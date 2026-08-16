Prince William's Record-Setting Wealth Surpasses Even Father King Charles'

The most senior British royals rely on government-funded grants and personal income from their properties to live lavishly. Four years into his father's reign, Prince William became the first royal billionaire and is now wealthier than his father, King Charles III. As of 2026, the heir to the throne is worth $1.6 billion and paid more than $26 million in taxes since King Charles was crowned in 2022. He also had a private income of $28 million from 2025 to 2026, mainly from inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall.

The duchy was established in the 1300s to provide the monarch's eldest son with income independent of the Crown. During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles generated wealth through organic farming and his organic food business, Duchy Originals. His income impacted his sons' wealth by funding both of their households before Prince Harry left the royal family. The princes also received $16 million inheritances from Princess Diana at 30 years old.

King Charles' wealth also surpassed that of his mother. The Sunday Times reported that Elizabeth II was worth more than $460 million before her death in 2022 and reported that Charles was worth $770 million in 2024. Thanks to the stunning properties King Charles inherited from Elizabeth, his wealth stands at $846 million in 2026, making him one of the 250 wealthiest people in the U.K. Despite both father and son's wealth exceeding that of the previous generation, Prince William made quite the historical achievement, surpassing his own father's wealth.