Lady Marina Windsor's Stunning Style Evolution, In Photos
Lady Marina Windsor is not your average royal — and she certainly does not dress like your average royal. As the great-great-granddaughter of King George V and Queen Mary of Teck, Marina is somewhat distantly related to Queen Elizabeth II. Marina's grandfather — Prince Edward, Duke of Kent — was the late queen's first cousin. This means that Elizabeth was Marina's first cousin twice removed.
While Marina's connection to royalty is undeniable, it's also not particularly strong. The late queen never considered Marina a member of her inner circle. The young aristocrat has never served the crown as a full-time working royal. What's more, Marina actually forfeited her place in the line of succession as a result of her dedication to Roman Catholicism — the religion of her Canadian-born mother.
The unusual combination of Marina's royal bloodline and her relative distance from the throne has given her a unique sartorial opportunity. While Marina does occasionally have to embrace some royal fashion rules, she also has the chance to push the bounds of what is considered acceptable clothing for women of her rank. By playing with bright colors, floral patterns, and more traditional cuts, Marina has developed a sense of style that defies all expectations. Rather than follow trends, the aristocrat has made a fashion category all of her own.
The young Lady Marina Windsor dressed like a typical '90s kid
During her toddler years, Lady Marina Windsor dressed like any other '90s kid. A childhood photograph shared on her Instagram showed her wearing a puffy magenta coat and a white helmet. Unlike some of the worst '90s trends making a comeback, the puffy coat has remained a winter style staple for the last decades. That said, the young Marina was already keen on making her fashion mark — embracing the bold colors that would pepper her wardrobe for years to come.
Lady Marina Windsor played it safe at Prince William and Catherine's pre-wedding dinner
Although Lady Marina Windsor boasts royal blood, she did not spend her childhood in the spotlight. She didn't make one of her first big public appearances until the 2011 lead-up to Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding. Indeed, she attended the couple's pre-wedding dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. For the occasion, Marina wore an understated navy dress that included a square neckline and loose sleeves. The somber color of Marina's dress would have prevented her from drawing attention away from higher-ranking royals.
By 2013, Marina had returned to her passion for color
At royal events, Lady Marina Windsor has always had to make an effort to blend in. When she's among commoners, however, the young aristocrat has had the freedom to stand out. An adorable 2013 Instagram photo of Marina shows her wearing a strapless magenta dress in front of a bathroom mirror. She accessorized the outfit with an attention-grabbing floral crown and plenty of loose bracelets. This fun mixture of bright colors and floral imagery gave Marina a strong garden party vibe. The look showed her willingness to be bold.
She learned to blend her bright looks with a royal touch
Lady Marina Windsor may not always be allowed to wear her brightest attire, but in 2014, she attended an event where she could blend her royal heritage with her personal flair. On the day of Trooping the Colour, she posted an Instagram photograph of herself with her grandfather, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. While Edward sported full regalia, Marina went for a bold magenta two-piece ensemble. Her outfit — while bright — seemingly paid tribute to the then-monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who loved a skirt and blazer combo.
2015 saw Marina Windsor getting glittery
Although Lady Marina Windsor has occasionally attended some royal events, she's not exactly a palace regular. Most of the time, she has dressed for non-royal parties, and in 2015, she tried out a pretty common glitter trend. Indeed, as the world was showing its appreciation for '80s disco wear, Marina jumped on board, wearing a sparkly dress of her own to a party. Never one to do things halfway, Marina leaned into the look by accessorizing it with a glittery clutch, as well!
Lady Marina began to play with patterns
Lady Marina Windsor has loved wearing bold colors pretty much from day one. However, it wasn't until 2016 that she began mixing and matching these vibrant shades in earnest. During this year, she frequently wore multiple eye-popping colors together, particularly in the form of patterns. The pinnacle of this style choice can be seen in her clothes for a fancy dress party with an Iberian theme. In a stunning ode to Portuguese azelejos, Marina wore a red, pink, purple, and blue patterned dress. She accessorized it with a colorful floral crown.
She leaned into busier color schemes
Following her fun fancy dress outing in 2016, Lady Marina Windsor took her colorful wardrobe to a whole new level. As the year continued, Marina found ways to integrate the same shades from her Iberian costume — red, pink, blue, and purple — into other outfits. That July, Marina stepped out in a boxy purple dress with pink and blue accents. While the cut of her dress was totally traditional, the color scheme was borderline rebellious, breaking all expectations for what the great-great granddaughter of a king might wear to an evening event.
Marina Windsor made 2017 into the year of the midriff
Lady Marina Windsor is not immune to passing trends. In 2017, when crop tops and midriffs were coming back into style, Marina integrated these stylish pieces into her wardrobe. At the beginning of the year, she shared a picture of herself in a casual crop top and shorts on Instagram. The photo was preceded by a New Year's shot of Marina sporting a long-sleeved crop top and brightly patterned skirt. The aristocrat clearly has no issue finding the ideal pairing for crop tops, as she she looked great.
Marina Windsor channeled Jackie Kennedy on a trip to the US
Lady Marina Windsor may be British, but she has channeled an American fashion icon or two over the years. On a 2017 summer trip to Nantucket, Marina was perhaps inspired by some of Jackie Kennedy's best summer fashion moments. Dressed in a vintage orange and white checkered crop top, Marina gave a small nod to the checkered shirt Jackie wore in her 1953 engagement photos to JFK. Marina's white slacks, meanwhile, reminded us of the pair that Jackie sported on a 1993 yacht trip.
Lady Marina began to tone down her outfits in 2018
Lady Marina Windsor has never lost her penchant for bright colors, but in 2018, she began toning down her outfits. Rather than wearing a combination of several bold shades at once, Marina began to feature just one vibrant color in each outfit. At an event that summer, Marina wore a pair of bright red palazzo pants with a more neutral white top. This outfit deviated from Marina's previous preference for busier ensembles, giving way to a more harmonious look. She completed the outfit with an auburn handbag.
Marina Windsor embraced sultry dark looks
A huge part of Lady Marina Windsor's 2018 style evolution was a newfound willingness to experiment with darker colors. Although she had a history of wearing somber shades to royal events, Marina rarely wore sultry styles. This changed in 2018 when she wore a low-cut all-black dress to an event. The gown's glittery skirt, zip-down bodice, and belted wrap-around neck pieces really took her style up a notch.
As 2018 progressed, Marina took neutral tones a step further
Throughout the summer of 2018, Lady Marina Windsor continued to integrate darker, more neutral tones into her wardrobe. One summer photograph even featured her wearing a black skirt and navy pants. She paired these darker colors with a pair of tan sneakers and the same gold hoops that she had worn to the royal family Christmas lunch the year before. The overall look was simple and classic.
By summer 2019, Marina had mastered the art of blending fun patterns with neutral tones
Over the years, Lady Marina Windsor has experimented with different color combinations — some more attention-grabbing than others. In 2019, she seemingly found a happy medium between bold patterns, bright colors, and neutral tones. This was apparent in the outfit she wore to Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kensington's nuptials. Sporting a black dress with bright floral patterns and an eye-catching red hemline, Marina presented a perfect combo of bold colors and neutral tones. Her attention-grabbing red hat tied the look together with unforgettable flair.
In 2021, she debuted a royal purple look
The color purple has long boasted ties to royalty, and Lady Marina Windsor knows it. As a huge fan of the shade herself, Marina has been known to integrate purple into some of her best outfits. In 2021, though, the aristocrat took things up a notch when she wore a fun purple tea dress that practically screamed royalty. With its neutral violet tone and conservative cut, the piece blended Marina's love of fun colors with her impressive bloodline — and all the old-fashioned fashion rules that royals actually follow.
Lady Marina Windsor embraced her preppy side
In January 2022, Lady Marina Windsor stepped out with her brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downspatrick, for a stroll in the country. Dressed in their outdoors best, the aristocratic duo looked like an advert for a country magazine. Marina exuded pure preppiness in a fine checkered scarf, royal blue beret, and black overcoat. Her brother, meanwhile, embraced the duo's more Canadian roots in a puffy jacket and beard. Together, Marina and Edward represented both sides of their background, with Marina dressing as a British aristocrat and Edward an upper-class Canadian.
Marina Windsor found new ways to wear purple
Anyone who has closely followed Lady Marina Windsor's evolution knows that she has long harbored a passion for purple. Throughout Lady Marina Windsor's personal transformation, she has integrated the color into both elegant and casual outfits. She took the shade to new heights in 2022, however, upon attending a concert in a violet purple top and matching purple snake print pants. This totally rebellious outfit was bound to leave a statement — and photographs from the event shared on Marina's Instagram show her clearly standing out from the crowd.
Lady Marina Windsor kept things light at Wimbledon
When Lady Marina Windsor attended Wimbledon in 2022, she once again resumed her habit of toning down her attire. She appeared at the event alongside Princess Michael of Kent, meaning that her presence was very much a royal one. Consequently, Marina left her purple snake print pants at home and wore a modest dress that covered her chest, shoulders, and knees. We did, however, see Marina's personality emerge in the bright colors of the piece, which embraced several shades of orange, coral, and pink. She also accessorized with fun peach-colored sunglasses and gold and silver jewelry.
She experimented with earth tones for a hen do
Lady Marina Windsor may enjoy a pop of color, but that doesn't mean she always wishes to stand out. At a friend's 2023 hen do (bachelorette party), Marina wore a long brown dress that kept things totally neutral. She accessorized the piece with a set of classic gold hoop earrings that gave a sense of earthiness to her overall look. Even as she embraced these neutral tones, however, Marina permitted herself to wear a splash of color on her belt. Indeed, the piece featured pink flowers on a brown background.
In 2024, Lady Marina Windsor returned to her vibrant origins
Lady Marina Windsor may be capable of toning down her outfits, but that doesn't mean she necessarily enjoys it. In 2024, she attended a friend's wedding in one of her most dramatic outfits yet. At the gathering, Marina wore a hot pink and purple dress with violet petticoats and a neon pink blazer to match. While the ensemble was unapologetically bold, it did seem to fit the wedding's vibe perfectly. Indeed, the bright shades of pink in Marina's outfit seemed to match the color scheme of the floral arrangements.
By 2025, Marina had merged her fave shades with traditional British garden wear
Lady Marina Windsor's best fashion moments occur when she's able to blend her colorful sense of style with high-end fashion. In 2025, she displayed this iconic fashion ability at what appeared to be an outdoor wedding, where she wore a floor-length floral dress that practically screamed tradition. That said, Marina shook things up a bit with her color scheme — a combination of coral, pink, and purple that brought maximum vibrancy to her look. Even among well-dressed guests, Marina stood out with her bold ensemble.
She kept things somber at the Duchess of Kent's funeral
Lady Marina Windsor was close to Katharine, Duchess of Kent, for her entire life. The duchess had been her paternal grandmother and a strong influence in Marina's life. Thus, when Katharine died in 2025, Marina was sure to dress her best to the royal funeral. Wearing a modest, all-black outfit with a matching hat, Marina retired her usual colors for the day. Her dark button-up sweater, long skirt, and black pumps all fit the royal dress code perfectly — shedding light on Marina's more serious side.
In 2026, Lady Marina Windsor experimented with orange
Although Lady Marina Windsor is typically known for wearing purple, she has also occasionally veered into warmer colors instead. In 2026, the aristocrat showed her preference for summer colors by sporting an ensemble that included a bright orange shirt. This totally attention-grabbing shade matched perfectly with her pink, orange, yellow, and green floral skirt. It also showed just how wonderful she could look in a bold shade outside of her usual color palette.
Lady Marina Windsor blended color with tradition leading up to her wedding
Before Lady Marina Windsor got married in 2026, she held a hen party with a number of her close friends. Rather than wear an all-white outfit for her bachelorette night, as many brides-to-be do, Marina ditched tradition by adding some color into her look. She wore a high-waisted white skirt with a white bandana top. The top, however, was embroidered with sunflowers set against brightly colored patches — helping Marina remain true to her vibrant sense of style.
Marina Windsor wore red and white on her honeymoon
On June 20, 2026, Lady Marina Windsor married Mr. Nico Macauley. Shortly after their romantic wedding, the couple headed off to Sardinia and Corsica for a honeymoon in the sun. During her Mediterranean adventure, Marina ditched her usual purples and pinks for a different palette altogether. In one photograph shared on the aristocrat's Instagram, Marina sported a white and red dress with strong vintage vibes. The shot revealed Marina's continued willingness to expand her fashion horizons. We can't wait to see what she wears next!