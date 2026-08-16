Prince William's Record-Setting Wealth Surpasses Even Father King Charles'
The most senior British royals rely on government-funded grants and personal income from their properties to live lavishly. Four years into his father's reign, Prince William became the first royal billionaire and is now wealthier than his father, King Charles III. As of 2026, the heir to the throne is worth $1.6 billion and paid more than $26 million in taxes since King Charles was crowned in 2022. He also had a private income of $28 million from 2025 to 2026, mainly from inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall.
The duchy was established in the 1300s to provide the monarch's eldest son with income independent of the Crown. During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles generated wealth through organic farming and his organic food business, Duchy Originals. His income impacted his sons' wealth by funding both of their households before Prince Harry left the royal family. The princes also received $16 million inheritances from Princess Diana at 30 years old.
King Charles' wealth also surpassed that of his mother. The Sunday Times reported that Elizabeth II was worth more than $460 million before her death in 2022 and reported that Charles was worth $770 million in 2024. Thanks to the stunning properties King Charles inherited from Elizabeth, his wealth stands at $846 million in 2026, making him one of the 250 wealthiest people in the U.K. Despite both father and son's wealth exceeding that of the previous generation, Prince William made quite the historical achievement, surpassing his own father's wealth.
William is continuing Charles' eco-friendly legacy at Cornwall
Prince William lives an insanely lavish life as the first billionaire of the British royal family. Although he's worth more than his father, King Charles III, the Prince of Wales seems more interested in their shared love for the earth. In May 2026, the Duchy of Cornwall announced that William plans to sell a fifth of the estate, so he can invest around $27 million into environmental recovery efforts and $650 million into housing and employment issues. The estate's chief executive, Will Bax, told The Sunday Times that Prince William wants the Duchy of Cornwall to have more of an impact than simply owning land.
The Prince of Wales also launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020 with Sir David Attenborough, a naturalist whose relationship with the royal family spans decades. The organization is dedicated to resolving climate change and other nature issues, and the prize awards money to five finalists to carry out their solutions. "The people behind these projects are heroes of our time, so let us back them," said William in a Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram reel. "Because, if we do, we can make the world cleaner, safer and full of opportunity — not only for future generations, but for the lives we want to lead now."