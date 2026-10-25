All Of Nikki DeLoach's Hallmark Channel Movies (So Far), Ranked By Reviews
The Hallmark Channel knows how to deliver wholesome, family-friendly content that's not just age-appropriate but consistent across the board. Yes, Hallmark famously recycles movie themes and principal actors. However, there's no denying that the network always manages to add a dash of flair to each TV movie. Alison Sweeney, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lacey Chabert have been in so many Hallmark projects that going through them all would take quite a bit of time, but another female actor is climbing the ranks: Nikki DeLoach.
DeLoach has been a staple figure on Hallmark for over 10 years now, although she isn't exclusively affiliated with the network: she appeared in three episodes of "Girl at a Bar" in 2025, for instance, and in 2021, starred in one episode of "9-1-1." With so many Hallmark movies under DeLoach's belt, however, it's interesting to see how they compare on aggregated websites. Here are all of the Hallmark Channel movies DeLoach has starred in so far, ranked from the lowest-rated reviews to the highest.
26. Christmas Land (2015)
The stunning transformation of Nikki DeLoach, at least when it comes to Hallmark, starts with "Christmas Land" (2015). In this holiday film, DeLoach portrays Jules Cooper, who plans to sell a newly inherited Christmas tree farm until she meets Tucker Barnes (Luke Macfarlane). Unfortunately, the ending of this Hallmark movie rubbed many people the wrong way. "The way they ended this movie just made me shake my head," one IMDb user ranted. "I was frustrated enough ... that I created an account on IMDb to vent."
25. True Justice: Eye for an Eye (2026)
In "True Justice: Eye for an Eye," Nikki DeLoach returns as Professor Ambrose, a member of the Justice Warriors. When a member of the Parent School Coalition is accused of murder, Ambrose and the other Warriors attempt to clear her name. Forget the ending — most reviews focus on the storyline. "This has got to be one of the most absurd 'mysteries' ever to air on the Hallmark channel or any channel. I can't even," an IMDb user lambasted.
24. Reunited at Christmas (2018)
Nikki DeLoach plays Samantha in "Reunited at Christmas," a writer who attends a family reunion after her grandmother's death. Things get complicated when Samantha accidentally accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Simon (Mike Faiola). "Perhaps with a better script this could have worked," one IMDb user pondered. "If I were told that [the two leads] hadn't even met before they started filming their scenes together, I would not be surprised." Another IMDb user wrote, "The film is cute but not one you will ever want to see again."
23. Taking the Reins (2021)
In "Taking the Reins," Nikki DeLoach portrays another Samantha: a former horse rider who visits her family's ranch. While composing an article about the four-legged creatures, Samantha contemplates what led to the demise of her marriage. "I've seen most, if not all, of Nikki DeLoach's Hallmark movies," one IMDb user admitted. They followed up with, "Every time I see Nikki, she grows a little more on me. Unfortunately, this movie did her no favors."
22. True Justice: Family Ties (2024)
Nikki DeLoach makes her first appearance as Professor Ambrose in "True Justice: Family Ties." When Casey Barlowe's (Katherine McNamara) brother is accused of killing someone, Casey, Ambrose, and the other Justice Warriors try to figure out who really committed the crime. "I was about to give up on this movie about 20 minutes into it," one IMDb user quipped about this Jonathan Wright film. "The movie would have benefited from more screen time from the Hallmark veteran actors."
21. Sweet Autumn (2020)
Nikki DeLoach stars as Maggie in "Sweet Autumn," opposite Andrew Walker (who has his own lengthy career with Hallmark). Maggie and Walker's character, Dex, inherit a candy shop from Maggie's late Aunt Dee — and spend the movie trying to figure out why. "Usually anything with either Nikki DeLoach or Andrew Walker is very good. This one isn't," an IMDb user summarized. They added, "Maple season is late winter. By fall all the sap and syrup have been sold off."
20. Cranberry Christmas (2020)
In "Cranberry Christmas," another Hallmark holiday movie from 2020, Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres portray ex-partners Dawn and Gabe. Although they're no longer together, Dawn and Gabe pretend otherwise to boost their business, until, naturally, the tide turns as they reconnect. As one IMDb user put it in their review, though, "The problem is there just isn't anything that makes the movie stand out like I usually expect from Nikki. No great highs or lows. No surprises."
19. Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate (2022)
"Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate," the first Hallmark movie based on Diane Mott Davidson's "Goldy Bear Culinary Mystery" series, happens to be the lowest-rated. Nikki DeLoach portrays Goldy Berry, who investigates a friend's death with the help of Detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker). "Save the 1 hour and 26 minutes you will never get back and read the books," an IMDb user recommended. "They are behind the times, but they are so much better than [Hallmark's] bleached version."
18. Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018)
Like a good chunk of Hallmark movies out there, "Truly, Madly, Sweetly" follows two unsuspecting people who bond over a common interest: this time, entrepreneurship. Nikki DeLoach stars as Natalie Morgan, a baker who crosses paths with businessman Eric (Dylan Neal). "This film is a pleasant and fun way to spend an evening," an IMDb user summarized. "Nothing major, but the plot is believable, actors play well, and chemistry is there."
17. Our Holiday Story (2024)
In "Our Holiday Story," Nikki DeLoach portrays Nell, a woman who got married to Dave (Warren Christie). Nell and Dave spend the movie explaining their love story to their daughter, Joanna (Sydney Scotia), and Joanna's boyfriend, Chris (Gavin Langelo). While some reviewers found the movie's pacing slow, the overall consensus was that the characters were solid. "This has great potential, good acting, etc but just a tad dull about [halfway] through," one IMDb user commented.
16. The Perfect Catch (2017)
Do you like baseball? If the answer is yes, "The Perfect Catch" might be worth checking out. In this Hallmark movie, Nikki DeLoach plays Jessica, a single mom who reconnects with an old flame, baseball player Chase Taynor (Andrew Walker). "It's very refreshing to see a quiet film with likeable leads who seem to inhabit their characters effortlessly," one IMDb user wrote. "This is the [movie] that left the first [good] and lasting impression...understated, but sweet and memorable.
15. Curious Caterer: Grilling Season (2023)
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker reprise their roles as Goldy Berry and Detective Tom Schultz in "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season." When they stumble upon a murder following a birthday party, Goldy and Tom set out to figure out who is responsible for the crime. "I think Nikki [DeLoach] and Andrew W. Walker have great chemistry which is what really makes this series a [must-watch]," one IMDb user wrote. "So far this might be my favorite of the new mystery offering."
14. A Dream of Christmas (2016)
Nikki DeLoach trades her signature brown locks for a shade of blonde in "A Dream of Christmas," in which she portrays a woman named Penny. While Penny spends the holiday season wishing she were single instead of married, she realizes that not having her husband, Stuart (portrayed by Andrew Walker), is not all that it's cracked up to be. "Reminiscent of 'It's a Wonderful Life,'" one IMDb user compared in their review. "I actually teared up at times. Worth watching."
13. The Greek Aisle (2026)
If we're going by aggregated reviews, "The Greek Aisle" is one of Hallmark's top 15 new-release movies of 2026 (so far). Nikki DeLoach stars as Georgia Kimmel, who marries Alex Marini (Apostolis Totsikas) to secure an inheritance. "It's great to see Hallmark spread its wings to international venues and no longer be tied exclusively to make-believe small towns in rural America," an IMDb user complimented. "Overall, this is a slightly better-than-average Hallmark movie and an easy watch."
12. Two Turtle Doves (2019)
In "Two Turtle Doves," Nikki DeLoach portrays Dr. Sharon Hayes, a woman looking for a valuable family heirloom in an unfamiliar town. As Sharon explores, she cultivates relationships with Sam Taylor (Michael Rady) and his daughter, Mikayla (Michaela Russell). One IMDb user's review summarized, "This is nice enough. It's a Hallmark Christmas. It's not going to be dramatic or edgy. It is the safest of Christmas movies." They added, "The romance is safely set at a low simmer."
11. Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (2022)
Unlike the other Hallmark movies on this list, Nikki DeLoach does not take center stage in "Five More Minutes: Moments Like These." Instead, she makes a quick cameo appearance as Clara Bingham, an instructor who strikes up a conversation with Kaitlyn Morrison (Ashley Williams), a widowed single mom. "A beautiful movie taking place during Christmas," an IMDb user gushed. "Don't miss this movie. I enjoy most Hallmark [movies], but this one surprised me. It is a [must-see]."
10. Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows (2023)
"Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows" is the highest-rated "Curious Caterer" installment yet. In this Hallmark mystery, Goldy Berry gets into an interesting pickle: she agrees to cater a wedding for Detective Tom Schultz's ex-wife (played by Amanda Khan). Naturally, chaos unfolds. "I enjoy the charisma between Nikki [DeLoach] and Andrew Walker in these roles of Goldy and Tom," yet another IMDb user stated. "You definitely do not have to be a fan of the Goldy Bear series by Diane Mott Davidson to enjoy this movie."
9. Love to the Rescue (2019)
If you're a dog lover, "Love to the Rescue" is for you! In this Hallmark movie, Nikki DeLoach stars as Kate, a single mom looking to adopt an adorable pup. The twist? Kate has to share said dog with Eric (Michael Rady), a single dad. "Okay, y'all, this one was a winner," one IMDb reviewer declared. "There wasn't [drummed-up] drama in the last 15 minutes or a misunderstanding-turned-jumping to the worst conclusion-moment trope. AHH! Hallmark [please] do this always."
8. Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans (2024)
Another catering event turns into a murder mystery for Nikki DeLoach in "Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans." When the host of a medieval event drops dead right before making a big speech, Goldy Berry and Andrew Walker's Tom Shultz race to solve the whodunit. "The costuming was fun and I loved [Goldy's] dress it was very flattering," an IMDb user praised. "I recommend this series to my fellow Hallmark mystery fans and am really looking forward to the next one."
7. Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit (2024)
This is another high-ranking offer in the Curious Caterer Hallmark movies. In "Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit," Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker's characters investigate a singer's mysterious electrocution. Most reviews praise DeLoach and Walker's chemistry, as well as the film's overall plot. One IMDb user wrote, "The story was a good mystery. It offered a lot of twists, but kept one involved and interested in the movie. The chemistry between Andrew W. Walker and Nikki DeLoach was fantastic."
6. A World Record Christmas (2023)
The Guinness Book of World Records gets a special shoutout in "A World Record Christmas." Nikki DeLoach portrays Marissa Parsons, whose son, Charlie (Aias Dalman), seeks to set a new Jenga-stacking record for the holidays. The movie was inspired by record-holder Auldin Maxwell. "I really think this is worth your time," an IMDb user recommended. "Interesting and heartwarming with some really special characters played by an excellent cast." Another person on IMDb pleaded, "Please make more of these unique stories, that are just waiting to be told!"
5. Love Takes Flight (2019)
If you're looking for a Hallmark movie for when you're feeling down, "Love Takes Flight" may lift those spirits up. Directed by Steven R. Monroe, Nikki DeLoach portrays Dr. Lizzie Beauman, who, along with her daughter, Quinn (Skylar Olivia Flanagan), befriends a widower and his pilot son. "While her filmography is hit and miss, her performances have always been consistent in a good way," one IMDb user wrote of DeLoach. "[She] is just great in a charming and heartfelt performance."
4. The Gift of Peace (2022)
While "Love Takes Flight" is lighthearted, "The Gift of Peace" may produce some tears. Nikki DeLoach stars as Traci, a recent widow seeking comfort and solace as the holiday season draws nearer. "I often say that Nikki [DeLoach] is Hallmark's best actor especially if you want more than the usual rom/com," an IMDb user wrote. "I think that this movie fully accomplished what it set out to."
3. Home Turf (2025)
Based on reviews, "Home Turf" is one Hallmark movie totally worth your time. In this sports-themed flick, Nikki DeLoach's character, Cassidy Miller, finds an influx of football players in her home. Naturally, Coach Logan (Warren Christie) comes to the rescue. "Thank you, Hallmark, for trying to break away from the 'big city, over-worked, bad person goes to a small town to realize what really matters' storyline!!" one IMDb user exclaimed. "I always love [Nikki], and this was a terrific change of pace!"
2. A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (2025)
In "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas," Nikki DeLoach portrays Gentry Wade, a talented musician who abandoned her songwriter dreams years earlier. When Gentry and Mac McCall (Kristoffer Polaha) are transported back to 1995, Gentry reconnects with someone she never thought she'd see again. "Fantastic performance by Nikki DeLoach," an IMDb user complimented in their review. "A unique story that brings you along for the ride, and the Opry setting is a pleasant change from the usual Hallmark."
1. Five More Minutes (2021)
A song inspired the Hallmark movie "Five More Minutes." It follows Nikki DeLoach as Clara Bingham, a woman grieving the loss of her grandfather. The tide turns in Clara's favor after she finds her grandpa's journal and reconnects with an old friend, Logan (David Haydn-Jones). "It is a warm and heartfelt story that immediately pulls you in. Indeed, I found myself shedding a few tears in this one," an IMDb user gushed. "[DeLoach], a Hallmark regular, had a very convincing performance, quite impressive."
How do Nikki DeLoach's Hallmark movies stack up?
Everything about the arts is subjective: movies, TV shows, music, Broadway shows, paintings, books — when something is made for entertainment, anyone can form an opinion, and it can be valid. With that in mind, we curated this descending ranking of Nikki DeLoach's most popular Hallmark movies. First, we took a look at each film's overall rating on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and-or Letterboxd. The lower the stars, the lower the movie's placement on the list.
From there, we read every review for each movie on IMDb — Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd are great, although they feature professional reviews; IMDb is almost exclusively user-submitted. Same idea: the higher the overall consensus, the higher on the list. For DeLoach movies with the same rating, we ordered them based on how apparently negative (or positive) reviewers' feelings were.