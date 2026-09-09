The Amazing Life Of Karlie Kloss

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Although she first made a name for herself as a model, working with major fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs as a teenager, Karlie Kloss has gone on to do more than showcase the latest designs on runways and the front covers of renowned fashion magazines. Though, given how much money supermodels really make, maintaining that lifestyle sounds pretty appealing. But, back to the topic at hand: Kloss' stunning transformation from teen model to motherhood, CEO, and more.

Yep, Kloss has done quite a lot in her life, and she's only been on the planet since 1992, making her many impressive feats all the more, well, impressive. From her early (and, seemingly, short-lived) days as a ballet dancer and an epic modeling career to her journey as a mother and her skillful business moves, here's everything you need to know about the (truly!) amazing life of Karlie Kloss.