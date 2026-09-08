Katie Holmes, 47, Stuns In PDA-Packed Photos With Her 39 Year Old Man
Actress Katie Holmes is living her best life with her new boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky. Holmes first publicly stepped out with Yarmosky, an artist from New York City, in July 2026. While some celebs keep their relationships quiet, Holmes isn't afraid to show how in love she is with her man. She and Yarmosky recently shared several photos on Instagram of the two of them having a great time on vacation in Italy, and they weren't shy about some public PDA.
In a post that Yarmosky captioned simply, "life is a friend of art," the two can be seen having a good time out on a boat. Holmes is wearing stunning bikinis and pretty (and slightly revealing) dresses along with some more casual outfits, and no matter what she has on, she looks great.
In another post, there are a number of beautiful landscapes from their vacation along with a couple of photos of Yarmosky with his shirt off. There are also pics of the two of them looking particularly cuddly and content. Yarmosky hasn't reached 40 yet, but the age gap between Holmes and her boyfriend clearly doesn't seem to be causing any problems.
Fans loved seeing the pics of Katie Holmes on vacation with her boyfriend
It could be that the Italy vacation was a birthday trip for Jason Bard Yarmosky. Katie Holmes gave him a birthday shout-out on Instagram less than a week before she posted the vacation photos.
In many of the pics, Holmes looks particularly happy and healthy, and she proves once again that women over 40 can have great skin. Fans are loving this glimpse into Holmes' life with Yarmosky. One person on Instagram commented, "I no longer want a Hot Girl Summer, I want a Katie Holmes Summer." Someone else said, "Everyone's loving happy Katie." Things do look pretty picture perfect in their posts. As one fan noted, "It's like watching my favorite romantic movie with my favorite actors in the lead roles."
Before Yarmosky, Holmes had been romantically linked to a handful of different men. Perhaps most famously, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for almost six years until they divorced in 2012. After Cruise, she dated Jamie Foxx for about the same amount of time. Holmes and Foxx split in 2019. While there had been rumors that Holmes might be rekindling something with old flame Joshua Jackson earlier in 2026, these photos from Italy show she's happy with Yarmosky.