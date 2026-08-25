Dating, Married, Or Single? Inside The Love Lives Of Chicago P.D.'s Hottest Stars

Jason Beghe has something in common with his "Chicago P.D." character, Sgt. Henry "Hank" Voight. Both men were once married, and fans haven't seen either find lasting happiness since becoming unattached. In Voight's case, he's haunted by the death of his beloved wife. When viewers caught a glimpse of her on "Chicago P.D." in 2016, it was through home videos — and they featured real footage Beghe had provided of him and his partner at the time, Angie Janu (pictured above). Four years later, the couple tied the knot, and one of Beghe's longtime friends, "The X-Files" cast member David Duchovny, was his best man.

During their marriage, Beghe and Janu welcomed two children, sons Bix and Bo Bear, and were together for 16 years before deciding to separate due to "irreconcilable differences," according to E! News. Beghe filed for divorce a year later and requested joint custody of his sons, who were 11 and 14 at the time. When the divorce was finalized in 2019, TMZ reported that Beghe got to keep the home he and Janu once shared in Chicago, so he didn't have to look for a new place to crash while filming "Chicago P.D." He also got the custody arrangement he wanted.

At the time of this writing, Beghe hasn't shared any romantic updates, but he doesn't seem to be the type to dish on his love life. He has, however, spoken about his sons, and what he said reflects well on him as a father. "I'm very pleased with who they are as human beings," he said on the "Better Together w/ Anne and Heather" podcast in 2021. "They're good people, and they're empathetic and decent."