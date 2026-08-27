Lady Marina Windsor's Stunning Style Evolution, In Photos

Lady Marina Windsor is not your average royal — and she certainly does not dress like your average royal. As the great-great-granddaughter of King George V and Queen Mary of Teck, Marina is somewhat distantly related to Queen Elizabeth II. Marina's grandfather — Prince Edward, Duke of Kent — was the late queen's first cousin. This means that Elizabeth was Marina's first cousin twice removed.

While Marina's connection to royalty is undeniable, it's also not particularly strong. The late queen never considered Marina a member of her inner circle. The young aristocrat has never served the crown as a full-time working royal. What's more, Marina actually forfeited her place in the line of succession as a result of her dedication to Roman Catholicism — the religion of her Canadian-born mother.

The unusual combination of Marina's royal bloodline and her relative distance from the throne has given her a unique sartorial opportunity. While Marina does occasionally have to embrace some royal fashion rules, she also has the chance to push the bounds of what is considered acceptable clothing for women of her rank. By playing with bright colors, floral patterns, and more traditional cuts, Marina has developed a sense of style that defies all expectations. Rather than follow trends, the aristocrat has made a fashion category all of her own.