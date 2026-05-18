Throwback Photos Of The MTV Video Music Awards Highlight How Fun '80s Fashion Was

In 1981, the MTV channel debuted with a fitting tribute to what it was bringing to the masses: The Buggles' music video for "Video Killed the Radio Star." Frontman Trevor Horn sings, "Pictures came and broke your heart," but no fashion enthusiasts were crying when they witnessed style history in the making at the first MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in 1984. From its inception, the show served as one of the best places to gawk at all of the glorious fashion trends that the '80s blessed us with: Spandex, neon, and accessories galore. There also must have been a hairspray haze over the crowd — maybe even enough to give old-school photos of the event a nice soft-focus effect.

At the MTV VMAs, we've watched Britney Spears fight her fear of snakes to wear an iconic slithery accessory, and we've seen a few looks that turned heads for all the wrong reasons (who doesn't still shudder when they think of what Lady Gaga's meat dress must have smelled like)? But '80s artists were the show's true trailblazers — like MTV's moon person, they boldly went where no one had before, and they made sure to dress for the occasion.

Tina Turner was the first singer to agree to bring her talents to the MTV stage. As an entertainer known for sporting some of the spiciest celebrity looks of the '70s, her inclusion was a sign that the VMAs were going to go places sartorially. But it was a then-up-and-coming artist who might deserve credit for encouraging her pop successors to take style risks at the event.