All The Times Jackie Kennedy Was A Summer Fashion Icon

No woman in American history has arguably left such an indelible impact on the fashion world as the former first lady Jackie Kennedy. During her short tenure in the White House from 1961 to 1963, Jackie consistently dressed to impress. Jackie Kennedy's iconic pink suit remains one of the most discussed outfit of her era. Six decades later, countless women in power draw from Jackie's wardrobe for their own outfit inspiration. Princess Catherine's best Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks kept the press gushing about her for months. Meghan Markle's worst Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks, meanwhile, added a touch of controversy to her persona.

Although Jackie was known for dressing her best all year-round, there's something to be said about her summer fashion. A true East Coaster at heart, Jackie often spent her summers in New England. As she frolicked around the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Jackie embraced cute yet effortless old-money looks that remain stylish — and easy to replicate — today. Of course, Jackie was also very well-traveled. During her frequent summer trips to Europe, the former first lady would take her fashion game to the next level. Head scarves, long-sleeved shirts, and giant sunglasses were wardrobe staples that consistently traveled with her across the Atlantic Ocean. At the end of the day, though, Jackie always seemed to look fashionable — no matter where in the world she found herself.