The Best Guest Stars On Cheers, Ranked

Between 1982 to 1993, American audiences gathered around their TV sets to watch "Cheers" on Thursday nights as part of NBC's "Must See TV" lineup. "Cheers" was somehow equally entertaining to a 10 year old as it was to someone collecting Social Security. It was the perfect comforting mix of wholesome family entertainment with just enough mischievous shenanigans blended in throughout its 11-season run. Like many ensemble casts in the 1980s, the "Cheers" cast welcomed additions and cameos from one episode to the next. Along the way, dozens of famous or soon-to-be famous guest stars popped into the place where everybody knows your name.

The list of talent includes athletes and movie stars to musicians and actors from across the pond. Some guest stars just stayed for a round or two, while others became familiar faces at the neighborhood bar. Which famous game show host watched Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) blow a massive lead? Which future Academy Award winner got into a cat fight with Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth)? And which future "friend" made her sitcom debut on the beloved series? Take a walk down memory lane and find out which famous guest stars made the biggest impression on "Cheers."