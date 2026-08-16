How Tall Is The Royal Family? Their Height From Shortest To Tallest
It's no secret that the British royal family has reached great heights, but when it comes to its members' actual heights, there has been quite a bit of variety. Over the years, the royals have reigned in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Queen Victoria, for example, is believed to have been one of the royal family's shortest monarchs of all time. At 4 feet 11 inches tall, she would have been much shorter than, say, Prince William, who at 6 feet 3 inches, is poised to be among the tallest leaders in British history.
Even among the royals who are alive today, there are huge differences in height. While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among the smallest royals, William and his brother, Prince Harry, are by far the tallest. Because there are some royals whose height towers above expectation, the family must be careful to consider how its various members will appear in photographs. Indeed, the royals' heights have left a large impact on everything from family portraits to equestrian adventures to athletic pursuits.
Princess Beatrice — 5'4
Once upon a time, Queen Elizabeth II was the shortest adult member of the royal family. Since the late monarch's death in 2022, however, that title has passed on to her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice. Beatrice stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall — exactly the height at which Elizabeth stood during her prime. By the time that the late queen reached the end of her life, though, she was already a bit shorter than Beatrice at 5 feet and 3 inches. This ultimately explains why Beatrice was visibly taller than the queen in her wedding photos — and why most people don't think of Beatrice for her stature. For most of her life, Beatrice was not the absolute shortest adult royal.
Interestingly, the height differences between Beatrice and the rest of her family are not always obvious in photographs. Over the years, Beatrice has worn some fairly high heels and large hats to big events like the Royal Ascot — giving her an extra inch or two for photos. The royal also tends to attend these gatherings alongside her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Although there are plenty of red flags in Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's marriage, the couple's uncanny ability to photograph well together is a total green flag. Part of their secret? There isn't a massive height difference between them. This means that the couple appears to see eye to eye, even if only in their family pictures.
Princess Eugenie — 5'5
Princess Eugenie stands at just one inch above her sister, Princess Beatrice. At 5 feet 5 inches, Eugenie is also among the shortest members of the British royal family. However, because Eugenie and Beatrice also tend to attend many royal events together, their height rarely makes them stand out. Because the sisters have only an inch of difference between them, they tend not to appear significantly taller or shorter than other members of Britain's most famous family.
That said, when Eugenie attends royal events with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, her lack of stature becomes a little bit more obvious. Eugenie and Brooksbank are among the royal couples with noticeable height differences — and it shows. Although Brooksbank has not made his height public, experts estimate him to stand at around 5 feet 10 inches. This means that a whopping 5 inches separate Eugenie from her husband, making her look quite a bit smaller than him in photographs!
Eugenie is also significantly shorter than her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Before the removal of his princely titles in 2025, Andrew was actually one of the tallest royals at 6 feet. Prior to losing her Duchess of York title, Sarah was among the tallest female royals at 5 feet 8 inches. Neither Eugenie nor her sister inherited the tall gene from their mom and dad. Instead, the girls are believed to take after the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was known for her smaller stature.
Princess Anne — 5'6
Princess Anne may have inherited Queen Elizabeth II's keen work ethic and flawless sense of royalty, but she certainly didn't inherit her height. At 5 feet 6 inches, Anne stands 2 inches taller than her late mother. This also places her significantly above Great Britain's female average of approximately 5 feet 3 inches. It's safe to say that Anne probably inherited her height from her late father, Prince Philip. At a solid 6 feet, Philip also stood quite a bit taller than the British male average of 5 feet 9 inches.
Regardless of the reasons for Anne's height, it has been an important factor in the princess' athletic pursuits. Anne is among the royals who have competed in the Olympics, and she participated in a three-day equestrian event at the 1976 games in Montreal. Horseback riders like Anne must actually choose which horse to ride based on height. At 5 feet 6 inches, Anne would do best on a horse that's at least 16 hands tall. However, although the princess is quite tall, she shouldn't choose a horse that's too tall for her.
Rumor has it that the princess' lukewarm performance in Montreal was related to the size of her steed. Apparently, she rode a particularly large horse called Goodwill in the competition. After Anne fell from the horse in Canada, her fellow competitor, Lucinda Green, partially attributed the disaster to a height issue. As Green said, per The Telegraph, "[Goodwill] was big and had no brakes. I wouldn't have ridden him."
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — 5'6
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex does not always seem particularly tall in photographs, but looks can be deceiving. At 5 feet and 6 inches tall, Meghan is approximately the same height as Princess Anne — and well above the average height for women in Britain. Nonetheless, photographs of the duchess make her appear significantly smaller than she actually is. The reason? She usually stands next to her tall husband, Prince Harry, with whom she has a 5-inch height difference. Because Harry towers over Meghan in photographs, it would be easy to assume that the duchess is on the shorter end of things, even if that's not the case.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Meghan has frequently relied on a few wardrobe tricks to help alleviate the huge visual contrast between Harry's height and her own. Photographer Glenn Gratton even told the outlet that this is the real reason why Meghan always wears heels. "In the case of Harry and Meghan she will be wearing high heels to maximize her height and shorten the gap if possible," he said. The photographer went on to add, "The shape of skirts will also give the optical illusion to make her look taller than she actually is." While there is nothing wrong whatsoever with standing at literally any height, Gratton explained that Meghan would make these changes to minimize the visual difference between herself and her husband in professional photos.
Queen Camilla — 5'8
As far as royal women go, Queen Camilla is objectively tall. At 5 feet 8 inches, the royal towers over Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The many photographs of Camilla beside the late Queen Elizabeth II also reveal a major difference between the two women's heights. That said, it should be noted that Camilla is not too tall — at least as far as the palace is concerned. While it may seem egregious to judge someone by their height, experts say that the royal family actually wanted King Charles III to appear taller than his spouse. Because Charles stands at 5 feet and 10 inches, he's 2 inches taller than Camilla — making her the perfect royal consort.
Fascinatingly, Charles' previous wife, the late Princess Diana, was also 5 feet and 10 inches tall. This means that she and Charles were the exact same height — a situation that the palace did not seem to view favorably. Oftentimes, when posing for official photographs, Diana was asked to position herself in such a way that Charles towered over her. The idea was to produce pictures that reinforced old-fashioned stereotypes about height and masculinity. Throughout her marriage to Charles, Diana was asked to reinforce these stereotypes by refraining from wearing high heels.
Because Camilla is shorter than Charles, she hasn't run into many of the same issues that Diana did. She has been able to wear heels of various heights. And, Charles is said to love her footwear.
Prince George — 5'9 for now!
Prince George may not be a grown-up, but that doesn't mean he isn't growing up — and quickly too! The future king of England has been gaining height at a faster pace than ever. Although he was born in 2013, George is quickly becoming one of the tallest members of the British royal family, having already surpassed Queen Camilla. As of this writing, George is also on track to become taller than his mom, Princess Catherine. In August 2026, he was spotted standing next to her at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow — and he was nearly his mother's height. But if Catherine appeared slightly taller than George in the event photos, there may be a reason why. The princess wore Camilla Elphick heels to the games, giving her an extra boost.
While it might be hard for some moms to admit that their kids are growing up, Catherine has been unable to deny George's ever-increasing height. In December 2025, one of the royal family's biggest fans, John Loughrey, greeted Catherine. During the interaction, which was captured in a video that later went viral on TikTok, Loughrey spoke to the princess about her eldest son's height. "Do you know what I said to William, your husband? He's going to be 6 feet 4 inches tall, Loughrey said, as reported by People. Catherine didn't hesitate to agree with the super fan. Laughing, she replied, "I know, I swear, he's catching up with everybody, isn't he?"
Princess Catherine — 5'9
Princess Catherine has been one of the tallest women in the British royal family since joining the firm back in 2011. At 5 feet and 9 inches tall, Catherine has been known to tower over other members of the royal family — especially when wearing heels. Following her wedding to Prince William, Catherine reportedly sported a striking pair of 3-inch heels to the after-party. This wardrobe choice apparently inspired her new brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to crack a few jokes about her height. According to some reports, he even went so far as to compare Catherine to Prince Philip — who, at 6 feet, was one of the tallest men at the party.
Prior to joining the British royal family, Catherine's height was no joking matter. At her alma mater, Marlborough College, Catherine often leveraged her size to her advantage on the sports pitch — earning her a lot of friends in the athletics department. During her school days, Catherine played several sports like netball, tennis, and field hockey to a great deal of success. She even became the captain of the field hockey team, although sources say that her tennis abilities were also extraordinary. While Catherine's height would not have necessarily helped her in gymnastics or horse racing, she was sure to sign up for sports where her size would give her an advantage. As a result, she became a successful athlete and a very popular member of her school's most competitive teams.
King Charles III — 5'10
King Charles III is 5 feet 10 inches tall, placing him slightly above the average height for men in Britain. Nevertheless, he has been insecure about his height in the past. According to some reports, Charles asked his late first wife, Princess Diana, to wear shoes that wouldn't make him look too short at their wedding. To comply with this request, Diana reportedly had to spend upward of $75,000 to acquire shoes that fit the bill. The designer, Clive Shilton, told the Daily Mail that it took him six months to perfect the final product.
Although Charles certainly took issue with Diana towering over him in heels, he has not been especially known to purchase height-enhancing shoes of his own. Many leaders throughout history — including Napoleon Bonaparte, Queen Catherine the Great, and according to rumor, Prime Minister Winston Churchill — have been known to sport taller shoes to take on an extra inch or two. While Charles does not exactly have that reputation, he is known for being picky about his shoes. The royal cobbler, Gaziano & Girling, has gone on the record saying that Charles cares a lot about the comfort of his shoes. Business owner Tony Gaziano, who examined the king's feet, even told the BBC that they are "delicate." Ultimately, it seems that Charles is far more concerned about wearing comfortable footwear than he is about appearing taller — despite the insecurities that haunted him in the past.
Prince Edward — 6'0
Whereas King Charles III is just a tad taller than the average Brit, his younger brother, Prince Edward, inherited the family's taller genes. Standing at exactly 6 feet, Edward reached the same height as his late father, Prince Philip. This means that the prince likely took after the Mountbatten family in this respect, rather than the smaller-statured Windsors.
Of course, the same cannot be said about Charles, whose more average stature makes him a byproduct of both his parents' heights. The height difference between the king and his lower-ranking younger brother could, unfortunately, lead to some awkward photographs. Partially as a result of this dynamic, Charles and Edward are rarely photographed together. However, on the rare occasions that the cameras have captured the dynamic duo together, it's clear who is the taller of the pair.
While Edward is certainly tall, he is not the tallest man in the British royal family — or even the tallest Edward in the royal family's history. According to the BBC, King Edward I and King Edward IV were both taller than the current prince. In fact, Edward IV is believed to be the tallest king to have ever sat on the British throne, standing at 6 feet 4 inches at the time of his death. If the medieval king were still alive now, he would be the tallest living royal, and Prince Edward would no longer be among the three tallest men in the royal fold.
Prince Harry — 6'1
Prince Harry is the second-tallest man in the British royal family. He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch tall, which makes him easy to spot among his family members. In Harry's memoir, "Spare," he discussed the issue of his height rather lightheartedly. Recalling an interaction with his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, Harry wrote, "Gan-Gan was really speaking to me that night, really listening. I couldn't quite believe it. ... Was it the gin? Was it the four inches I'd grown since last summer?"
The prince went on to note that his height made him stand out among his family members. In the same passage from "Spare," Harry revealed, "At 6 foot, I was now one of the tallest members of the family. Combined with Gan-Gan's shrinkage, I towered over her." Of course, that was back in 2001. Following that fun night with the party-loving Queen Mother, Harry grew yet another inch. That means that the prince had grown taller than both his father, King Charles III, and his uncle, Prince Edward.
Prince William — 6'3
Prince William is both the future King of England and the tallest member of the British royal family. At 6 feet and 3 inches tall, William towers over many of his relatives. Over the years, William has used his height to excel at sports like rugby. Similar to his wife, Princess Catherine, William has tended toward activities that favor his large size.
That said, there have been times when William has had to confront that his height can be a disadvantage. Such was the case in 2025 when the prince visited Jaguar TCS Racing, a car racing team from Formula E. At one point, William climbed into one of the model cars to see what it's like to actually be behind the wheel. Sadly, though, the prince was disappointed to discover that he couldn't quite fit. "There's not a lot of room in the legs, is there?" William observed (via the Express). The future king's comment showed that he was able to see the humor in the situation.