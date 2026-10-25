13 Long-Lasting Celebrity Relationships That Are Older Than All Of Gen Z
Tucked between crash-and-burn love stories and sensational affairs that seem to dominate Hollywood's landscape are little pockets of old-school romance that began long before several generations even came to exist — and continue to thrive even today. To come across these seemingly rare occurrences might feel like striking gold, but to the longtime couple concerned, it's just simple daily life.
Tom Hanks, who has been married to Rita Wilson for nearly 40 years, put it best when he described his relationship to Oprah Winfrey once: "We deal with what has to be dealt with, but there is something natural to the foundation of our marriage. I am now at the point where I can't imagine it any other way" (via O, The Oprah Magazine).
Bolstered by mutual admiration and a promise of lifelong partnership, these celebrity pairs are aging as gracefully as ever in each other's company, setting relationship goals for generations to come. They are also beloved by fans for putting out an authentic picture of what raw, real romance looks like in an age of social media posturing and grand gestures, reiterating that everlasting love often thrives off simpler moments of joy and the act of choosing each other every day.
Here are 13 long-lasting celebrity relationships that are older than all of Gen Z.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never tied the knot, but the two have been deeply in love for over 40 years. They first met in the '60s while filming the Disney musical "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," and while they caught each other's eye at the time, many years would pass before they actually fell in love. In 1983, after going through respective rounds of marriage and divorce, they found each other again, and this time, they stayed.
"What really got me was when I watched my kids when they'd come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them," Hawn, who had kids Oliver and Kate Hudson from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson, told People. Today, Hawn and Russell share four children and a growing brood of grandchildren in their large blended family. They live a lavish life split between the glam lanes of Los Angeles and the rural serenity of their ranch in Colorado.
A sense of freedom, as Hawn has said on multiple occasions, is what has helped sustain her decades-long romance with Russell. "When I say freedom, it means liberation. I don't feel penned in. We don't always agree on stuff, which is fine," she told People. This aversion to confinement is also why the actor couple hasn't legalized their relationship, fueling it and moving in forward instead by choosing each other every day.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's decades-long love story has always endeared them to fans a little more than some of Hollywood's other longtime romantic couples. Since the mid-1980s, the two have enjoyed what has been among the industry's most uncomplicated, drama-free relationships. They started out as friends first, when they got to know each other on the sets of "Bosom Buddies," an '80s sitcom that Hanks headlined and Wilson guest starred on, and they later also co-starred in the 1985 comedy "Volunteers." Hanks was married to Samantha Lewes at the time, but in the face of an allegedly strained domestic situation, he began going out with Wilson after their film together.
A year after officially divorcing Lewes in 1987, Hanks married Wilson, and the two set off on their happily ever after. The "Forrest Gump" star told Oprah Winfrey, "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection." They welcomed two children together, in addition to the two Hanks already had from his first marriage. Though the two prefer keeping their relationship out of the limelight, one doesn't have to dig too deep to get a sense of the mutual support that has kept them going through life's many ups and downs over the years. As Hanks put it: "There's such an advantage to being involved in the day-to-day details of each other's lives. It's a marvelous fabric to exist in."
Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
The ever-spunky Jamie Lee Curtis was just as much of a firecracker back in the '80s as she is today, and nothing recounts this better than the story of how she met her husband, Christopher Guest. As the famously quoted legend goes, Curtis — who at the time was Hollywood's ultimate scream queen — was turning the pages of a Rolling Stone magazine when she spotted Guest's photo in a piece about his mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap" and proclaimed that she would one day marry him. But a great romance of over 40 years like theirs hardly unfolded with ease.
Curtis' first attempts were in vain. "The next day I called [his] agent, gave him my number, and told him to have Chris call me if he was interested. I waited. Chris never called," she recalled for O, The Oprah Magazine, saying that she went on to date someone else for a while before finally reconnecting with Guest by a stroke of luck by seeing him in a restaurant. Things moved quickly from there and by the end of 1984, just months after Curtis first spotted Guest in the magazine, they were married. She said, "I'll never know why I thought we'd understand each other when I saw his photograph. Hidden in that smirk, I think, was a little secret that only I knew."
Elton John and David Furnish
The story of how Elton John and David Furnish's paths first crossed seems like something straight out of a Hollywood rom-com. It happened by chance back in 1993, when John hosted a dinner party at his home in England in a bid to meet new people. Furnish was one of the invitees and, as John told Parade, the connection was instant. "He was very well dressed, very shy. The next night we had dinner. After it, we consummated our relationship. We fell in love very quickly."
Though John's sexual orientation, like much else about his life, had been public knowledge for years by then, the relationship marked a turning point particularly for Furnish, who used the moment to come out to his parents and also become more accepting of himself. In 2005, Furnish popped the question to his famous boyfriend, and after a decade-long civil partnership, the two tied the knot in 2014, when England legalized same-sex marriage. They have two sons together.
Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham
Oprah Winfrey may be among the most famous people in the world, but one part of her life she keeps private is her relationship with Stedman Graham. For 40 years, the two have been in a loving partnership that, wonderfully enough, began around the same time as "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which marked her path to stardom. Their initial encounters gave little indication that a friendship between them held potential for such greatness though.
As Winfrey wrote for O, The Oprah Magazine, "I thought he was nice enough, but I wasn't that impressed. He was polite, yes, and kind. ... But actually too handsome, I thought, to be interested in me. I figured he must be a player." It took some months for the chips to fall in the right places after they first met, but when they did, a steady romance quickly blossomed.
Though Winfrey and Graham famously remain unmarried to date, a proposal did happen a long time ago before the talk show host realized: "I didn't want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work." And so, the pair embarked on what Winfrey called a "spiritual partnership" and headed off into their happy ever after.
Pauletta and Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington might be revered for his remarkable range across genres, but in the story of his own life, he has been a rom-com hero since 1983. That was the year the screen legend married Pauletta Pearson, whom he met and fell in love with a few years prior, when his career was still in its early stages. But getting her to say yes was no cakewalk for the Oscar winner. "She turned me down, she said no. And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice," he recalled, joking to Access Hollywood that his third proposal was the charm (via E! News).
The legendary couple went on to welcome four children together, all of whom followed their parents' footsteps into showbiz. Pauletta — whose film credits are notable but sparser than her husband's — did much of the heavy lifting on the family front, even willingly slowing her career down for the sake of motherhood. While frequently acknowledging his wife's undying efforts to keep their domestic foundations stable, Washington has also stated that there is no secret recipe for a successful marriage. As he told The Guardian, "It's hard work, you know. But we made a commitment. A spiritual foundation helps everything — marriage, work, peace of mind."
Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner
Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner have been together since same-sex relationships were widely taboo. The two first met in the 1970s following an introduction by a common friend in New York City. "I tell you, in two minutes, I fell in love with her. She had on hot pants, stretchy boots that went up to her knee, and a little backpack. I don't know what it was, but I was in love," the legendary comedian told Variety. They became a couple soon afterward, sharing not just love but also a creative partnership that has shaped American comedy for over 50 years.
It was hardly a cakewalk, as one can imagine. Tomlin, the more camera-facing celebrity than her writer sweetheart, often found herself under a harsh spotlight that infringed on her personal space — as when Time magazine notoriously agreed to put her on their cover if she publicly came out to the world in 1975. "I wanted to be acknowledged for my work. I didn't want to be that gay person who does comedy," Tomlin told The Washington Post. Sure enough, Tomlin's sexuality has largely persisted in the background of her highly accomplished showbiz career, with the two longtime lovers keeping the innermost details about their domestic life, including their 2014 wedding, private.
Georgianne and Christopher Walken
Nearing 60 years together, Georgianne and Christopher Walken share one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. They tied the knot all the way back in 1969, a few years after meeting as dancers during a stage production of "West Side Story." Since their careers were yet to take off in the way they eventually did, their marriage guaranteed them front-row seats to each other's massive successes, with Georgianne acing it as an Emmy-winning casting director best known for "The Sopranos" and Walken becoming an Oscar-winning icon with titles like "The Deer Hunter" and "Catch Me if You Can" under his belt.
Behind the scenes of their blinding fame, the Walkens have relished a quiet life in each other's company. As the "Sleepy Hollow" star once idyllically told The New York Times Magazine, "I'll be looking out the window, and I'll think, I feel pretty good. My bills are paid, my wife is healthy, the weather's nice. That's really all I care about." They are also among those rare celebrity couples who have been open about not wanting kids. In fact, Walken has even proclaimed that his child-free lifestyle was a big reason why he could sustain his over-70-year career.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
The world has been swooning over Pierce Brosnan for decades, but the dashing James Bond star has eyes for only one woman, his wife Keely Shaye Smith. Their story goes back to 1994, when they crossed paths at a party in Mexico, where Smith had apparently flown for a journalistic commitment. There, she fell in love with Brosnan, who was just on the cusp of global stardom with the impending release of his first Bond film, while also navigating the personal tragedy of losing his first wife Cassandra Harris to cancer in 1991.
"He was captivating," Smith told People, recalling their romantic first date, which set the foundation for a long-lasting romance to bloom. Brosnan was just as madly in love with Smith, saying, "We just seemed to fit ... Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good." The handsome pair welcomed two children before tying the knot in 2001.
Over 30 years have passed since their worlds collided but every once in a while, fans still find Brosnan reminiscing about that one fateful day in Mexico when he met his wife. As he once wrote on Instagram for her birthday, "Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas."
Janet and Martin Sheen
At 65 years, Janet and Martin Sheen's marriage is older than not only Gen Z, but several other generations too. The pair tied the knot in 1961, when Sheen's career as an actor was just taking off and Janet was finding her groove as an art student in New York City. Amid figuring out fame and finances as a young couple, Janet and Sheen also began building their brood of future Hollywood stars, which came to include actors Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.
Over the years, their domestic lives were disrupted by controversy many times over — most notably during the troubled filming of "Apocalypse Now" in the '70s, when Sheen almost died from a heart attack — but the longtime couple managed to keep the foundations of their marriage rock solid. "I haven't a clue," Sheen told The Guardian when asked about the secret to keeping his relationship secure in an industry infamous for transient romances. He did go on to gush about his wife, though: "I've never met a person with more integrity in my life," he said. "It's taken me a long time to be as even and direct with her as she has been, always, with me."
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen had already crossed paths in the 1980s, but the stars hadn't yet aligned for them to fall in love. That happenstance came about a few years later, when the two had each weathered divorces — with Danson also facing intense media scrutiny for his whirlwind romance with Whoopi Goldberg — and they were finally ready for each other. After reconnecting on the sets of the 1994 film "Pontiac Moon" and gradually falling in love, they lost little time in tying the knot. Children from their previous marriages completed their family.
"We met at a time when both of us had stared down some demons within ourselves and that was lucky that we met then," Steenburgen told People, looking back at the long journey she had traced with her husband over three decades of partnership, parenthood, and even grandparenthood. Danson's famously good looks sure didn't hurt his cause, but it was his kindness and consideration that convinced the "Time After Time" star that she had found her dream man. "I would literally sign up for 100 more lifetimes with him."
Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Gloria and Emilio Estefan have been music royalty for about 50 years, which is around the same amount of time that they have spent being in love. Their careers kicked off together in the mid-'70s with Miami Sound Machine, a Latin pop group that Emilio founded and, by some stroke of luck, Gloria joined as a singer. Though their alliance began in a professional capacity, it soon turned romantic, and in 1978, the two were married. "He was my first and only boyfriend ... He changed my life, my destiny, my history, but it's all been good," Gloria said on WBUR's "Here & Now."
Over the next decade, their fame exploded with hit albums like "Eyes of Innocence" and "Primitive Love," the latter containing their signature dance bop "Conga." It was hardly all sunshine and roses though; the Estefans famously found themselves in what was one of the worst celebrity accidents in 1990, when their tour bus faced a deadly collision that left Gloria paralyzed. Emilio, of course, was right by her side through the tragedy, and Gloria even said that the incident brought them closer together. "We trust each other and we love each other very deeply. It's only grown deeper," she told "Today."
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were Hollywood's coolest '80s couple, and it's safe to say that even decades on, they have retained their golden status. The duo still seem to be as deeply in love (if not deeper) as they were back in 1988, when they tied the knot. Their social media pages are the easiest gateways into their evergreen romance, which they seem to celebrate on the daily with dance and music, idyllic days on their farm, nostalgic throwbacks, and never-ending merriment in each other's company, much to the delight of millions of their fans.
As Sedgwick told People, "a sense of humor" has been key to the health of their nearly 40-year marriage, as has mutual admiration. "We've always been each other's biggest support and fans." Beyond marriage, the two have also been longtime professional collaborators, co-starring in several films like "Lemon Sky," which set the stage for their romance back in the '80s, and more recently, "The Best You Can." They were also joined by their kids Sosie and Travis Bacon for 2026's aptly titled "Family Movie," which Kevin directed.