Royal Couples With Noticeable Height Differences
British royal couples have given the world plenty of fairytale weddings, swoon-worthy love stories, romantic moments, and epic kisses, but one thing that's not talked about enough is the significant height difference between some of these partners. The royal family is comprised predominantly of super tall men, with most of the adult males standing 6 feet or above and some of the younger generation, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, quickly catching up to them in height (and already towering over his two younger siblings).
Certain members married people similar to them in height, such as King Charles III, whose first wife Princess Diana was exactly the same height as him at 5 feet, 10 inches and current wife Queen Camilla, who stands just two inches shorter. There was zero height difference in Charles and Diana's photos together; in fact, royal experts claimed she even had to avoid towering over her then-husband during their wedding and throughout their marriage by not wearing high heels. "For years, Diana wore shoes no higher than two inches out of respect to her husband's ego. Since he was the same height she was," author Eloise Moran wrote in "The Lady Di Look Book."
Fortunately, Camilla's two-inch height difference with Charles becomes negligible when she wears heels. While William stands above every other member of his family at 6-foot-3, his height difference with Kate isn't typically that noticeable either. The Princess of Wales is not only the tallest woman in the family at 5 feet, 9 inches, but she also likes to wear high heels. However, several other royals and royal spouses tower over their significant others, from the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip not only had a love story for the ages; they also had one of the most adorable height differences among royal couples. As seen in the photo above, taken shortly before they tied the knot in November 1947, Philip was significantly taller than his wife, who reportedly stood at 5 feet, 4 inches at the time. Her Majesty's beloved husband, who was also five years older than her, was eight inches taller than the queen at 6 feet. Though her role, aura, and colorful clothing made the beloved monarch stand out regardless of where she was and who she was with, Her Majesty looked especially petite when she stood next to her super tall husband.
The height difference only became more prominent throughout the decades they spent together, with the queen shrinking to a reported 5-foot-1 once she hit her 90s. The happy couple was married for a whopping 73 years until Philip died at the age of 99 in April 2021. She followed just a year later in September 2022 and was laid to rest next to her husband at The King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. In the documentary "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" their grandson Prince Harry described them as "just the most adorable couple" and "two individuals who were very much in love," (via People).
During the royal couple's 50th anniversary, Philip revealed one of the secrets behind their enduring relationship. "I think the main lesson we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage. You can take it from me, the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance," he reportedly said, according to The Guardian.
Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence
Despite consistently ranking among the top three royals when it comes to the number of engagements she performs each year, Princess Anne is one of the least controversial and most low-key members of the British royal family, with the spotlight typically landing on the younger generation. However, decades before Prince William and Prince Harry's feud, Prince William's affair rumors, and Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the UK, it was Anne and her siblings' drama that dominated the headlines. In 1992, a year infamously dubbed by Queen Elizabeth II as "annus horribilis," not only did then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announce their respective splits, but Anne also officially divorced Mark Phillips, her first husband and the father of her two children, after he fathered a secret love child with another woman.
However, 1992 also marked a new chapter for the Princess Royal as she went public with her relationship with Sir Timothy Laurence, marrying him in a small ceremony later that same year. While her second marriage has turned out to be much happier than her first, Anne's two husbands do have some interesting things in common, such as their military careers. Laurence, who served in the Royal Navy for nearly 40 years, even joked about it in the documentary "Anne: The Princess Royal at 70," saying: "It's quite amusing that she married first an army officer and then a naval officer. So there must be something about the military that attracts her," (via People). Another obvious similarity is that the two men both tower over the 5-foot-6 princess. Phillips is about 6-foot-1, and while his exact height is unclear, photos of Laurence with Anne show he's got quite a few inches on her too.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Another royal couple with a noticeable height difference is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in 2018, have a height difference of about eight inches, with 6-foot-2 Harry towering over his 5-foot-6 wife even when she wears heels. The disparity in the couple's heights was particularly prominent back in August 2024 when they embarked on a four-day tour of Colombia. Meghan mostly wore flat sandals throughout their visit, so she was about eye-level with Harry's shoulder when they stood side-by-side.
Despite being considered above average in height for an American woman, the former "Suits" star also looked petite next to her husband when they were in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2025 for the seventh edition of the Invictus Games, the Paralympics-style sporting competition founded by Harry. Photos from the event displayed the couple's cute height difference as they walked hand-in-hand on the snow wearing winter boots.
While in Canada, the Sussexes also proved their relationship is as sweet and playful as ever. On the first day of the 2025 Invictus Games, they enjoyed a double date with Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato. Two days later, Harry teased Meghan during the launch of the skeleton event at the games. As he wrapped up his speech, the prince asked his wife to join him on stage, where they cuddled and held hands, as seen in a video shared on Instagram by People. Harry then joked, "Now she's going to sing," and ran away, pretending that he was giving Meghan the stage, which had his wife and the crowd laughing.
Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Prince Edward takes after his late father Prince Philip in more ways than one. Following Queen Elizabeth II's death and his older brother King Charles III's ascension to the throne, Edward became the new Duke of Edinburgh, a title held by Philip for over 70 years until his passing in 2021. Like his dad, Edward also has a solid marriage with his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, whom he wed in 1999. During their February 2025 trip to Nepal, Edward revealed how they've managed to maintain a strong and happy relationship through the decades, reasoning simply, "Because we're best friends," as reported by Hello! magazine. Sophie also shared that another key is to be able to banter with each other and make each other laugh.
Edward apparently also inherited his late father's tall genes as he stands at 6 feet, the exact same height as Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh has seven inches on his wife, whose height is reportedly about 5 feet, 5 inches. While not as significant as those of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's as well as Edward's late parents, the happy couple's height difference is still obvious in their photos, such as the above shot of them, taken during their visit to Nepal's Ghandruk village.
Sophie is the shortest member of their immediate family too, with both of her and Edward's children already taller than her. Though they look about the same size in photos, Lady Louise Windsor is reportedly an inch taller than her mom, standing at 5 feet, 6 inches. Her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex, on the other hand, towered over Sophie and looked to be around the same height as his dad when the family stepped out for Easter church service in March 2024.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Despite having a 6-foot-tall grandfather and father and a 5-foot-8-tall mother, Princess Eugenie isn't as blessed in the height department as her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, standing at a reported 5 feet, 5 inches. Though she's two inches taller than the average U.K. woman, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter looks noticeably shorter next to the men in the royal family, including her husband Jack Brooksbank, who is estimated to be about 5 feet, 10 inches in height.
Eugenie tied the knot with Brooksbank in 2018, and they've since welcomed two sons, August and Ernest. The couple has notably gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years, including a headline-making scandal in 2021 caused by Brooksbank being photographed aboard a boat in Italy with three women, including a topless model — and his wife nowhere in sight. The model quickly shut down speculation of an affair, and the world, including the couple, moved on.
Eugenie showed everybody that their marriage was still going strong in October 2024 when she posted a sweet tribute to mark her and Brooksbank's sixth wedding anniversary. "Best day ever marrying you ...happy 6th anniversary my love," the princess wrote on Instagram alongside two photos from their stunning nuptials. Eugenie also celebrated Valentine's Day 2025 by professing her love for her husband publicly again and sharing several lovely pics of them and their kids, though she made the post a day late. "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)," she captioned the images.
Zara and Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall not only shares her mother Princess Anne's deep love of horses, but like the Princess Royal, she apparently also likes her men tall too. Zara, who's the same height as Anne at 5 feet, 6 inches, has been married to 6-foot-2 ex-rugby union player Mike Tindall since 2011. Much like Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Tindalls have a significant height difference that's noticeable even when she's rocking heels. Though they're celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary in July 2025, Zara and Mike appear to be as in love as ever. She supported her husband by joining him at the Nordoff Robbins Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in London. A few months earlier, the couple also made a rare red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Beauty Awards at Honourable Artillery Company.
In 2021, Mike suggested their ability to weather storms was the secret to their strong bond as a couple. "A marriage or long-term relationship can't always be roses and rainbows. [...] There are things that are thrown at you that have to test both of you and that will test that relationship. The thing is no one is right, no one is wrong. You have to work through it together," he remarked on "Loose Women" (via People).
Another reason might be just how fun the Tindall household clearly is. "My job now is being a dad and I love it," Mike proudly shared with Beano (via Hello!). "It's important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum. I love hiding and jumping out to scare them. It works best on mum — she screams SO loudly! The kids' favorite prank is to hide under the table and tie people's shoelaces together!"