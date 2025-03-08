Royal Couples With Noticeable Height Differences

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip not only had a love story for the ages; they also had one of the most adorable height differences among royal couples. As seen in the photo above, taken shortly before they tied the knot in November 1947, Philip was significantly taller than his wife, who reportedly stood at 5 feet, 4 inches at the time. Her Majesty's beloved husband, who was also five years older than her, was eight inches taller than the queen at 6 feet. Though her role, aura, and colorful clothing made the beloved monarch stand out regardless of where she was and who she was with, Her Majesty looked especially petite when she stood next to her super tall husband.

Advertisement

The height difference only became more prominent throughout the decades they spent together, with the queen shrinking to a reported 5-foot-1 once she hit her 90s. The happy couple was married for a whopping 73 years until Philip died at the age of 99 in April 2021. She followed just a year later in September 2022 and was laid to rest next to her husband at The King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor. In the documentary "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" their grandson Prince Harry described them as "just the most adorable couple" and "two individuals who were very much in love," (via People).

During the royal couple's 50th anniversary, Philip revealed one of the secrets behind their enduring relationship. "I think the main lesson we have learned is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage. You can take it from me, the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance," he reportedly said, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement