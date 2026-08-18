Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Mr. Belvedere?

Plenty of family-focused sitcoms have aired on television over the past decades, but none of them have featured an English butler turned family member who kept audiences laughing each week like the '80s sitcom "Mr. Belvedere" did. The show where blue-collar met British refinement lasted from 1985 until 1990 and followed the Owens family, their butler, and their life in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is a city best known for its sports teams and steel industry, but it also became associated with the show's sarcastic caregiver and the chaotic family he served. Based on a novel by Gwen Davenport, the sitcom blended moral lessons and laughs in each episode. After "Mr. Belvedere" ended, each of the show's actors continued on very different paths, but some reconnected in honor of the show later in life.

While much of the cast from "Mr. Belvedere" continued acting, some changed career paths entirely while their personal lives changed as well. They were all affected by their time on the show and incorporated the acting, comedy, and life lessons they learned from working on "Mr. Belvedere" into their post-show lives. As the sitcom's theme song goes, Mr. Belvedere's arrival was a change in the status quo; the family, and the actors who played the Owens family members, got all the help they could get and lived the good life yet. Find out exactly what happened to the cast of "Mr. Belvedere" after the series ended and how their lives have changed in the decades since the sitcom ended.