The Amazing Life Of Audrey Hepburn: She Was More Than Just An Actor

Revered for her timeless beauty, iconic performances, and devotion to UNICEF, Audrey Hepburn is one of the most recognizable figures of the 20th century. The famed leading lady starred in an array of cinema classics throughout her surprisingly short yet enviable acting career, including "Roman Holiday," "Sabrina," and "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Though her screen contributions were impressive, Hepburn's life outside of her film work was also extraordinary, and she left quite an impact on the world during her lifetime and beyond.

Hepburn's journey to becoming a beloved Hollywood actor and bona fide fashion icon was filled with spectacular highs and lows, as she survived the horrors of World War II and thus became a fierce advocate for children's rights. Her dedication to her philanthropy, family, and craft helped Hepburn earn the respect from both her acting peers and fans all around the globe.

She used her celebrity status to advocate for change and raise awareness about serious issues plaguing society like famine, a lack of clean water, and immunization, her humanitarian work further adding to her legacy. Though she has been gone since 1993, Hepburn remains one of the most admired figures of all time.