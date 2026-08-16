How Tall Is The Royal Family? Their Height From Shortest To Tallest

It's no secret that the British royal family has reached great heights, but when it comes to its members' actual heights, there has been quite a bit of variety. Over the years, the royals have reigned in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Queen Victoria, for example, is believed to have been one of the royal family's shortest monarchs of all time. At 4 feet 11 inches tall, she would have been much shorter than, say, Prince William, who at 6 feet 3 inches, is poised to be among the tallest leaders in British history.

Even among the royals who are alive today, there are huge differences in height. While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among the smallest royals, William and his brother, Prince Harry, are by far the tallest. Because there are some royals whose height towers above expectation, the family must be careful to consider how its various members will appear in photographs. Indeed, the royals' heights have left a large impact on everything from family portraits to equestrian adventures to athletic pursuits.