Actress Katie Holmes is living her best life with her new boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky. Holmes first publicly stepped out with Yarmosky, an artist from New York City, in July 2026. While some celebs keep their relationships quiet, Holmes isn't afraid to show how in love she is with her man. She and Yarmosky recently shared several photos on Instagram of the two of them having a great time on vacation in Italy, and they weren't shy about some public PDA.

In a post that Yarmosky captioned simply, "life is a friend of art," the two can be seen having a good time out on a boat. Holmes is wearing stunning bikinis and pretty (and slightly revealing) dresses along with some more casual outfits, and no matter what she has on, she looks great.

In another post, there are a number of beautiful landscapes from their vacation along with a couple of photos of Yarmosky with his shirt off. There are also pics of the two of them looking particularly cuddly and content. Yarmosky hasn't reached 40 yet, but the age gap between Holmes and her boyfriend clearly doesn't seem to be causing any problems.