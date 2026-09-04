Travis Kelce Admits He Would've Changed One Thing About His Taylor Swift Wedding
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift succeeded in keeping their July 2026 wedding under wraps, and with the passing of time, they're still taking charge of how much they wish to divulge. During a September 2, 2026 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Travis spent some time reminiscing about his big day, including one thing he would have changed in hindsight. While some guests had beef about the food options, Travis was focused on the duration of the event. "It was just so magical, man," he declared. "I wish it could've lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened at a blink of an eye."
Of course, perception of time is relative, and Travis, Swift, and all their guests did have ample time to celebrate. For starters, even though Swift and Travis' vows were over 40 minutes combined, the reception itself was scheduled to stretch for over 7 hours. Many guests maximized their time partying, including Jason.
As for fans, one thing they'd change is to see a few pics of the event, especially Swift in her wedding gown. However, based on responses on the podcast's Instagram page, many were happy to hear any wedding-related content. "Biggest green flag....addresses it, talks about how it made him feel and yet, gives away no specific details what so ever," praised one commenter. "I'm so impressed that they've been able to keep the details out of the press because that's clearly what they want," said another.
Travis had no second thoughts about the no-phones policy
Although Travis Kelce might have wished his wedding celebration would have lasted longer, there were plenty of areas where he felt that he and Taylor Swift aced wedding planning. While the no-phone policy benefitted the couple's desire for privacy, Travis noted that it had a positive impact for the guests, too. "With no phones comes ... people not having to be on guard," he explained on his recent episode of "New Heights." "It makes everyone be in the moment and be present."
With approximately 1,000 guests at their wedding, this no-phones policy was likely no easy feat to achieve. Some guests, like director Joseph Kahn, have been candid about experiencing a little bit of cell phone separation anxiety. In a post on X, he quipped, "I haven't been without my phone that long since 1992." However, as Travis and his brother Jason Kelce observed, the lack of technology added a level of comfort and spontaneity as the guests interacted with each other. "I saw Brad Pitt hugging Conan O'Brien," Jason remarked.
Besides joyful reunions of people from Swift and Travis' pasts, the mix of unexpected wedding guests paved the way for new friendships. In Kahn's case, the phone sacrifice was totally worth it, and rather than scrolling or checking emails, he got to spend time talking shop with Steven Spielberg. Another guest, comedian Marcello Hernández, had a delightful interaction with Tom Cruise, and he later recounted on "Watch What Happens Live" how he and the longtime actor bonded over similar childhood experiences.