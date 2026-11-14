'70s & '80s Stars Who Played Parents On Modern Sitcoms

Some of the most beloved actors from the '70s and '80s got a chance to come back on modern sitcoms. The years didn't just make them older; they made them small-screen parents and introduced them to a new generation of TV audiences. Imagine a Gen-Z viewer who only knows Brooke Shields from her stint playing Jackie's (Mila Kunis) mom on "That '70s Show" and not from her famous Calvin Klein jeans campaign or her controversial film roles.

Sitcoms have a rich history of hiring big-name actors to pop in for guest appearances. These appearances give audiences a burst of nostalgia and joy. There is something sweet and comforting about seeing a familiar face step into a new role that is completely different from the character you remember. Which cigarette-smoking, chore-hating TV mom from the '80s guest-starred in two episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"? Which improv funnyman brought his usual brand of dry comedy gold to playing Phil Dunphy's (Ty Burrell) loving dad on "Modern Family?" Which New Hollywood star played the father of two friends?

Love to see the stars of yesterday redefine themselves? Here are nine '70s and '80s stars who played parents in modern sitcoms.