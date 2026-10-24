Michael Douglas Didn't See A Dime Of Father Kirk's $61 Million Fortune — But It's Not What You Think

Kirk Douglas was one of the most famous and successful actors of his era, starring in Golden-Age Hollywood classics like "Spartacus" (1960) and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" (1954). Combine that with the fact that he lived a very long life (103 years, to be exact), and it should come as no surprise that the actor, who changed his name (he was born Issur Danielovitch in late 1916), had amassed a considerable fortune by the time he died in early 2020 — about $61 million, according to reports and estimates. However, Kirk's oldest son, fellow actor Michael Douglas, did not see a dime of that money upon his father's passing. But the reason for that might not be what you're thinking.

It's a common trope at this point for an aging individual to cut a child or some other younger relative out of their will for some slight or another. And while it's true that Kirk did cut Michael off financially after the latter turned 21, the "Basic Instinct" star not receiving a cash inheritance from his father had nothing to do with the sometimes-difficult relationship between him and his father. Rather, the overwhelming majority of Kirk's wealth (roughly $50 million, according to the Daily Mirror) went to charity — something Michael clearly supported and likely knew about well in advance.

In a February 2020 Instagram post announcing his father's death, Michael described Kirk as "a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to." Of course, there's also the fact that Michael himself is reportedly several times richer than Kirk ever was. In other words, it seems he knew as well as anyone that of all the people his father's money could have gone to, he was the one who needed it the least.