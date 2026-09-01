HGTV Couple Erin & Ben Napier's Most Relatable Parenting Confessions

HGTV's "Home Town" stars, Ben and Erin Napier, are a beloved couple. Not just because they can give old, dilapidated buildings a new lease on life, but also for being down-to-earth people who don't just show highlight reels of their lives. Aside from giving viewers a glimpse of their marriage on-screen, the couple has also made some relatable parenting confessions when it comes to raising their two kids, Helen and Mae. They've certainly not glossed over the fact that working and raising kids can be incredibly challenging on the best of days.

"It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it," Erin told People in 2021. "The wheels fall off around 5 p.m." She admitted that it's not always easy, but they're doing their best. Ben added that they've made a habit of taking their kids to work with them because they refuse to be apart from their children for prolonged periods. "If we are going to go on the road for [Home Town] Takeover, or if we're going to do media stuff in New York, then we're going to have to bring our family along with us," he told People. "And so that's how we do it. We don't fold on our family time."

Ben also shared in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight that becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life. "They're just so little and innocent. I've never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls. Now I can't stop it, I can't hold onto it... It is the worst and the best," he said.