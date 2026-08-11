The Highs And Lows Of Lori Loughlin's Career Over The Years

Lori Loughlin's most memorable roles may have come in adulthood, but she knew what she wanted to do with her life at a young age. The actress was born and raised on Long Island, New York, which allowed her to enter the entertainment industry early. At age 11, Loughlin signed with a modeling agency in Manhattan and began booking gigs. However, she knew modeling wasn't her final destination and told her parents as much.

"I've wanted to be an actress since I was five years old," Loughlin shared in a 2018 interview with From the Desk. "My folks thought it was just a kid talking and that I'd outgrow the desire. Needless to say I didn't outgrow it. As it turns out, the modeling agency "was my gateway [into] the entertainment business. My parents were of course instrumental in those early years. Without their help I wouldn't have realized my dream."

After a few years of modeling, Loughlin earned her first acting role in 1979. Then, she played a small role in the TV movie "Too Far To Go." While Loughlin was uncredited for her role as Young Judy Maple, the opportunity paid off. It allowed her to work with several established actors, as well as many newbies in the early stages of their careers, such as Michael Moriarty, Blythe Danner, and Glenn Close.