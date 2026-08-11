General Hospital Star Kate Mansi Has Seriously Transformed

From aliens and weather machines to ghosts and serial killers, the soap opera "General Hospital" is famous for its drama. While the show's characters lead intense, occasionally absurd lives, off-screen, their actors are different. "General Hospital" star Katharine Theresa Rose Morris, better known as Kate Mansi, portrayed Kristina Corinthos-Davis on "General Hospital" and Abigail Deveraux on "Days of Our Lives," characters whose lives are full of twists and turns. While they may be far from Mansi's reality, the soap actor's life has also been full of unexpected challenges and complicated relationships.

Mansi has a successful, diverse acting career that has intersected with her health struggles, but through it all she has remained determined. In an interview with Life and Dog, the actor revealed, "My dream as a kid was to be a 'triple-threat'—dancer/actress/singer (which was literally my response when people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up)." She continued, "My goal was to be a dancer on Broadway." The actor followed her childhood dreams from the start, and although some of those dreams have changed, she has attained immense success. Today, Mansi is an award-winning actor who uses her own struggles to help others.