The Highs And Lows Of Lori Loughlin's Career Over The Years
On July 28, 2026, actress Lori Loughlin celebrated her 62nd birthday. The day marked the strides the mother of two has made in her personal and professional life, especially her 47-year acting career. Many of Loughlin's fanbase met her for the first time in her monumental role as Aunt Becky during her seven-season run on "Full House." However, the native New Yorker has multiple TV shows, soap operas, and movies under her belt. But all of that hard work was nearly forgotten after her involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal, which resulted in a prison sentence.
Thankfully, Loughlin found her way back to the work she loves with several returns to the small screen, though it hasn't been easy, and she's made life-altering decisions along the way. Take a look at the many highs and lows of the legendary TV queen's career.
Lori Loughlin's acting career began with her first movie role in 1979
Lori Loughlin's most memorable roles may have come in adulthood, but she knew what she wanted to do with her life at a young age. The actress was born and raised on Long Island, New York, which allowed her to enter the entertainment industry early. At age 11, Loughlin signed with a modeling agency in Manhattan and began booking gigs. However, she knew modeling wasn't her final destination and told her parents as much.
"I've wanted to be an actress since I was five years old," Loughlin shared in a 2018 interview with From the Desk. "My folks thought it was just a kid talking and that I'd outgrow the desire. Needless to say I didn't outgrow it. As it turns out, the modeling agency "was my gateway [into] the entertainment business. My parents were of course instrumental in those early years. Without their help I wouldn't have realized my dream."
After a few years of modeling, Loughlin earned her first acting role in 1979. Then, she played a small role in the TV movie "Too Far To Go." While Loughlin was uncredited for her role as Young Judy Maple, the opportunity paid off. It allowed her to work with several established actors, as well as many newbies in the early stages of their careers, such as Michael Moriarty, Blythe Danner, and Glenn Close.
She then became a soap opera star as Jody Travis on 'The Edge of Night'
After landing her first movie role in the late '70s, Lori Loughlin's career continued to climb in the early '80s. In 1980, the teen actress was cast as Jody Travis in a CBS soap opera, "The Edge of Night," shortly before her 16th birthday. It was the classic soap that gave Loughlin her showbiz start. However, Loughlin admitted in a 2018 interview with Salon that her four-season arc almost didn't happen for several reasons. The first issue was her age; she explained to the outlet that she was told to lie about her age due to her lack of acting experience.
Loughlin also said she fibbed about another pivotal part of Jody's story. While she was never told explicitly that she needed to know how to dance to play Jody, an aspiring dancer, she decided to lie and say she was a dancer. However, the show's executives eventually discovered the truth. "I lied and said I could dance ... then I got there and they had a full blown dance studio," Loughlin recalled. "And a choreographer." Fortunately, her acting was so good the writers gave her character a broken foot, ending her dance career.
Loughlin went on to play Jody until 1984. Her time on the show included many highs and lows, such as her love story with Gavin Anderson, played by Mark Arnold. After she left "The Edge of Night," Karrie Emerson took over the role in the show's final season that same year.
Soon after, Lori Loughlin was cast in 'Full House'
Lori Loughlin's exit from "The Edge of Night" led her to spend a few years searching for her next significant role. In 1988, after a string of TV movies and a two-episode arc on the OG series of "The Equalizer," she found the role that would change her life and became the reason most '80s and '90s babies refer to her as "Aunt Becky." After a successful first season, "Full House" added a character named Rebecca "Becky" Donaldson to the cast.
According to her 2016 interview with Glamour, Loughlin didn't think she was the right fit for the role. "I remember walking into the casting office, and there were a lot of scantily clad girls," she recalled. "I had a turtleneck on with a jacket and boots, and I thought, Oh, I must be in the wrong place. I said, 'Is this the 'Full House' audition?' and they said, 'Oh yes, you're in the right place.' I really thought there was no way I was going to get this job." Loughlin ultimately booked the role and was only supposed to be on the show for six episodes.
However, once fans noticed the chemistry between her and the cast, especially her TV husband, John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, she remained on the show until its final episode in 1995. Loughlin also briefly returned for the "Full House" reboot, "Fuller House," but more on that later!
Once 'Full House' wrapped, the actress starred in a less-successful '90s sitcom
Lori Loughlin played Aunt Becky for 152 episodes of "Full House." The show became one of ABC's most successful sitcoms, making stars of the entire cast. However, after it was canceled, Loughlin struggled to stay on television. Her first role post-"Full House" came in 1995, almost immediately after the show's final season. Loughlin starred alongside Tony Danza (here's what he's been up to) in "Hudson Street." She played Melanie Clifford, a crime reporter in Hoboken, New Jersey, who falls for Danza's Tony Canetti, a divorced detective who shares custody of his son, Mickey (Frankie J. Galasso), with his ex-wife, Lucy (Shareen J. Mitchel).
Although "Hudson Street" starred two actors from other successful sitcoms (Danza famously starred in "Who's the Boss?") and received good reviews following its premiere, it was canceled in 1996 after only 22 episodes. This is because the show's ratings dipped after "3rd Rock From the Sun" aired on NBC following the second episode of "Hudson Street."
Lori Loughlin ended her first marriage shortly after 'Full House' ended
As Lori Loughlin's career was less stable following the cancellations of "Full House" and "Hudson Street," the actress made a personal decision that changed her life. In 1996, she divorced her first husband, Lionsgate executive Michael Burns. Loughlin married Burns in 1989, shortly after she became a permanent cast member on "Full House." She admitted years later that he wasn't to blame for their marriage's end. "He was a great human being, but I just felt he wasn't the one for me,"
Loughlin shared in a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly. I was probably too young and didn't know enough about what I needed, but I couldn't say one bad thing about him. He was a really nice person." A decade after their divorce, Burns married actress Pell James, and the pair had three children before divorcing in 2025. Loughlin also moved on to Mossimo Giannulli.
She married her second husband, Mossimo Giannulli, while her career stalled
Lori Loughlin's first divorce didn't stop her from ultimately finding her big love with her second husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The actress met the fashion designer at a restaurant in 1995, while she was married to Burns. Once Loughlin's divorce from Burns became final, she and Giannulli eloped on Thanksgiving Day 1997, wearing ski masks and sweatpants. The following year, the couple welcomed their first child, Isabella Rose Giannulli — whose tragic details you should absolutely read. Their second daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was born in 1999. Loughlin also became a stepmother to Giannulli's son, Gianni Giannulli, from a previous relationship.
The actress' real-life full house came during a time when her career wasn't on an upswing. After "Hudson Street" was canceled, Loughlin appeared in TV movies and a few guest-starring roles in '90s sitcoms such as "Seinfeld," "Spin City," and "The Drew Carey Show." Still, her first leading role took nearly a decade after "Full House" ended to come into fruition.
Lori Loughlin bounced back with another series in 2004 (but it didn't last long)
In the early 2000s, Lori Loughlin returned to her status as a leading network TV star. She starred in the drama series "Summerland," which aired on the now-defunct network The WB. Loughlin played Ava Gregory, a woman whose life drastically changes when her sister and brother-in-law die, forcing her to care for their three children: Nikki (Kay Panabaker), Bradin (Jesse McCartney), and Derrick (Nick Benson). The heartfelt series had many elements of "Full House" and "Raising Helen" and was millennials' introduction to Zac Efron, who played Cameron Bale.
Sadly, even with "Summerland" making Loughlin another lovable aunt, The WB axed the series after two seasons, amid its merger with UPN to form CW in 2006. The cast went on to work on other projects, though Loughlin felt there was much more to show. "Honestly, that is one project if I could wave a wand and bring anything back it would be 'Summerland,'" she said in an interview with HuffPost's Build Series in 2017.
"I love that show so much and I don't think we got a fair shake. We got caught in the changing of the guard from one network president to another [seemingly Susanne Daniels to Jordan Levin to David Janollari] and the new president came in and he decided he was going to wipe the slate clean and start over and he canned us. Then he almost bankrupted the network and he got canned, so there we go."
Her network TV career continued to soar with '90210'
Once "Summerland" ended in 2005, Lori Loughlin bounced back by starring on a reboot of another '90s hit: "Beverly Hills, 90210." Simply titled "90210," the reboot of the original series, which ended in 2000 after 10 seasons, featured her as the wife of Harry Wilson (Rob Estes), Debbie. After Harry decides to move from Kansas back to his hometown in Beverly Hills, he and Debbie move to the glamorous city with their children, Annie (Shenae Grimes) and Dixon (Tristan "Mack" Wilds). On the show, Loughlin's character faced many challenges, including her husband leaving her and their children soon after uprooting their lives.
Although she stayed on after the divorce, her character eventually left "90210" early. According to Digital Spy, Loughlin and co-star Ryan Eggold, who played Beverly Hills High School teacher Ryan Matthews, exited the show after Season 3. At the time, she said being cast as a parent on a show full of teenagers left little camera time for her character. "There's just not much for me to do," she said at the time. "It is a very big cast and it is hard to service all of us. The focus of the show is the kids." Loughlin also said that ahead of her departure, the showrunners asked her to return in future episodes. In 2013, she returned as Debbie for the fifth and final season of "90210."
Lori Loughlin began starring in Hallmark projects in 2010
After being on broadcast TV for most of her career, Lori Loughlin found a new network home in the 2010s: Hallmark. Loughlin's debut with the wholesome channel began in 2010 with "Meet My Mom" aka "A Soldier's Love Story." She played Dana Marshall, a woman who unexpectedly falls for her son Jared's (Charles Henry Wyson) pen pal, Sgt. Vince Carerra (Johnny Messner). Following the film's release, Loughlin booked several more Hallmark projects, including "Garage Sale Mystery" and "Northpole: Open for Christmas." In 2014, she became a mainstay on the network when she starred in the series "When Calls the Heart," which was adapted from a book by inspirational fiction author Janette Oke.
Loughlin played Abigail Stanton, a widow and one of the show's central characters. Although Loughlin's new role was different from her past projects, she shared that, over time, the show gained a similar cult following to that of "Full House" and "90210." "We have an incredible fanbase who hashtagged themselves the Hearties," she shared with Smashing Interviews Magazine in 2016. "They're very loud on social media. They have a real presence on Facebook and Twitter, and they've been a real tour de force in making the show successful. Hallmark's pretty big on films, but [has] only a few original series. The #Hearties were really instrumental, I think, in helping us to get picked up after season one."
In 2015, she joined the 'Full House' reboot, 'Fuller House'
Lori Loughlin's TV resurgence in the mid-2010s also included returning home to her "Full House" family. In 2015, she and the original cast (sans Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) reunited for a Netflix reboot, "Fuller House." The reimagining of the series centered around two of the three Tanner girls, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), as they raised their children in one house with DJ's loyal best friend, Kimmy (Andrea Barber). Loughlin, along with her TV husband, John Stamos, the late Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier, reprised their original roles in the pilot and became recurring characters.
Still, fans were elated to see Loughlin and Stamos back on their screens as Becky and Jesse. They were happily still together in the reboot and navigating life as parents of young adults. The actress also shared at the time that former child actors Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, who played her fictional twin sons, Nicky and Alex, joined their TV parents for the reboot, though they had both quit acting by then. "I knew what they looked like because I found them on Twitter, and we started following each other and communicating a little bit through that," Loughlin told Glamour of their reunion. "[It] was really nice to see them! It's more of the nostalgia [that] it's really them, and they're doing a great job. They're really funny!"
Lori Loughlin's legal troubles nearly ruined her career
Despite her career's ups and downs, Lori Loughlin's personal life rarely made headlines. Unfortunately, that all changed when her life and her entire family's were thrust into the spotlight due to her involvement in a global scandal. In 2019, the BBC and multiple other outlets reported that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people, including "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, who were involved in a bribery scheme. They agreed to fake their daughters' credentials so they could be accepted into the University of Southern California (USC). Loughlin and Giannulli paid fraudster Rick Singer, who allegedly ran the scheme, $500,000 in exchange for their daughters' admission.
In March 2019, the couple was arrested in Los Angeles, California, for their involvement. Soon after, both of Loughlin's shows, "When Calls the Heart" and "Fuller House," dropped her. According to TV Insider, the Hallmark Channel released a statement confirming her departure following the network executives' decision. "We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," they wrote. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production." As for "Fuller House," she never returned to her recurring role as Becky following the scandal.
Lori Loughlin returned to acting after the Varsity Blues scandal in 2021
Following her March 2019 arrest in the Varsity Blues scandal, Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. In May 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in December 2020, while Giannulli received a five-month sentence.
After her prison stint, Loughlin returned to acting, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in GAC Family's "When Hope Calls Christmas" in December 2021. She made a surprise return in the Season 13 finale of "When Calls the Heart" in March 2026, and also appeared in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in 2024. In her guest role, she playfully addressed her past legal troubles when she played herself being blackballed from L.A. country clubs. Loughlin also signed on for Season 14 of "When Calls the Heart," and announced her return in a new "Garage Sale Mystery" movie in June 2026. Unfortunately, her personal life worsened when she and Giannulli divorced after 28 years of marriage.