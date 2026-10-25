Tucked between crash-and-burn love stories and sensational affairs that seem to dominate Hollywood's landscape are little pockets of old-school romance that began long before several generations even came to exist — and continue to thrive even today. To come across these seemingly rare occurrences might feel like striking gold, but to the longtime couple concerned, it's just simple daily life.

Tom Hanks, who has been married to Rita Wilson for nearly 40 years, put it best when he described his relationship to Oprah Winfrey once: "We deal with what has to be dealt with, but there is something natural to the foundation of our marriage. I am now at the point where I can't imagine it any other way" (via O, The Oprah Magazine).

Bolstered by mutual admiration and a promise of lifelong partnership, these celebrity pairs are aging as gracefully as ever in each other's company, setting relationship goals for generations to come. They are also beloved by fans for putting out an authentic picture of what raw, real romance looks like in an age of social media posturing and grand gestures, reiterating that everlasting love often thrives off simpler moments of joy and the act of choosing each other every day.

Here are 13 long-lasting celebrity relationships that are older than all of Gen Z.