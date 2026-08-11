John Cusack Hasn't Been Shy About His Dislike Of Hollywood: What He's Said

John Cusack has never been the typical Hollywood star. While many actors spend years trying to fit in, Cusack has often pushed back, questioning the norms and standing up for what he believes in. He has built a career by choosing roles that defied audience expectations rather than blockbusters that might have made him one of Hollywood's biggest leading men. It's even come to the point where Hollywood won't cast Cusack anymore – and he's totally cool with that.

Away from the camera, the "Con Air" star has developed a reputation for being outspoken. Unlike many celebrities who do their best to avoid controversy, Cusack has never seemed interested in saying what people want to hear. Instead, he's repeatedly criticized different aspects of Hollywood. Whether you respect his opinions or disagree with them, one thing is clear: Cusack has never been interested in playing industry games. Here are some of the most critical things he has said about Hollywood over the years.