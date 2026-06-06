All The Times Jackie Kennedy Was A Summer Fashion Icon
No woman in American history has arguably left such an indelible impact on the fashion world as the former first lady Jackie Kennedy. During her short tenure in the White House from 1961 to 1963, Jackie consistently dressed to impress. Jackie Kennedy's iconic pink suit remains one of the most discussed outfit of her era. Six decades later, countless women in power draw from Jackie's wardrobe for their own outfit inspiration. Princess Catherine's best Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks kept the press gushing about her for months. Meghan Markle's worst Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks, meanwhile, added a touch of controversy to her persona.
Although Jackie was known for dressing her best all year-round, there's something to be said about her summer fashion. A true East Coaster at heart, Jackie often spent her summers in New England. As she frolicked around the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Jackie embraced cute yet effortless old-money looks that remain stylish — and easy to replicate — today. Of course, Jackie was also very well-traveled. During her frequent summer trips to Europe, the former first lady would take her fashion game to the next level. Head scarves, long-sleeved shirts, and giant sunglasses were wardrobe staples that consistently traveled with her across the Atlantic Ocean. At the end of the day, though, Jackie always seemed to look fashionable — no matter where in the world she found herself.
Jackie Kennedy twinned with her doll on a 1933 trip to the East Hamptons
Decades before she became the first lady of the United States, Jackie Kennedy was known as Jackie Bouvier. Born into a wealthy family from Southampton, New York, Jackie had the chance to dabble in fashion from the very beginning. During the summer of 1933, the young public-figure-to-be wore a white dress and a matching bow in her hair. She looked like a slightly larger version of the doll she carried in her hands — the original Jackie Kennedy accessory.
Jackie Kennedy wore sunglasses, sandals, and slacks for her 1951 European summer
Part of Jackie Kennedy's privileged upbringing included summering in Europe and dressing up for the trips. Back in 1951, Jackie went on a grand European adventure with her sister, Caroline Lee Bouvier. During this trip, Jackie stood out from the crowd. While her sister wore typical summer shorts and a blouse, Jackie sported slacks under the hot European sun. She did, however, use her accessories to represent the season, wearing a pair of shades and a set of sandals.
She was barefoot and bohemian at a 1952 photoshoot
These days, Jackie Kennedy is remembered for making high-end trends and designers popular. However, in 1952, when she was working as a photographer for the Washington Times Herald, Jackie's summer style was laid-back and bohemian. One photo of Jackie at work shows her barefoot in a white dress on the Washington Times Herald building's roof. Her frock's deep V-neck frames her body in a way that's both flattering and casual. Her lack of accessories creates the impression that she just threw the outfit together without giving it a second thought.
When she was still engaged to JFK, Jackie Kennedy looked chic in tennis attire
When Jackie Kennedy got engaged to JFK in 1953, she brought her preppy attire to the next level. During the summer leading up to Jackie Kennedy's beautiful wedding, she played tennis with her fiancé. For this outing, she wore a yellow, cropped-sleeved collared shirt and a pair of red shorts. Although she was definitely dressed for comfort, Jackie still belted the waistline to accentuate her figure. She also popped a beautiful pair of earrings into her earlobes, complementing her new engagement ring.
Leading up to her wedding, Jackie Kennedy rocked collared shirts and shorts
During that fateful summer of 1953, Jackie Kennedy experienced some of her best fashion moments ever. As the date of Jackie's wedding to JFK grew increasingly imminent, she spent more and more time at her future husband's family compound at Hyannis Port — one of the most gorgeous Kennedy homes around. At this private New England escape, Jackie wore adorable ensembles with sleeveless collared shirts and short shorts. On one occasion, she was even photographed sitting on the porch with this classic combo and a wide-brimmed hat.
Her pre-wedding sailing outfit remains iconic
The outfits that Jackie Kennedy wore during her first summer at Hyannis Port in 1953 might have seemed repetitive. After all, she wore cropped sleeved collared blouses and cute shorts all summer long. However, there was a method to her personal dress code. The Kennedy family was known for being active and enjoying sports like tennis, rowing, and boating. As demonstrated by a picture of Jackie and JFK aboard a sailboat, the future first lady's clothes allowed her peak mobility as she wandered among the ropes. Jackie's ensemble married style and function.
Jackie Kennedy and her new husband exuded style at their late summer wedding in Newport
Jackie Kennedy married JFK in a late summer ceremony held on September 12, 1953. And if Jackie Kennedy's wedding was the most beautiful ever, it was partially because of her clothes. The gorgeous bride wore a dramatic taffeta gown embellished with wax flowers and rosettes. Designed by Anne Low, the piece is remembered for its large bouffant skirt. Surrounded by seasonal flowers and dressed in this unique gown, Jackie looked like the garden's chief bloom. Her bouquet and string of pearls fit the vibe perfectly.
She kicked off the summer of 1955 in floral prints and pearls
If flowers and pearls create the ideal summer vibe, Jackie Kennedy knew it. In May 1955, Jackie initiated her summer fashion display with that very combination. While attending New York City's Stork Club with her husband, JFK, Jackie wore a simple floral print frock and a string of pearls to match. She added a pair of pretty pearl earrings to her outfit to create a well-rounded look. While Jackie was hardly wearing the most avant-garde outfit imaginable, she looked light and airy, embracing the true spirit of summer.
Jackie Kennedy looked so cute while reading to Caroline at Hyannis Port
In the summer of 1960, Jackie Kennedy once again returned to the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port. This time, though, she was accompanied by her daughter, Caroline Kennedy, in addition to her husband, JFK. While reading to Caroline in the garden, Jackie wore a floral-patterned dress with a jewel neck and a slightly flared skirt. The magenta roses on her frock matched the cushions on the lounge chair in the Hyannis Port garden. Once again, Jackie looked like she had blended into the yard.
In the '60s, Jackie attended a picnic in a sublime lime dress
Dressing for a picnic is a formal affair — at least, that's according to Jackie Kennedy. In the 1960s, the former first lady wore a stunning lime green dress to a picnic get-together. Her frock's beautifully tailored material and knee-length cut injected a bit of old-money style into the whole affair. Her choice of accessories — a simple pair of white pumps and pearl studs — made her outfit especially summery and light. The pockets in her dress were a nice added touch.
Jackie Kennedy embraced the beach in Italy in 1962
In 1962, Jackie Kennedy traveled to Italy for another European summer. As she walked along the coast, the first lady looked sleek in a slick buttonless collared top and matching headscarf. On her previous European adventure almost a decade earlier, Jackie had stood out for her long-sleeved shirts, and this trip was no different. In a long-sleeved top and a set of white pants, Jackie remained protected from the sun's rays — a reality accentuated by her huge black sunglasses.
She wore a cool blue outfit for an Italian boat ride
Jackie Kennedy's sense of style continued throughout her 1962 summer escape to Italy. Pictures of the first lady on the Amalfi Coast show her dressing with easy comfort. Leading up to a special Italian boat outing, Jackie was photographed in a long-sleeve blue shirt and a matching hair cap. She offset her blue pieces with a pair of bright yellow slacks. The bright colors of her attire embraced the groovy, hippie vibes that were so fashionable during that decade.
In 1963, Jackie celebrated summer early by spending Easter in Florida
Summer came early for Jackie Kennedy and her family in 1963, as they decided to spend their Easter holiday in Palm Beach, Florida. While strict society rules had not yet declared the beginning of the summer fashion season, Jackie and the Kennedy crew wore their warm-weather finest. Jackie dressed in a high-neck ivory frock, which she matched with white gloves, white shoes, and a white head veil. At the time, it was considered a faux pas to wear white before Memorial Day, not that Jackie seemed to care.
She wore white to meet the queen
Easter 1963 was not the last time that Jackie Kennedy stunned in white. Two years later, the former first lady greeted Queen Elizabeth II in England in a gorgeous white double-breasted coat. The piece stood out for its distinctive collar, which mirrored the collars on the coats of her children, Caroline Kennedy and JFK Jr. Jackie, however, stood out by wearing a pretty white beret on her head and a set of white gloves. She even removed one of her gloves to shake the queen's hand, a testament to her respect for the monarch.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis got groovy for her 40th birthday
By the time Jackie Kennedy Onassis' 40th birthday party came rolling around in 1969, she had married Aristotle Onassis. Jackie Kennedy's second husband threw her a massive birthday bash, and the former first lady certainly showed up in style. Her dress embraced the peak grooviness of the 1960s with a psychedelic pattern and lots of color. The piece's short hemline also showed off her legs in a way that was very fashionable during that era. As for her accessories, Jackie stood out with large dangling earrings and a huge necklace.
Big glasses and no bra defined Jackie Kennedy Onassis' look on a trip to Portofino
Jackie Kennedy Onassis enjoyed a trip to Portofino in 1971, and her fashion choices on this European adventure really stood out from the rest. While Jackie had really made an effort to cover up on previous trips to Europe, her adventure in Portofino saw her ditching traditional concepts of modesty. Like many women of her time, Jackie ditched her bra and wore a skin-tight shirt. This was peak style at the time, and Jackie rocked it. She also stayed on-trend with her bug-eye shades.
Canary orange highlighted Jackie Kennedy Onassis' look at the 1973 Met Opera
Jackie Kennedy Onassis is remembered for dressing beautifully, and perhaps nothing exemplifies this tendency more than her 1973 summer outing to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Dressed in a stunning ruffled canary dress with long sleeves and a belted waist, Jackie was an absolute vision. The pattern of her dress was particularly unique, blending large polka dots with smaller ones. Jackie accessorized the piece with an attention-grabbing, sparkling gold hand bag. She wore no jewelry other than earrings, allowing her dress to take the stage.
Bold jewelry defined her look at Caroline Kennedy's 1975 graduation
Jackie Kennedy Onassis' accessories stole the show at Caroline Kennedy's June 1975 graduation from Concord Academy. On this occasion, Jackie wore every accessory in the book. Three layers of a gold chain necklace laced Jackie's neck, while large matching hoops graced her earlobes. She also wore a gold chain bracelet, a watch, a ring, and a pair of tremendously large glasses. When you add in Jackie's handbag as well, it's clear that the former first lady did not believe in the concept of overdressing.
In the summer of 1976, Jackie Kennedy Onassis kept things classic with marinière stripes
Nothing says summer quite like marinière stripes, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis seemed to understand this. The style icon rocked a navy and white striped shirt during the summer of 1976 as a way of keeping things classic. The tradition of sporting this pattern in summertime dates back to the Napoleonic era in France, where the 21 stripes originally represented the general's successful battles. By the time Jackie wore this pattern, though, it was a summer staple, and one she paired with enormous bug-eye shades.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis rocked a matching set at the Save Grand Central party 1977
Jackie Kennedy Onassis wanted to save Grand Central Station in New York City, and she wanted to look good while doing it. The former first lady was a huge fan of the train station's stunning architecture; thus, she decided to fight for its restoration by throwing a huge Save Grand Central party in the summer of '77. At the event, Jackie was a vision in a black and white matching polka dot set. Her black open-toe shoes and off-the-shoulder top gave off maximum summer vibes.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis sported a blazer for JFK Jr.'s graduation from Andover
When Jackie Kennedy Onassis' son, JFK Jr., graduated from Phillips Academy at Andover in June 1979, the former first lady showed just how fashion-forward she was by wearing a white blazer. Similar pieces would become all the rage in the 1980s, but Jackie, as per usual, was ahead of the trend. That said, her blazer lacked the shoulder pads that would become an iconic part of women's fashion for that era. And somewhat unusually, the hemline of her blazer was very low, falling beyond pocket length.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis initiated the '80s at the Kennedy family compound
Just because Jackie Kennedy Onassis remarried does not mean that she broke ties with the Kennedy family. On the contrary, she was known to spend slow summer days at the Kennedy compound at Hyannis Port. One photograph of Jackie in 1980 shows that she didn't necessarily dress formally at the compound, either. Wearing a casual long skirt, a simple t-shirt, and a pair of sandals, Jackie looked like any mom of her generation on holiday. The effortlessness of this look shows that Jackie didn't dress to impress her former in-laws.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis sported a stunning mint dress to Caroline Kennedy's wedding
When Jackie Kennedy Onassis' daughter, Caroline Kennedy, got married on July 19, 1986, she wore a mother-of-the-bride dress that would be remembered for decades. The long-sleeved mint dress boasted a cinched waist that fostered a sense of formality, while the knee-length skirt added a hint of summer fun to the outfit. Jackie's look was so iconic that Doria Ragland wore a similar mint dress as her mother-of-the-bride outfit when her daughter — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex — wed Prince Harry in 2018.
Her polka dots stole the show at JFK Jr.'s NYU Law School graduation
Jackie Kennedy Onassis' son, JFK Jr., graduated from New York University Law School in 1989, and the proud mama looked tremendous for the occasion. She embraced peak 1980s trends by wearing a navy and white polka dot blazer that looked positively sharp. Jackie matched the piece with a navy skirt and white gloves. Even her earrings were on-point, featuring blue flowers and tiny pearls. Jackie's daughter, Caroline Kennedy, dressed to complement her mother in a black and white polk dot frock of her own.
In 1993, Jackie Kennedy Onassis wore long sleeves on a boat trip with the Clintons
Jackie Kennedy Onassis enjoyed her last summer in 1993, and dressed extremely well during this time. While in Martha's Vineyard with the Clinton family, Jackie leaned into the styles of her youth, sporting long sleeves in the summer heat. Never one to catch too many rays, Jackie wore slacks and a sun hat to protect herself from the sun. She even wore a lightweight red scarf around her neck, keeping her skin utterly protected.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis looked incredible on her Martha's Vineyard getaway
On that same Martha's Vineyard adventure with the Clinton family, Jackie Kennedy Onassis stood out on the deck of a yacht — no thanks to her impeccable style. While her daughter, Caroline Kennedy, looked laid-back in a white sweater and scrunchie, Jackie went all out in a pair of white slacks and a red and white marinière shirt to match. The former first lady pulled the look together by wearing a red bandana over her hair. The look seemed like a nod to her 1962 trip to Italy.