-up-and-coming artist who might deserve credit for encouraging her pop successors to take style risks at the event.
Madonna was like a vision in white at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards
At the 1984 MTV VMAs, Cyndi Lauper had the most nominations (nine), but it was also a big night for a less-established pop star. Madonna's choice of a bridal look for her performance of "Like a Virgin" was fitting for an event celebrating the marriage of music and visual media. It was also the perfect blend of romantic, sexy, and sassy with that cheeky "boy toy" belt buckle, lingerie-inspired bodice, and fingerless lace gloves. Even after all these years, it's arguably Madonna's best look.
With a rebel yell, Billy Idol cried, 'More, more, more accessories'
If Madonna wasn't proof enough that it was a nice day for a white wedding, Billy Idol also attended the 1984 VMAs. The "Dancing with Myself" singer gave the traditional biker look a major upgrade by adding some purple accents to his black leather jacket and loading up with enough cross necklaces to kill an entire vampire coven. It was quintessential '80s pop-rock maximalism, and the looksmaxxers of the 2020s would flee in terror if they saw the mug that could out-mog them all coming their way.
Tina Turner was simply the best at serving a fierce miniskirt moment
Tina Turner created quite the silhouette at the 1985 MTV VMAs, where she won the best female video award for "What's Love Got to Do With It." The contrast between the hard lines of her heavy, structured leather jacket and the softness of her wispy skirt was so rocker chic. Then there was her wide belt, which created a nice, clean divide between the two fabrics. Fishnets tied the look together, and that high hemline showed off some of the most lethal legs in showbiz.
Whitney Houston was a demure diva in white
Whitney Houston proved that you don't have to wear something wild and provocative to make an impact at the 1986 MTV VMAs. Her matching pure white shirt and top were far from over the top, but they were still fun, thanks to some subtle details. The diamond-shaped metallic embellishments gave her outfit a little extra shine, while the chevron pattern and fringe had major flapper vibes. If Houston decided that she wanted to dance with somebody at an after-party, this was the perfect look for it.
Chris Lowe elevated his athleisure look with some iconic eyewear
No one was topping Chris Lowe's eyewear game in the '80s. His Issey Miyake sunglasses were a work of modern art that matched the vibe of his music's synth pop sound, and he was rocking a sleeker version of shutter shades long before Kanye West popularized the style. While Lowe's outfit for the 1986 MTV VMAs was casual, the Pet Shop Boys keyboardist wasn't afraid to play with color. His shiny yellow jacket gave the look a buoyant, cheerful warmth, and his jaunty sailor's cap was a playful addition to the overall eye-pleasing ensemble.
Run-DMC reigned supreme as the kings of bling
While some celebs have embraced the quiet luxury aesthetic, Run-DMC did things differently back in the day; they were ready to make some noise! Black and gold is a classic color combination, and those homburg hats that Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and D.J. Jam-Master Jay are pictured rocking above at the 1987 VMAs give their coordinated looks a touch of sophistication. From the neck down, their outfits are more casual: an Adidas jacket and black T-shirts. But those massive twisted gold chains serve as reminders that the "King of Rock" hitmakers were hip-hop royalty.
Stevie Nicks worked some black magic and went from hippie witch to glam goddess
The blond bombshell aesthetic that Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks experimented with at the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards was a departure from the boho and witchcore aesthetics she's best known for. The "Gold Dust Woman" singer did opt for a black dress, but there was more than a dusting of gold on the floral appliques that adorned it. While it was a glamorous gown, her slouchy boots and fringed headband gave her look a rocker edge. And her bandmates' outfits weren't half-bad, either.
Cher's sheer moments are always perfection
She's the icon all naked dress wearers should aspire to evoke when they rock sheer numbers on the red carpet. Cher has worn some pretty daring outfits in her day, and her all-black 1987 MTV Video Music Awards look is tame compared to some of them. Still, the "Dark Lady" singer made for one showstopping showgirl in this short, sequined number adorned with glittering fringe. The lines on her minidress were of particular interest, transforming it into an ornate torso window.
How can you not love Downtown Julie Brown's single buckled glove?
The outfit MTV V.J. Downtown Julie Brown chose for the 1987 VMAs was wubba wubba wubba wicked. Her vinyl bolero jacket with a funky purple pattern brought some of that new wave freshness to her ensemble, which also consisted of a stunning A-line velvet dress. On one hand, she wore an eye-catching matching glove with a large rhinestone-encrusted buckle — it was a totally rad accessory that might have made the solo-glove king, "Bad" hitmaker Michael Jackson, a little bit jealous.
Steven Tyler gave suspenders some swagger
In the '80s, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was livin' on the edge with his flamboyant looks. For the 1987 MTV Video Music Awards, he took an accessory that was often associated with nerds — suspenders — and made them all that and a bag of chips by going bare-chested and pairing them with some wild, patterned Spandex leggings and a matching robe. He brought that outfit's energy to the stage when he joined Run-DMC onstage for an electric performance of their infectious earworm, "Walk This Way," which had the crowd on their feet.
Video vixen Tawny Kitaen was a verdant vision
"Here I Go Again" singer David Coverdale was not on his own at the 1987 VMAs — the Whitesnake frontman was joined by his girlfriend at the time, model Tawny Kitaen. This was the year she cemented her spot in hair-band history by popping a split on a car hood in that Whitesnake music video, and she and Coverdale were sporting his-and-hers towering crowns of teased curls. Kitaen's wild red mane looked amazing with her sparkly emerald dress, while Coverdale made a valiant attempt to match her sparkle with the silver studs covering his jacket.
The girls of Euphoria would straight-up salivate over this Paula Abdul look
If Princess Jasmine attended East Highland High of "Euphoria" fame, she'd totally rule the school in this look. The outfit Paula Abdul chose for the 1987 MTV VMAs was such a vibe, from its rich turquoise color (which looks so fab against Abdul's skin) to the all-over sparkle and crystal details. But that's not all — there's also the fringe on the coat, the black epaulettes on the shoulders, and the ruched bralette top. The craftsmanship is plain to see, and we're going to straight-up love this outfit forever.
Howie Mandel gave his coat the Trump treatment, and the result was actually rad
All that gold on Howie Mandel's coat at the 1987 VMAs brings to mind the walls of the Oval Office after Donald Trump gave them a makeover. It also kind of looks like the "America's Got Talent" judge raided a grandmother's jewelry box to dress up an otherwise boring garment. The result is giving zany military commander, but the flair overload actually worked for him and captured the essence of his absurdist brand of comedy.
Moon Unit Zappa's eclectic ensemble and Katie Wagner's metallic look felt ahead of their time
After the 1987 MTV VMAs, if Moon Unit Zappa and Katie Wagner hitched a ride with Marty McFly in Doc Brown's DeLorean and booked it to the 2020s, they'd fit right in at just about any major music festival. And if any fashion influencer found Wagner's epic chain-mail ensemble at a thrift shop, they'd bounce so fast that the shopkeeper would have to wonder if someone went back to the past and erased them. As for Zappa, she made the cowgirl trend her own.
Arsenio Hall's shades and jacket were the epitome of '80s cool
Only in the '80s would a comedian have drip that goes this hard. At the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards, Arsenio Hall was the host with the most in his pair of dark shades and the leather jacket version of parachute pants. He managed to effortlessly pull off the bulky, bold silhouette, which would have looked silly on some people. Hall's comedic stylings helped him score his own late-night talk show the following year, and maybe his totally legit style also helped him bag the job.
This Cyndi Lauper look is still No. 1
Girls just want to have fun — with mixed metallics. Fans might love seeing "True Colors" singer Cyndi Lauper in vibrant colors, but when she plays with shiny fabrics, the results are even better. Her look for the 1988 VMAs was adorbs to the max, and it had an era-defying quality; it's easy to imagine Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo wearing it. Lauper made a smart move by choosing a dress with a neckline that showed off that striking silver bra with its coquettish bow, and she even matched her T-strap shoes to the flashy undergarment.
Elvira's goth glam gimmick never gets old
"Movie Macabre" host Elvira, aka Cassandra Peterson, doesn't change up her look much, but she made one addition to her slinky black gown for the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards. Only the Mistress of the Dark can pull off wearing a jewel-encrusted dagger as an accessory, and it was nice to see her rocking a small pop of color: a huge red gemstone on the pommel that matched her blood-red lip. Sadly, a lot of attendees likely missed the blinged-out blade, considering that her neckline ended just a few inches above it.
Vicki Peterson outdressed her Bangles bandmates with a bodacious excess of accessories and fabrics
Sure, every member of The Bangles can walk like an Egyptian, but Vicki Peterson was the only one who wore enough gold to fill a pharaoh's tomb at the 1988 VMAs. Her sumptuous silk vest with a stunning floral print also looked worthy of a royal wardrobe. Then there was the matching embroidery on her jeans, denim corset, and exposed black lace bra. While her bandmates kind of blended together in black, she was serving enough eye candy to keep fashion girls fed for weeks.
Alice Cooper and Christina Applegate gave us a master class in sartorial contrast
"Married... With Children" star Christina Applegate took a break from Kelly Bundy's glam rock groupie look at the 1989 MTV VMAs, showing off her softer side instead. Her gorgeous white dress had a timeless quality with its fluttery A-line skirt, watercolor-esque floral print, and matching skirt. She looked like the quintessential nice girl alongside "No More Mr. Nice Guy" singer Alice Cooper, whose studded leather is one of the shock rocker's wardrobe staples. It's always fun to see unlikely pairs like these two presenting awards together.
Madonna teased her Blond Ambition era with an iconic striptease
One of the fashion trends Madonna helped popularize was lingerie as outerwear. Lace seems to be the Material Girl's favorite fabric for these pieces, and we're not mad about it. How could you not become immediately obsessed after watching her strip down to this black bustier during her energetic "Express Yourself" performance at the 1989 VMAs? Her unique brand of androgyny — the blend of the feminine boudoir garb with the masculine baggy suit trousers — was also the perfect appetizer for the looks of her "Blond Ambition" tour.
Andrew Dice Clay's loud look fit his personality
The black and white striped leather jacket that Andrew Dice Clay wore to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards was bold and impossible to ignore — so it loudly announced exactly who he was without the comedian having to say a word. Speaking of which, perhaps the outrageous comic should have just kept his mouth shut and let this lewk do the talking because his lewd jokes earned him a (later lifted) lifetime ban from MTV. And he did it while looking like a villain from "The Incredibles."
Weird Al Yankovic and Jasmine Guy are giving when SpongeBob met Betty Boop
For the 1989 VMAs, "A Different World" star Jasmine Guy had a little bit of a Betty Boop thing going on in her saucy all-red ensemble. Meanwhile, her co-presenter, Weird Al Yankovic, was looking pretty animated himself; the pattern on his colorful shirt wouldn't look out of place in the background of a "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode — and whose mood wouldn't brighten after a Bikini Bottom vacay? It was also kind of Guy to help Weird Al show off his awesome neon pink socks and patterned canvas sneakers.
Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi give unembellished denim a bad name
Your boyfriend jeans are going to seem boring now that you've seen how the Bon Jovi boys do denim. Jon Bon Jovi's 1989 VMAs look included a pair of light-wash jeans with large patches that complemented the smaller ones on his leather jacket. But next to bandmate Richie Sambora, the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer's pants only looked halfway there with the embellishments. The peace-sign print and chains running up the legs were a nice touch, but the cherry on top was the black lace-up crotch.
With a jacket so bright, it's no wonder George Michael wore his sunglasses at night
Anyone who had faith in George Michael's ability to serve a fashion moment in the '80s was rarely disappointed, and this jacket is a prime example of one of his wardrobe wins. The yellow was a zesty color choice, and the feather-like pattern was totally twinning with his immaculate hair, which always looked feather-soft. It also looked pretty good reflected in his Video Vanguard award, which he received after giving its presenter, Madonna, quite a thrill by awarding her with a kiss.
Robert Smith discovered the cure for the boredom of all-black goth wardrobes
In a sea of colorful glam rock spandex, The Cure frontman Robert Smith stood out at the 1989 VMAs. At first glance, he's clad in a pretty basic black shirt, but take a closer look: The tight spacing of the buttons makes it appear expensive, while the billowy sleeves give it a Gothic, romantic quality that captures the spirit of his music. Of course, the man who inspired Edward Scissorhands' look has a few other areas of visual interest, such as that slash of red on his lips and his signature spider plant hair.
Julie Brown was ready to party with the Real Housewives of Orbit City
Thanks to her delightful headwear, the other Julie Brown (no relation to Ms. Downtown) looked like a "Jetsons" character dressed in the newest outer-galactic fashions from the Galaxy Galleria. The "Earth Girls Are Easy" star played with shapes in an interesting way at the 1989 VMAs, incorporating hoops in her skirt and hat. The pops of pink and black opera gloves gave the ensemble even more personality — and it definitely would have made the best-dressed list at a Met Gala with a futuristic pop-art theme.