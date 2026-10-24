What Happened To Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise? Here's What She's Doing Today
Even after being off the air for over half of a century, the television sitcom "Gilligan's Island" and its cast of colorful characters still captivates audiences of all ages. Actor Tina Louise (born Tina Blacker) played the iconic movie star Ginger Grant in the CBS show, and her witty lines, ability to pull together fashionable outfits even on a deserted island, and signature chic cheek beauty mark cemented her place in television history. Yet despite all of the fame and memories the show afforded her, these days the last surviving actor from "Gilligan's Island" does not like to discuss the television series and instead prefers to focus on other aspects of her long life and career.
After the sitcom ended in 1967, Louise proved that she was more than just the elegant sitcom character she portrayed on the show; the dynamic actor continued acting up until 2019 but refused to be typecast. In the decades since the show ended, the multi-talented performer pursued a wide range of creative projects, such as singing and writing children's books. Nowadays, she lives a quiet life in New York City where she prefers to stay out of the spotlight that she was under for the majority of her life and instead spend time volunteering and relaxing with her family. Find out what happened to the "Gilligan's Island" star and learn all about what Louise is doing today and how her past and the time she spends with children continues to impact her life.
Gilligan's Island star Tina Louise's album was reissued
Like many Hollywood stars, the actor who played Ginger Grant on "Gilligan's Island" happens to be an entertainer of many talents. Shortly before the sitcom first set sail on CBS, actor Tina Louise decided to show off her musical side and recorded a jazz album called "It's Time for Tina" in 1957. The album, which is 12 tracks long, featured a variety of love songs, and famous musicians like Coleman Hawkins and Hilton Jefferson contributed saxophone to the songs.
Although Louise did not record any new albums after the show "Gilligan's Island" ended, "It's Time for Tina" was rereleased years after its original release. In 1988, "It's Time for Tina" was reissued as an LP and CD in Japan, and in 1998 the album was a remastered CD by Tainted Records in the United States.
The album was reissued once again in 2023 as a limited edition vinyl as "It's Time for Tina (The Songs of Tina Louise)," proving that it will always be time for Tina since she herself is timeless. In an interview with Forbes in 2016, the multi-talented actor shared, "I toyed with doing more [singing], but just didn't. Acting was always more important to me."
The Gilligan's Island star opted out of the show's revivals
One of the behind-the-scenes facts about "Gilligan's Island" is that the actor who played Ginger Grant on the show actually had a major hand in crafting her iconic character's personality. Yet despite the fact that Tina Louise helped shape the character into being more likable than she might've been otherwise, she did not revive her character in 1978's "Rescue From Gilligan's Island" or 1979's "The Castaways on Gilligan's Island." There have been feud rumors over the years regarding Louise and the "Gilligan's Island" cast, but the truth is Louise ultimately does not regret her time on the show and did not have as negative of a relationship with her co-star Dawn Wells as people may have suspected.
Still, the veteran actor has never wanted to be known solely for playing Ginger, so after the sitcom ended, Louise took on some totally different — and arguably unexpected — acting roles. In a 2025 interview with Woman's World, she explained that she never viewed of herself as a comedic actor to begin with. "I thought of myself more along dramatic lines and just wanted to get back to that," she explained. "After ['Gilligan's Island'] was over, I continued to do dramatic things." Louise went on to play housewife Charmaine Wimperis in "Stepford Wives," a more serious role for the actor. She also starred in 1991's "Johnny Suede" as well as a number of other movies and shows, including episodes of "The Love Boat" and "Dallas."
Tina Louise became a published author
Shortly after "Gilligan's Island" came to an end, actor Tina Louise stepped into her favorite role yet as a mother when she and then-husband Les Crane welcomed a daughter into the world. In 1970, Caprice Crane was born, and a few years later, Louise would take on yet another role: author.
Louise played a corrections officer in 1976's "Nightmare in Badham County," and the role inspired her to write her memoir, "Sunday." At the beginning of the book, she looked back on what it was like visiting an actual women's prison as a young mother, and how she felt about her own difficult experience being sent away to an austere boarding school as a child where she felt very much on her own. "The frustration of the women occupants, with little to look forward to but tasteless food and stale air, prompted me to reflect back on a time in my life when it felt as though I were in a prison myself," Louise wrote. The book was published in 1997 and she recorded the audiobook in 2023.
The actor turned author's other books are far different from her memoir; she wrote the children's book "When I Grow Up," in 2007 followed by another children's book in 2009 called "What Does a Bee Do?" that she was inspired to write to teach children about the importance of pollinators.
The last surviving Gilligan's Island actor voiced slot machines
Much has happened in "Gilligan's Island" actor Tina Louise's life since the sitcom's end, from becoming a parent to becoming an author. In the early '00s, the sitcom star took on an entirely new and rather unexpected endeavor: voicing slot machines. Anyone who has gone to a Vegas casino knows there is no shortage of games inspired by pop culture IP, and for a while, there was a video slot machine where you could hear Ginger Grant from "Gilligan's Island" announce winnings.
Although Louise tried to shake her association with the sitcom after it ended, she did accept a six-figure deal with IGT (International Game Technology) in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The actor lent her voice and likeness to a "Gilligan's Island"-themed slot machine. As she told The New York Times in 2003, ”There's going to be a new slot machine where you can earn $1 million. I recorded about 80 lines of dialogue.” When asked if she could give a preview of what she says in the game, she replied, ”I'm not allowed to tell you any of the lines. But I'm very flirtatious. I'm trying to entice them not to leave me.” Considering the fact that the actor did not get any residuals nor money from reruns of the sitcom that skyrocketed her into fame, recording 80 lines for a hefty paycheck apparently was an offer that was too good to refuse.
Tina Louise is all about family life
The world may know Tina Louise best as Ginger Grant, but to her daughter, author and television producer Caprice Crane, she is simply "Mom." In a 2025 interview with Forbes, the "Gilligan's Island" star expressed how thrilled she was to become a mother, especially after spending so much time away from her own parents during her formative years. "It's amazing when you have a child, and I had so much fun — in view of the fact that I had such a strange childhood — so much fun raising her," Louise said. The "Gilligan's Island" actor is now a doting grandmother as well. "Now, we have twins — a little boy and a little girl," the actor said. "They're number one."
These days, Louise's main focus is her family. The "Gilligan's Island" alum told Forbes in the aforementioned interview after she turned 91, her daughter asked her to try to live for another 40 years. "I'm going to do the best I can," Louise said. "I'm not thinking about leaving. I don't think of that. I don't want to think about it." Even into her 90s, her zest for life is still there. "I'm just thinking about staying alive for my family," the sitcom star said. "I love being alive."
The Gilligan's Island actor was in an independent film
In the decades since "Gilligan's Island" ended, the actor who played Ginger Grant continued to take on acting roles until 2015 when she fractured her tailbone. Tina Louise spent an extended period of time recovering and focusing on her health, but then returned to the screen in 2019 in the family drama "Tapestry." The actor shared the screen with Burt Young and Stephen Baldwin, actor and father of Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's wife. Louise played the role of Rose, Baldwin's character's dying mother. "Tapestry" follows Baldwin's character's personal and spiritual journey as his family falls apart and comes back together again.
When asked in a 2019 interview with Fox News why she chose to do the movie after stepping out of the spotlight for five years, Louise explained that she liked the film's message of rediscovering faith with the help of family. She also appreciated the freedom she had playing the character and the fact that she was not typecast as a comedic actor. "I hope it [the film] will inspire people to get together with their families and not argue about politics," the "Gilligan's Island" star told the news outlet. "I think this is the right time to connect with your loved ones and reach out to those who may be having some difficult times."
The actor who played Ginger on Gilligan's Island prefers not to discuss her time on the show
For better or worse, there are countless sitcom actors who are best known for their most popular characters despite having other major roles under their belt, from Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in "Friends" and Buddy Ebsen as family patriarch Jed Clampett in "The Beverly Hillbillies" to Tina Louise as Ginger Grant in the beloved sitcom "Gilligan's Island." Louise has mentioned on multiple occasions that she never envisioned herself as a comedic performer and does not want to be remembered solely for playing the redheaded movie star stranded on an island. She's made it clear that she does not want the role to define her and she would rather be known for her other accomplishments, too. Though her bold, entertaining character has gone down in television history, to this day Louise prefers to avoid the topic of "Gilligan's Island" entirely, apparently only calling it "G.I." or "the series."
Still, the actor enjoyed her work on the series and appreciated that it helped launch her career. "I'm very grateful for all the things that have happened to me and the opportunities that I've had," she told The New York Times in 2025. What's more, she recognized the lasting cultural importance of the show. Louise pointed out in her 2025 interview with Forbes that the show also served as an escape for audiences during the era, which was a tumultuous time in American history. "[T]here were like three deaths in a row of Martin Luther King and JFK and then his brother [Bobby]. It was a lot," the actor recalled. "There was one shock after another, and people really need the escape [when tragedy happens]."
Tina Louise volunteers her time helping children learn to read
As actor Tina Louise revealed in her memoir "Sunday," her childhood was not filled with the typical affection from parents and bedtime stories — in fact, no one ever read to her when she was a kid. And so, when she grew up, she decided to use her platform to give children an experience she wished she had when she was younger. The "Gilligan's Island" star is a literacy advocate who visits a public school in the Upper East Side of New York City where she reads books aloud and helps to teach kids to read every Wednesday.
The movie and television star first got involved in helping children learn how to read in 1996 through the program Learning Leaders, and Louise has continued participating even after the original program she volunteered through lost funding. She may lend her time every week for about an hour, but to Louise that time spent reading to children struggling with literacy is just as valuable to her as it is to them. Of course, the anonymity she is afforded by the group of young children who have never seen "Gilligan's Island" is just another bonus for Louise. As she said in a 2025 interview with The New York Times, "I loved it, being anonymous, just being the person who read to the children. That was very important to me because nobody ever read to me." She also called her volunteer work with the students as her "special thing." "I love being in their presence for an hour," she said. "It's better than vitamins."
The Gilligan's Island actor now lives a quiet life in NYC out of the spotlight
Tina Louise may not look like she did when she was on "Gilligan's Island" — which is to be expected given how many years have passed since the show wrapped — yet fans still frequently greet her on the street by yelling "Hi Ginger!" Despite being recognized in public on a regular basis and receiving countless letters from other fans of her character on the sitcom, Louise now enjoys life out of the spotlight in New York City.
In addition to spending time with her family and reading to schoolchildren, the "Gilligan's Island" star tries to stay active and healthy. She goes to gym when she can and regularly takes strolls around her neighborhood. As the TV legend said in her 2025 interview with Forbes, "I do a lot of walking. Usually, I like to walk at least a minimum of a mile a day, but a lot of days, I walk over two miles." Louise continued, "I just take one day at a time and I'm doing what I want to do." Doing what she wanted has never been an issue the actor struggled with, and her determination is just one of the many aspects that draws people to her as a person and her character on "Gilligan's Island" — or, as she would put it, "the series."