What Happened To Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise? Here's What She's Doing Today

Even after being off the air for over half of a century, the television sitcom "Gilligan's Island" and its cast of colorful characters still captivates audiences of all ages. Actor Tina Louise (born Tina Blacker) played the iconic movie star Ginger Grant in the CBS show, and her witty lines, ability to pull together fashionable outfits even on a deserted island, and signature chic cheek beauty mark cemented her place in television history. Yet despite all of the fame and memories the show afforded her, these days the last surviving actor from "Gilligan's Island" does not like to discuss the television series and instead prefers to focus on other aspects of her long life and career.

After the sitcom ended in 1967, Louise proved that she was more than just the elegant sitcom character she portrayed on the show; the dynamic actor continued acting up until 2019 but refused to be typecast. In the decades since the show ended, the multi-talented performer pursued a wide range of creative projects, such as singing and writing children's books. Nowadays, she lives a quiet life in New York City where she prefers to stay out of the spotlight that she was under for the majority of her life and instead spend time volunteering and relaxing with her family. Find out what happened to the "Gilligan's Island" star and learn all about what Louise is doing today and how her past and the time she spends with children continues to impact her life.