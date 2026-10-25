All Of Nikki DeLoach's Hallmark Channel Movies (So Far), Ranked By Reviews

The Hallmark Channel knows how to deliver wholesome, family-friendly content that's not just age-appropriate but consistent across the board. Yes, Hallmark famously recycles movie themes and principal actors. However, there's no denying that the network always manages to add a dash of flair to each TV movie. Alison Sweeney, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lacey Chabert have been in so many Hallmark projects that going through them all would take quite a bit of time, but another female actor is climbing the ranks: Nikki DeLoach.

DeLoach has been a staple figure on Hallmark for over 10 years now, although she isn't exclusively affiliated with the network: she appeared in three episodes of "Girl at a Bar" in 2025, for instance, and in 2021, starred in one episode of "9-1-1." With so many Hallmark movies under DeLoach's belt, however, it's interesting to see how they compare on aggregated websites. Here are all of the Hallmark Channel movies DeLoach has starred in so far, ranked from the lowest-rated reviews to the highest.