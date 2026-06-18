The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach

The following article mentions abuse, mental health struggles, and disordered eating.

Any Hallmark Channel original movie fan worth their weight in salt will recognize Nicole "Nikki" DeLoach, a leading lady in many of the movies on the network. DeLoach may be a Hallmark favorite now, but her Hollywood career took a lot of twists and turns before she landed on the network.

Born in Waycross, Georgia, on September 9, 1979, DeLoach's love of performing started early. "I knew at three years old what I wanted to do," she told The Retaility. "I remember watching 'Singing in the Rain,' 'The Sound of Music,' and 'Funny Girl,' which is one of my favorite movies of all time. I said to my Nana, 'I want to do that. I want to be a part of something that's making people feel how I feel when I watch it.'"

It wasn't long before she made that dream come true, though her journey was not without serious challenges, both on a personal level and professional level. From Disney Channel star to Hallmark legend, this is the transformation of Nikki DeLoach.