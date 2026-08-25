Dating, Married, Or Single? Inside The Love Lives Of Chicago P.D.'s Hottest Stars
While one huge draw of "Chicago P.D." is the life-or-death situations that the members of its titular police department often find themselves in, fans have become just as invested in their favorite characters' love lives. Viewers get to watch every dramatic, traumatic, and joyous moment of the 21st District team's relationships play out on the small screen, from breakups and tragic losses to proposals and pregnancies. Off-screen, it's not always as easy to keep up with what the cast has going on romantically, but their love lives aren't complete mysteries.
It can take a little detective work to find out whether some "Chicago P.D." stars are single or in relationships, but it's a much lower-stakes form of sleuthing than what fans see on the show. Stars might drop some pretty obvious clues in the form of loved-up social media photos, or on more rare occasions, open up about their significant others during interviews. But a press pass doesn't hold quite the same power as a police badge, so the actors aren't going to answer questions about their love lives if they don't want to. A few cast members have also apparently learned a lot about hiding things from playing detectives on TV — in some cases, we just have to assume that they're single until proven otherwise. But here's everything we could sniff out about the relationship statuses of the "Chicago P.D." gang.
Single: Jason Beghe is a divorced dad and hasn't revealed that he's dating anyone
Jason Beghe has something in common with his "Chicago P.D." character, Sgt. Henry "Hank" Voight. Both men were once married, and fans haven't seen either find lasting happiness since becoming unattached. In Voight's case, he's haunted by the death of his beloved wife. When viewers caught a glimpse of her on "Chicago P.D." in 2016, it was through home videos — and they featured real footage Beghe had provided of him and his partner at the time, Angie Janu (pictured above). Four years later, the couple tied the knot, and one of Beghe's longtime friends, "The X-Files" cast member David Duchovny, was his best man.
During their marriage, Beghe and Janu welcomed two children, sons Bix and Bo Bear, and were together for 16 years before deciding to separate due to "irreconcilable differences," according to E! News. Beghe filed for divorce a year later and requested joint custody of his sons, who were 11 and 14 at the time. When the divorce was finalized in 2019, TMZ reported that Beghe got to keep the home he and Janu once shared in Chicago, so he didn't have to look for a new place to crash while filming "Chicago P.D." He also got the custody arrangement he wanted.
At the time of this writing, Beghe hasn't shared any romantic updates, but he doesn't seem to be the type to dish on his love life. He has, however, spoken about his sons, and what he said reflects well on him as a father. "I'm very pleased with who they are as human beings," he said on the "Better Together w/ Anne and Heather" podcast in 2021. "They're good people, and they're empathetic and decent."
Dating: Patrick John Flueger's girlfriend briefly appeared on Chicago P.D.
The third time was the charm for Patrick John Flueger's "Chicago P.D." character, Officer Adam Ruzek, who finally made it to the altar in the Season 12 finale after three proposals. But Flueger seemed more excited about his real-life partner, actor and model Reem Amara, making a quick cameo on the show. After she appeared as a nurse in a Season 7 episode, he wrote on Instagram, "Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last nights episode ... Cause I'm pretty sure I need to take her out on a date."
The couple has been together since at least 2018, when Amara revealed that they had taken a trip to Loch Lomond together in an Instagram post. Since then, they've regularly popped up on each other's grids. Many of their photos chronicle their globe-trotting adventures, such as a snapshot Amara shared of Flueger taking a dip during a Grecian getaway. Meanwhile, Flueger has posted pics of the pair enjoying high tea in Great Britain, posing with Stonehenge in the background, and standing in a field in Italy (well, he was standing, anyway — while holding Amara in his arms). Flueger also revealed in a birthday post that his nickname for Amara is "Star Sloth," and for Valentine's Day in 2026, she surprised him by dressing up as the "SpongeBob SquarePants" character Patrick Star. Flueger included the hashtag "#SheGetsMe" in the caption of his photo of a costumed Amara kissing him.
In 2025, the couple also shared photos from a fun One Chicago crossover event. Jessy Schram, who plays Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med," served as the assistant for her photographer husband, Sterling Taylor, when he snapped some stunning black and white shots of Flueger and Amara.
Married: Marina Squerciati and her husband welcomed their second child in 2024
The woman Officer Adam Ruzek said "I do" to on "Chicago P.D." was his longtime love interest, Detective Kim Burgess. Ahead of the 2025 wedding episode, the actor who plays her, Marina Squerciati, asked her Instagram followers to help her pick a wedding dress. She hasn't made her relationship with her husband, Eli Kay-Oliphant, a similarly interactive experience. In fact, finding Kay-Oliphant on her Instagram page is a futile undertaking.
Unlike his wife, Kay-Oliphant has a career that doesn't really benefit from an Instagram presence, especially one that heavily features photos of him goofing off with his co-workers on the job. You're more likely to find the attorney on LinkedIn, where he posts about some of the big cases he's been working on as a partner at Sparacino PLLC in Chicago. Among them are lawsuits involving human trafficking, and his clients have included some of the 2022 FIFA World Cup workers who claimed that they were trafficking victims.
Squerciati and Kay-Oliphant are college sweethearts who attended Northwestern University together. After graduating in 2001, Kay-Oliphant obtained his law degree from Emory School of Law in 2005. The couple married in 2016 and welcomed a daughter the following year. When another little girl joined the family, Squerciati broke the news in a December 2024 Instagram post. "THIS was the real reason I wasn't in the first two episodes of #ChicagoPD, I was having a baby," she wrote. One bit of trivia Squerciati has revealed about Kay-Oliphant is that he likes to figure out The New York Times Connections puzzle before she does. "There's a competitive spirit in my home: Yesterday I couldn't finish, but my husband did," she told Chicago Magazine in 2025. "That made him happy."
Single: LaRoyce Hawkins has talked about fatherhood and finding Mrs. Right
In July 2026, it was announced that actor LaRoyce Hawkins was bidding farewell to his role as Officer Kevin Atwater. But before his exit, fans learned that Atwater was about to become a dad. Hawkins is a father himself, and it sounds like his son, Roman, might miss seeing him on the show. "[M]y son and his friends, they watch me at their sleepovers. So, I obviously want to do things that they'll be proud of," he told Us Weekly in 2023. That same year, he told Essence that Roman had recently turned 6 and started playing basketball. "He's a really good kid, so I'm just doing my best to make sure I nurture the good kid into the qualities that make him a great man," he said. Hawkins also shared that becoming a dad had changed him by making him more patient.
Roman's mother is esthetician B.T. Anderson. In 2023, Hawkins posted a photo of her at Roman's birthday party, but outlets have described her as an ex, and neither parent has shared any evidence that they are still a couple. However, Hawkins has opened up about romance before. In a 2016 Rolling Out interview, he revealed that he was in a relationship at the time, saying, "I've very recently tried to start investing my romantic energy in just one person, versus dating multiple people."
Hawkins has also revealed a few things he looks for in a partner. They include nice feet, the ability to make him laugh, and an aversion to breaking wind around other people. A resemblance to "The Cosby Show" star Phylicia Rashad also doesn't hurt. "I like older women," he told Chicago Magazine in 2015. "I don't want the daughters. I want the mama."
Married: Amy Morton couldn't stand her husband at first
Maybe Amy Morton's marriage didn't exactly start out as one of those celebrity romances that sounds like a Hallmark movie plot, but she and her husband lived the ever-popular enemies-to-lovers trope. Long before she joined the "Chicago P.D." cast as Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt, Morton was a member of Chicago's famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company. And even before that, she performed with the now-disbanded Remains Theatre Company, during which time she dated former "CSI" star William Petersen.
When she was wowing Windy City audiences with her stage work in the '80s and '90s, Morton met sound designer Rob Milburn. He told Live Design he first crossed paths with Morton when he created the musical score for the Remains production of "The Tooth of Crime" in 1982. Morton, who had a role in the play, didn't exactly fall head-over-heels in love with him immediately. "At first I really hated him, he was so arrogant," she confessed in a 2000 interview with the Chicago Tribune.
Luckily, Milburn had plenty of time to win her over, as he established his own professional partnership with the theater. "But we worked a lot together over the years and after my parents died really close together about five years ago, Rob was there for me," Morton recalled. Their work relationship evolved into a friendship and then into something more, and the couple tied the knot in 1997. They've since worked on several stage productions together, including "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," in which Morton played Nurse Ratched, and "Glengarry Glen Ross," which Morton directed. Their work life might seem exciting, but Morton told the Tribune, "[We're] boringly normal. We are both voracious readers, and I sleep. I love to sleep."
Single: Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Olivia Macklin's romance appears to be over
On "Chicago P.D.," Benjamin Levy Aguilar plays Officer Dante Torres, another member of the team who has experienced the heartbreaking loss of a romantic partner. Torres also lost one potential love interest when Toya Turner, who played Officer Kiana Cook, exited the series after one season in 2025. In other words, Torres hasn't had the best luck in the relationship department, but it seemed like the actor who plays him was doing much better for a while. Aguilar and his "Filthy Rich" co-star Olivia Macklin appeared to be a happy couple in some of their old social media snapshots.
The pair began cuddling up for Instagram photos sometime around 2020, and the paparazzi photographed them together for a few years afterward. During outings in Los Angeles, they walked hand in hand, carried takeout home, and gazed at each other while dining al fresco. In 2025, they even popped up on Marina Squerciati's Instagram grid in group shots taken at a "Chicago P.D." wrap party and a runway show. Aguilar and Macklin were clearly pretty serious at one point, but now are nowhere to be seen on each other's Instagram pages.
At the time of this writing, there's nothing to indicate Aguilar is in a new relationship, although some fans online are convinced that he and his "Chicago P.D." castmate Arienne Mandi would make an adorable couple. This might be because their close bond is evident — they're really good friends. "We met actually back in 2020 in a jiujitsu class," Mandi recalled to NBC Insider. "We were training in LA ... We realized we have the same sense of humor, and obviously, we were both actors, so we started hanging out, helping each other with self-tapes, training a lot."
Single: Arienne Mandi is 'all love'
Arienne Mandi met Benjamin Levy Aguilar before he became a "Chicago P.D." series regular for Season 10, so she got to congratulate him on his new gig. Three seasons later, she was appearing on the show along with him as Officer Eva Imani. And it didn't take long for the shipping to begin. In response to a 2025 Instagram video of Aguilar and Mandi talking about how they met, one fan wrote, "Soulmated so hard that you two even look alike." Another begged, "Please be dating." (Are you listening, "CPD" writers' room?).
Before she began her fictional career in law enforcement, Mandi's biggest project was "The L Word: Generation Q," and she found herself talking about relationships and love quite often during her time on the Showtime series. In a 2019 interview with the Windy City Times, Mandi revealed that she wasn't in a relationship, and it sounds like she might not be the type to inform fans if she were. Speaking about her similarities with her character, she said, "She keeps a lot of things very close to her, and I'm the same way. I'm not quick to divulge." So with no signs of a relationship on her socials as of this writing, she's either unattached or keeping her love life under wraps.
Mandi, however, did open up about her sexuality in a 2020 interview with Diva magazine. "If there were to be anything close to what I feel it would be pan," she said. "I accept love in all forms and I give love. It's just all love."
Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer are proud fur baby parents
Upstead was a fan-favorite "Chicago P.D." pairing for years, but detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton didn't get a happy ending after getting hitched. When actor Jesse Lee Soffer decided that he was ready to leave Halstead behind after Season 10, this left Upton husbandless and hurt. And instead of sticking around to play a character who is processing her pain forever, Tracy Spiridakos decided to follow suit and make her own exit the following season. But the actors returned in the 2026 One Chicago crossover event to give their characters closure, and they left with a pretty awesome parting gift: the happy relationship that Upstead didn't get.
Some fans might not be aware that Spiridakos and Soffer are among the One Chicago stars who started dating in real life because the actors don't exactly shout about their love from the rooftops. Instead, they started giving fans some hints about what was happening by continuing to appear on each other's Instagram pages after their "CPD" exits. One example is Spiridakos' 2026 post celebrating Soffer's birthday, which featured a photo of him and read in part, "Pretty happy about you being born."
But the biggest clue that these two are pretty serious is Soffer's revelation that they adopted a rescue pup together in 2026. "Meet Cali :) she had an injury when we got her, hence the cone, but it really isn't holding her back much. She's part lap dog, part piranha," Soffer wrote on Instagram. Among the handful of photos he shared with his followers was one of Spiridakos cuddling their criminally cute canine. So while they have a pup to love, Spiridakos and Soffer's connection seems to be much more than puppy love.