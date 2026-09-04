Travis Kelce Admits He Would've Changed One Thing About His Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift succeeded in keeping their July 2026 wedding under wraps, and with the passing of time, they're still taking charge of how much they wish to divulge. During a September 2, 2026 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Travis spent some time reminiscing about his big day, including one thing he would have changed in hindsight. While some guests had beef about the food options, Travis was focused on the duration of the event. "It was just so magical, man," he declared. "I wish it could've lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened at a blink of an eye."

Of course, perception of time is relative, and Travis, Swift, and all their guests did have ample time to celebrate. For starters, even though Swift and Travis' vows were over 40 minutes combined, the reception itself was scheduled to stretch for over 7 hours. Many guests maximized their time partying, including Jason.

As for fans, one thing they'd change is to see a few pics of the event, especially Swift in her wedding gown. However, based on responses on the podcast's Instagram page, many were happy to hear any wedding-related content. "Biggest green flag....addresses it, talks about how it made him feel and yet, gives away no specific details what so ever," praised one commenter. "I'm so impressed that they've been able to keep the details out of the press because that's clearly what they want," said another.