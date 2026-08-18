What Brooke Shields' Husbands & Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her

Brooke Shields has lived quite the life. She first hit the mainstream as a preteen, starring as a child forced into sex work in the controversial 1978 movie "Pretty Baby." At 14, she went on to become the youngest model to ever appear on the cover of Vogue, and has continued to have a successful acting and modeling career — as well as earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Romance languages from the prestigious Princeton University. In between all that, Shields has had plenty of high-profile romances — and high-profile fauxmances — too.

John Travolta and George Michael are among the famous faces that have been linked to Shields over the decades. There are also plenty of rumors about whether Michael Jackson dated Shields. What's more, Shields had a college romance that completely fell apart, and she's also been married twice. Although her nuptials with tennis professional Andre Agassi didn't end well, Shields' relationship with Chris Henchy is one of Hollywood's most-celebrated unions. And for good reason: The duo have been together since 2001, and also share two daughters.

Although her personal life has undeniably been marked by a lot of ups and downs, Shields has consistently spoken pretty highly of her former beaus. But what have her husbands, ex-boyfriends, and supposed love interests said about her? Let's find out.