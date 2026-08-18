Perry Mason: What Happened To The Cast After The '50s Drama Came To A Close

Legal dramas had a particularly good run in the late 1950s. Films like "12 Angry Men" (1957), "Witness for the Prosecution" (1957), and "Anatomy of a Murder" (1959) became instant classics. Over in the land of TV, another legal drama took off with similar levels of success: "Perry Mason." Between 1957 and 1966, CBS welcomed viewers into the world of defense attorney Perry Mason and his quests to crack the most impossible of cases.

"Perry Mason" may not appeal to people now the way it did 70-ish years ago, but at the time, the nine-season series was all the rage: the show, along with some of its actors, won several awards in its heyday and was consistently top-rated by viewers. Erle Stanley Gardner's characters have continued to be brought back to life, with a short-lived 1973 revival series and a modern reimagining in the early 2020s. Neither of these had the same impact as the version from the 1950s and 1960s, though.

What happened to all the major "Perry Mason" actors after the mid-century iteration of the series concluded? For some actors, their careers continued to blossom. For others, their days of stardom ended almost as quickly as they began.