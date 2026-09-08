The cozy sitcom "New Girl" featured a trio of 20-something men living in Los Angeles and their newest roommate, the bubbly Jessica Day. From 2011 until 2018, fans watched the four roommates navigate family, friends, work, and romantic relationships in between laughs. Many seasoned actors popped up as guest stars in various episodes of the FOX sitcom, but except for Zooey Deschanel, the majority of the main cast of "New Girl" were relatively unknown before they became the face of one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2010s and skyrocketed to fame.

The cast of the show transformed off-screen in their own ways after the show ended as well, and many started their own families. From Deschanel's two children, who are shielded from the spotlight, to Max Greenfield's daughter, who convinced him to join TikTok, the real-life kids of the "New Girl" cast may vary in age and personality, but they all helped to change their famous parents' lives for the better. The sitcom's theme song asks, "Hey girl, watcha doin? Hey girl, where ya going?" While the cast may not always have known the answer to those questions, in real life these actors all ended up on the same road to parenthood. Meet the real-life kids of the "New Girl" cast and learn how becoming parents changed who they are as individuals.