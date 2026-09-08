What Only True Diff'rent Strokes Fans Know About The Hit '80s Sitcom
One of the most groundbreaking sitcoms of the 1970s and 1980s was "Diff'rent Strokes." The series was about Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain), a wealthy white businessman who adopts two Black children, Willis (Todd Bridges) and Arnold (Gary Coleman), after their mother passes away.
During a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bridges discussed the show's appeal. "It was during a time that race relations were kind of poor in America, and it kind of hit home that it doesn't matter what color you are," he said. "Whoever God puts in front of you is who you're supposed to love." In 2025, Bridges told Allison Interviews... that "Diff'rent Strokes" does not receive the credit it deserves for paving the way for other shows about Black characters. It was one of the first mainstream sitcoms to explore racial and social issues with humor and warmth.
Many aspects of "Diff'rent Strokes" are fascinating, including how the show was born out of an abandoned reboot of "The Little Rascals." Another pertains to a character who became the subject of her own spinoff. Then, we have the important cultural figures who appeared on the sitcom, including a future pop star. Here are some more facts about "Diff'rent Strokes" that only the most dedicated fans would know.
The series was created because NBC decided not to revive The Little Rascals
"The Little Rascals," also known as "Our Gang," was a series of comedy shorts popular in the 1920s and 1930s. In 1978, Gary Coleman acted in a pilot for a reboot of "The Little Rascals" that never aired. However, NBC President Fred Silverman still wanted to work with Coleman. Silverman cast Coleman as Arnold Jackson in "Diff'rent Strokes" instead. When "Diff'rent Strokes" first aired, NBC was the third-most popular network in the United States, and it was worried about its standing.
During a 1999 interview with the Las Vegas Sun, Coleman said NBC looked to him to solve its problem, even though he was very young. "One of the major frustrations of 'Diff'rent Strokes' was it was all me, me, me, and then a little of Conrad [Bain]," Coleman said. "But they were in third place and sinking fast. They needed someone who was going to be a savior or scapegoat, and it was me." Shortly after "Diff'rent Strokes" premiered, it became one of the biggest shows on television.
The Facts of Life was a spinoff from Diff'rent Strokes
In the first two seasons of "Diff'rent Strokes," Charlotte Rae played Mrs. Edna Garrett, the Drummond family's housekeeper. Garrett left the show and became a central character in another famous sitcom: "The Facts of Life," which lasted 201 episodes between 1979 and 1988. In contrast, "Diff'rent Strokes" lasted 181 episodes from 1978 to 1986.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, NBC president Fred Silverman explained the origin of "The Facts of Life." "'Diff'rent Strokes' was one of the few successful comedies we had on NBC, so I decided that would be the ideal choice as a vehicle for a spinoff, and Charlotte's character was a natural: She was established on the show, but her absence wouldn't mean the decline of the show," he said. "In other words ... she could still make guest appearances. So we effected a spinoff very, very quickly—I think we went on the air within a year of the time that 'Diff'rent Strokes' premiered."
Rae was worried "The Facts of Life" would fail, so her manager negotiated a deal where she would be allowed to return to "Diff'rent Strokes" if the spinoff flopped. Her fears proved unfounded, as "The Facts of Life" was one of the few NBC shows from the era to immediately find an audience.
A famous actor co-wrote the show's theme song
Like many classic sitcoms, "Diff'rent Strokes" has a memorable theme song. It was the work of Alan Thicke, who is best known for being part of the cast of "Growing Pains." Thicke also wrote the theme song for "The Facts of Life," the sister show of "Diff'rent Strokes."
During a 2009 interview with Bullz-Eye.com, Thicke said he had a major regret regarding his songwriting career. "You know, it's so painful every time I get one of those little [royalties] checks, because I realize that I should've negotiated with [television producer] Norman Lear a little harder," he said. "Those songs, like 'Diff'rent Strokes' and 'The Facts of Life,' make a substantial revenue every year, and I had to give away... in my naiveté in my youth, my leverage was such that I had to give away most of the publishing. If I had that to do over again, I'd fight for a bigger piece! Those shows continue to run around the world, and they're playing everywhere sometime or another." Thicke said he earned 11 cents every time someone downloaded the "Diff'rent Strokes" theme song ringtone.
Notably, Thicke is the father of Robin Thicke, an R&B singer who is best known for his hit song "Blurred Lines." During a 2012 interview with Glamour, Robin sang a verse of the "Diff'rent Strokes" theme song.
Gary Coleman partially came up with his own catchphrase
If there is one line fans remember from "Diff'rent Strokes," it is Arnold's catchphrase "Whatchoo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" In a 2010 interview with Archive of American Television, writer Ben Starr said he wrote the line as "What are you talking about, Willis?" but Coleman tweaked it to "Whatchoo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" Starr repeatedly used the line on "Diff'rent Strokes," but he didn't want to overdo it. Starr said Coleman was very talented.
During a 1999 interview with the Las Vegas Sun, Coleman admitted he was not fond of his character's catchphrase. "That, 'Whatchoo talkin' 'bout,' ugh," he said. "If I could go back 14 years and not say that line, I'd do it. Realistically, I hear that line at least twice per day. It has become part of the national vernacular." Coleman admitted that the line was so popular he was often asked to say it in other movies and TV shows, even though he did not want to be typecast. One time, a waiter went up to him and said the phrase; Coleman joked the waiter was going to be fired on the spot.
Janet Jackson repeatedly appeared on the show
The ups and downs of Michael and Janet Jackson's relationship once dominated the headlines. But these days, Jackson is best known for her massive career as a pop star. She has released numerous hit songs, including "Nasty," "Let's Wait Awhile," "Miss You Much," "Rhythm Nation," and "Black Cat." However, she started her career as an actor. Jackson appeared in several hit TV shows, such as "Good Times" and "Diff'rent Strokes." On the latter show, she portrayed Charlene DuPrey on 10 episodes.
Early in her career, Jackson switched her focus from acting to singing. In a 2009 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson said her father, Joe, told her she would find more success as a singer than as an actor. However, her producer, Jimmy Jam, said her television roles had an impact on her music, specifically her first big album, "Control."
"All of the songs we did with Janet on the 'Control' record had a lot of attitude," Jam said in 2015 (via BBC). "She always had a lot of attitude in the parts she played on TV and we thought that was missing in her previous albums. So ... we tried to bring that out: Really aggressive tracks, really hard-hitting tracks, because we knew she could pull them off." If it wasn't for the sass she displayed on "Diff'rent Strokes," Jackson might not have become a major pop star.
Todd Bridges refused to insult Muhammad Ali on the show
"Diff'rent Strokes" would have been titled "45 Minutes from Harlem." But its final title was derived from the famous saying "different strokes for different folks," which was popularized by Muhammad Ali in 1966. The following year, the phrase made its way to a wider audience when Syl Johnson released a song called "Diff'rent Strokes."
While "Diff'rent Strokes" took its title from Ali, the show wasn't very respectful toward him. During a 2025 interview with Allison Interviews..., Todd Bridges recalled an offensive line that was removed from the show. "One thing I will say about my mom is, I remember one time they wanted me to insult Muhammad Ali on an episode of 'Diff'rent Strokes,' and that's one of my idols," he remembered. "And I was like, 'I'm not gonna say this. I'm not going to insult my hero.' And [the producers] were like, 'Well, then we'll fire you.' My mom said, 'Go ahead and fire him for it. That's fine. We don't need this job that bad. I'm not going to mess up his integrity to insult somebody he loves.'"
Another producer sided with Bridges, and the line was scrapped. Bridges cited this anecdote as an example of his integrity. Notably, Ali appeared as himself on the "Diff'rent Strokes" episode "Arnold's Hero" in 1979.
First Lady Nancy Reagan appeared in an episode
Before becoming First Lady of the United States, Nancy Reagan was famous for her roles in Hollywood movies. She acted in films such as ”The Next Voice You Hear...," ”Night into Morning," ”Donovan's Brain," and "Hellcats of the Navy." However, her most famous role was arguably a television appearance. In 1983, she played herself in a "Diff'rent Strokes" episode: "The Reporter," where she discussed the dangers of drugs.
During a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Bridges recalled meeting the First Lady on the set of "Diff'rent Strokes." "She was very personable, very nice," he opined. "She sat down and had long talks with all of us. She was wonderful, a really nice lady. If you're lucky enough to meet presidents or first ladies, you realize that they're ordinary people — but they're not really ordinary people. To have her on our show was a wonderful thing."
Bridges had nothing but praise for Reagan. "Just the fact that Nancy Reagan did what she could ... any time you get a first lady putting herself out there ... The Betty Ford Center, for example ... It's amazing because they're really trying to help society get better and do better," he said.
Todd Bridges said Conrad Bain treated him better than his own father
Conrad Bain had a fascinating career. He acted in several notable films, including "Star!" with Julie Andrews, "Bananas" with Woody Allen, and "Postcards from the Edge" with Meryl Streep; the latter was based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Carrie Fisher. However, he is best remembered for his television roles, which include Dr. Arthur Harmon on "Maude" and Charlie Ross in "Mr. President."
On "Diff'rent Strokes," Bain played Mr. Drummond, the adoptive father of Gary Coleman's and Todd Bridges' characters. In a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bridges discussed his connection with Bain. "He was a really good man," Bridges recalled. "He really was like Mr. Drummond. Just an all-around nice guy. He treated me better than my own father treated me."
When Bain died in 2013 at the age of 89, Bridges was deeply affected. "This is probably one of the most heart-wrenching days I've had in a long time," Bridges said. "That Conrad's not going to be around anymore to talk to. Whenever I needed advice, I'd call Conrad." Bridges revealed Bain helped him through a period of his life when he was suffering from drug addiction.
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Mr. T had a guest-starring role
Mr. T was a huge celebrity during the 1980s thanks to his roles in "Rocky III" and "The A-Team." He also made an appearance on "Diff'rent Strokes." In the 1983 episode "Mr. T and mr. t," he played himself. The episode revolved around Mr. T helping Gary Coleman's character, Arnold, to woo a classmate. In addition to "Diff'rent Strokes," Mr. T made cameos on many other television series, including "Silver Spoons," "The Simpsons," "Johnny Bravo," "Blossom," "Martin," "Mr. Belvedere," "Suddenly Susan," and "Disney's House of Mouse."
In more recent years, Mr. T has only rarely appeared onscreen. During a 2026 interview with The Guardian, Mr. T revealed his disappearance from the entertainment industry was intentional — he just didn't want to act anymore. "I don't want to sound cocky or conceited, but if I never made another dollar, if I was never on TV again, all I ever wanted to do is done," he said.
Dana Plato was written off the show because she was pregnant
Dana Plato first made a name for herself in 1997 by appearing in the horror sequels "The Exorcist II: The Heretic" and "Return to Boggy Creek." The following year, she played Kimberly Drummond on "Diff'rent Strokes." She was a regular on the series from 1978 to 1984. Then, she became pregnant. The writers of "Diff'rent Strokes" decided not to incorporate her pregnancy into the sitcom, so Plato's character was written out of the show, save for guest appearances during the last two seasons. Plato's career did not recover. She later posed for "Playboy."
Plato died in 1999 at the age of 34. In 2019, her co-star, Todd Bridges, paid tribute to her on X. "You were the one person I could always talk to," he wrote. "You were one of my best friends. I will never forget you and love you forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dana Plato R.I.P you are free my friend."
Gary Coleman went back to work two weeks after a kidney transplant
During a 2025 interview with Allison Interviews..., Todd Bridges recalled the mistreatment that Gary Coleman faced from his parents. "[Gary Coleman's parents] valued money more than Gary Coleman," he said. "We all knew right away. Gary had a kidney transplant, and he was back at work two weeks later. It shouldn't have been like that, and it was terrible. He was throwing up and all that. He was under so much stress that his body rejected the kidney. He shouldn't have been at work at all. It was all about money. [His parents] both stopped working and they're living off the kid. You can't just give up your whole lives for your kid that's in the business."
During Coleman's time on "Diff'rent Strokes," he was paid $100,000 per episode. While Coleman did not enjoy acting on the show, he remained part of the cast because he was making so much money. Ultimately, Coleman amassed a fortune of nearly $18 million. However, when Coleman was 17, he learned his parents and manager had spent so much of his money that his trust fund was only worth $220,000. He sued his handlers, winning a settlement of $1.3 million.
Todd Bridges is trying to bring the show back
"Diff'rent Strokes" concluded in 1986 after 181 episodes. While many TV shows from the era have been revived, "Diff'rent Strokes" has not. However, the 2021 special "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" featured Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, and Damon Wayans recreating Season 1, episode "Willis' Privacy." Snoop Dogg made a cameo in the episode, which was an intentionally ridiculous reinterpretation of the original show (BTW, here's what we think "Drop It Like It's Hot" truly means). The recreation was paired with a reenactment of an episode of "The Facts of Life" with Jennifer Aniston as Blair.
During a 2025 interview with Allison Interviews..., Todd Bridges said he was attempting to bring back "Diff'rent Strokes." "We are working on something right now," he revealed. "There are no traditional families on TV right now. We're trying to create that again, and I think we can. TV is a wonderful tool, and if you do the right show then parents can watch again with their kids. They can enjoy it and learn lessons, and then talk with their kids about the lessons. Right now there's too much going on in shows; political... and that's not what people want in shows. They want to watch shows to enjoy it and not for it to be politicized."