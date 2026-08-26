9 Love Triangles That Completely Rocked Hollywood

Meg Ryan is the rom-com queen, but she probably would've preferred one of her on-screen storylines to what actually happened between her, Dennis Quaid, and Russell Crowe. Ryan and Quaid were married for most of the '90s, and they're still the quintessential '90s couple to many. Unfortunately, their marriage suffered as Ryan's career took off while Quaid was managing a drug addiction. In an episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" Quaid said of his former relationship, "I tried to be a big person and tell myself that didn't bother me, but people are human. She was ascending as I went into rehab" (via People).

While still married to Quaid, Ryan began seeing her "Proof of Life" co-star Russell Crowe, and the media was not kind to Ryan, labeling her a cheater. At the time, Ryan defended herself and Quaid, saying neither behaved poorly during their marriage and that no one really knew why they were divorcing. However, years later, Ryan shared more details about her relationship with Quaid, confirming prior suspicions. "[W]hat wasn't in the story was the reality of my marriage for nine years. Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced," Ryan told InStyle in 2008 (via "Today"). Ryan's relationship with Crowe didn't last too long either — those two split up before Quaid and Ryan's divorce was finalized in 2001.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).