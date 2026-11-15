Everything Zsa Zsa Gabor Said About Her 9 Husbands

After moving to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting, Zsa Zsa Gabor met and married hotel magnate Conrad Hilton. Much like in her first marriage, the age gap between Gabor and Conrad spanned decades; she was 30 years his junior. Gabor and Conrad reportedly also struggled with a language barrier, in addition to rumors that she only married him for money. Perhaps that's why biographer Sam Staggs later wrote in "Finding Zsa Zsa," "Hilton married her against his better judgment."

Conrad wasn't the only one with reservations, as Gabor was clearly unhappy, too. "I soon discovered that my marriage to Conrad meant the end of my freedom," she wrote in her 1991 memoir, "One Lifetime is Not Enough." "My own needs were completely ignored: I belonged to Conrad." In other remarks about her marriage, Gabor spoke about longing for a deeper connection. "I gazed ardently into Conrad's clear blue eyes and whispered, 'Conrad, what are you thinking of?'" she wrote of their wedding night. To that, Conrad replied that he had a big hotel deal on his mind.

Regardless of their marriage woes, Gabor and Conrad stayed together for five years and, during that time, welcomed daughter Constance Francesca Hilton (pictured above). In 1947, the same year their child was born, the pair called time on their nuptials and went their separate ways. Interestingly, Gabor did not receive a big pay out, despite Conrad's massive net worth. As such, their split is not considered one of the priciest celebrity divorces. "She got very little out of that settlement, not even free privileges to stay in Hilton hotels," Darwin Porter, a friend of the Gabor family told Realtor.com.