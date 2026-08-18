Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Mr. Belvedere?
Plenty of family-focused sitcoms have aired on television over the past decades, but none of them have featured an English butler turned family member who kept audiences laughing each week like the '80s sitcom "Mr. Belvedere" did. The show where blue-collar met British refinement lasted from 1985 until 1990 and followed the Owens family, their butler, and their life in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is a city best known for its sports teams and steel industry, but it also became associated with the show's sarcastic caregiver and the chaotic family he served. Based on a novel by Gwen Davenport, the sitcom blended moral lessons and laughs in each episode. After "Mr. Belvedere" ended, each of the show's actors continued on very different paths, but some reconnected in honor of the show later in life.
While much of the cast from "Mr. Belvedere" continued acting, some changed career paths entirely while their personal lives changed as well. They were all affected by their time on the show and incorporated the acting, comedy, and life lessons they learned from working on "Mr. Belvedere" into their post-show lives. As the sitcom's theme song goes, Mr. Belvedere's arrival was a change in the status quo; the family, and the actors who played the Owens family members, got all the help they could get and lived the good life yet. Find out exactly what happened to the cast of "Mr. Belvedere" after the series ended and how their lives have changed in the decades since the sitcom ended.
Bob Uecker continued his career in acting and broadcasting before he died
Popular network television sitcoms have skyrocketed countless actors to fame, including Michael J. Fox in "Family Ties" and David Schwimmer in "Friends." However, that was not the case for Bob Uecker, the actor who played the father in "Mr. Belvedere." Before his role as George Owens, Uecker had already made a name for himself in the world of sports as a professional baseball player and announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers team.
Many '80s sitcom parents transformed, but the "Mr. Belvedere" star continued his sports and acting career just as he did before the show. After the sitcom ended, the actor who played the Owens family patriarch continued to voice Brewers games and later combined his sports and acting skills when he starred in the baseball film "Major League" and its sequels. Despite having the nickname "Mr. Baseball," baseball was not the only sport Uecker had an affinity for; in 2010, he was inducted into the WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame for his role as a ring announcer.
In early 2025, Uecker sadly died from cancer, and the Brewers released a statement on Facebook that captured what many fans felt. They wrote, "We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives." While millions mourned Uecker's death, it also had the effect of reuniting the cast of "Mr. Belvedere" in his honor at his celebration of life.
Ilene Graff continued acting and became a game show regular
Ilene Graff, the actor who played the matriarch of the Owens family, Marsha Cameron Owens, was a beloved sitcom mom who was also a mother in real life. After "Mr. Belvedere" ended, Graff continued her acting and singing career while raising her daughter. In "Mr. Belvedere," the actor's television daughter showed interest in academics, but Graff's real-life daughter followed in her mom's talented footsteps and has a career in musical theater as well.
Graff is one of the '80s sitcom moms who looks far different today than they did on the shows that made them famous, and her career pursuits eventually changed as well. The actor went from starring in sitcoms to made-for-television movies when she co-starred in 2001's "South Pacific" with Mitzi Gaynor. However, Graff's on-screen appearances were not all acting roles; she was also a contestant on a number of game shows, including "$100,000 Pyramid" and "Password."
Later in life, she traded sets for the stage and enjoyed a career as a cabaret singer. Graff combined motherhood with music when she created the album "Baby's Broadway Lullabies" with her husband in 2003, which was nominated for a Grammy Award the following year. By bringing together her acting and parenting skills, she showed that women did not have to pick just one role to define them. Although the actor explored new career paths since her time on the show, after her former on-screen husband passed, she joined her co-stars at Bob Uecker's celebration of life.
Christopher Hewett stepped away from the screen and focused on his faith before his death
Christopher Hewett was the face of "Mr. Belvedere." He played the titular main character of a family butler who did far more than just cook, clean, and argue with the precocious youngest Owens child. Mr. Belvedere became like family to the Owens and provided them with plenty of laughs and life lessons, both intentional and not. After the '80s sitcom ended, Hewett stepped back from the small screen and onto the church altar. Although Hewett later made guest appearances on two television shows in the '90s, he focused on his faith. After he captured the hearts of thousands as the overly sophisticated butler, the British actor did a 180 in his career and became a deacon at St. Victor's Church in West Hollywood, California, and recorded bible verses. While acting and religious leadership do not usually go hand in hand, both of Hewett's professions illustrated his ability to inspire the people around him.
After living a full life and excelling at two different careers, Hewett sadly died at the age of 80 in 2001. Hewett's memorial was held at the same church where he preached, and the actor turned deacon will always be remembered for the messages he spread on the television screen to viewers and in church to his congregation.
Rob Stone started his own production company and worked alongside his former co-star
The eldest Owens child, Kevin Owens, transformed over the seasons of "Mr. Belvedere" from a sarcastic teenager into a well-meaning young adult. Off-screen, the actor who played Kevin, Rob Stone, went through quite the transformation himself; after "Mr. Belvedere" ended, Stone explored his other creative and technical talents but remained in the entertainment industry. He transitioned from acting to working behind the scenes and added director and producer to his resume when he began directing historical documentaries about everything from sports to science. Stone started his own film and television production company, Vienna Productions, which has produced shows on major channels like NBC and Discovery Channel.
The actor's interest in behind-the-scenes work was encouraged by directors when he was still working on the set of "Mr. Belvedere." In an interview on "The Jim Masters Show," Stone recalled, "[The directors] knew that I was interested in directing and behind the scenes, so they would invite me into the booth." He explained that this was a rarity for actors.
The youngest Owens child may have clashed with Mr. Belvedere, but in real life, the two actors got on well and even collaborated after the show; Christopher Hewett starred in Stone's first major project, a film about unhoused people called "The Sidewalk Motel." Stone won a number of awards for his work, including the Gold Award at the Houston International Film Festival for "The Sidewalk Motel."
Brice Beckham sharpened his creative talents and co-founded a production company
With "neener, neener, neener" as his catchphrase, the youngest Owens child in "Mr. Belvedere" was always cracking jokes, and so was Brice Beckham, the actor who played him. Beckham, whose character had an ever-antagonistic relationship with his family's new butler on the show, was only 9 years old when he accepted the role of the troublemaking Wesley T. Owens. Beckham grew up on the show and has transformed a great deal since "Mr. Belvedere" ended.
The actor's years growing up on set provided him with the knowledge, experience, and connections he needed in the industry as an adult. In 2007, Beckham co-created and starred in a VH1 Show called "I Hate My 30s" before focusing his talents and comedic timing off-screen. Like his co-star Rob Stone, he eventually stepped away from acting and started a production company, Drama 3/4 Productions. Beckham played a character known for getting laughs, and later he went on to write them. The actor continued to excel in comedy and was even in a Funny or Die video called "CCOKC," which featured a number of '80s and '90s child stars speaking out against the homophobic remarks of another child star, Kirk Cameron. Beckham co-founded and acts as creative director of his production company, which produces comedy videos online, but he also puts his creative talents to use through writing as well. In 2026, Beckham won a best writing for independent comedy pilot award at Series Fest for a pilot he co-wrote.
Tracy Wells left the acting world to sell homes
Tracy Wells, who now goes by the name of Tracy Tofte, is one of many '80s sitcom actors who left Hollywood. The actor, who played the responsible daughter character of Heather Owens in the hit sitcom "Mr. Belvedere," started a family of her own and left her acting days behind. Wells still lives in the City of Angels, but these days, she is selling homes instead of acting on the television screens inside of them. While it may seem like a drastic switch from a career in the spotlight to one in real estate, as she states on her LinkedIn, there are similarities between the two industries. "Show business runs around the clock and demands focus, professionalism, and attention to detail, the same instincts I bring to every client and every team I lead today."
The former "Mr. Belvedere" star now has over 20 years of experience as a real estate agent and works for Pinnacle Estate Properties, but her career is not the only major change in her life since the '80s sitcom ended. The former actor got married in 1992 and had two children with her late husband, Erin Cook, before she got remarried in Maui in 2021. Wells may have a family of her own now, but she never forgot her television father, actor Bob Uecker. Like his other on-screen children, Wells traveled to Milwaukee after Uecker's death for his celebration of life ceremony.
Michele Matheson embraced her creative skills and became a multihyphenate
Angela Shostakovich, Heather Owens' best friend, may have never learned how to pronounce Mr. Belvedere's name correctly in the hit '80s sitcom "Mr. Belvedere," but the actor who played her, Michele Matheson, did learn comedic techniques on the show that helped further her creative career later in life. Shortly after the television comedy series ended, Matheson stopped acting as frequently as she once did; she starred in two movies in the early '90s and co-starred in the 2002 short film "Johnny Flynton" before exploring other creative pursuits. The multitalented performer authored a semiautobiographical book in 2006 called "Saving Angelfish," which focused on addiction and the rough underside of Los Angeles. Although the book is a dark novel, its perfectly timed witty comments and comedic elements seem influenced by Matheson's background as a sitcom actor.
Matheson may have taken a step back from acting for roughly a decade, but she has stayed busy in other ways. The former actor was a keyboard player and singer in the band The Black Tales, and she has worked in community outreach programs as a fundraising and youth program coordinator as well. Matheson's most recent acting role was in a short video comedy sketch in 2017 called "Girl Scout Moms," which pulled from her real-life experience as a mother.
Casey Ellison became a father and missed a chance to be in the Punky Brewster reboot
For decades, sidekick characters who have gotten up to entertaining antics have been a staple of sitcoms. Although occasionally these are minor roles, like Casey Ellison's role of Miles Knobnoster, Wesley Owens' best friend in "Mr. Belvedere," they still provide audiences with plenty of laughs. Ellison rose to fame during the '80s for two similar supporting roles; while he was filming "Mr. Belvedere," he was simultaneously in the beloved sitcom "Punky Brewster." Like some of the cast of "Punky Brewster" after the show, the actor chose to stay in the entertainment industry as an adult. As is the case with many beloved sitcoms, "Punky Brewster" was rebooted in 2021, but Ellison missed out on the opportunity to revive his character because he was not active on social media and did not hear about it. By that point, Ellison was no longer acting but instead working behind the scenes in the lighting department on a number of popular shows such as "Mad Men" and "Cold Case."
The world got to know Ellison when he was just a kid, and now the former actor has a child of his own, Audrey Ellison, with whom he has watched old episodes of "Punky Brewster." The actor revealed in an interview with Generation X Wire that like his former co-star Ilene Graff, his daughter also has a passion for performing. "I've had heart to hearts with her about show business," he explained.