Lou Ferrigno: The Transformation Of The Last Living The Incredible Hulk Cast Member
Comic book superheroes have been cultural phenomena since their conception. With franchises like Captain America and Superman dating back to the late 1930s and early '40s, television and film adaptations soon followed their paperback prints. For DC, the '70s saw Lynda Carter sustain a stunning transformation as Wonder Woman. Around this time — 1977 to be specific — Marvel saw similar success with "The Incredible Hulk," which followed a scientist whose exposure to gamma radiation mutated him into a green-skinned monster with super strength whenever he felt intense emotions. The cast boasted a slew of names, from Bill Bixby to Charles Napier, all of whom have died. The only surviving cast member is the Green Goliath himself, Lou Ferrigno.
Coming from the world of fitness, Ferrigno's segue into television wasn't supposed to happen. Like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ferrigno became a prominent face on everyone's television screens, whether it be in network originals or blockbuster movies. His imprint on entertainment left a lasting impact behind his name. Through that, he's built an unyielding foundation of success that carried over into other endeavors like entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Deemed a superhero to many, Ferrigno's metamorphosis as the Hulk coincidentally turned him into a notable icon as well. With nearly five decades as a public icon, let's take a closer look at Ferrigno's transformation as the last surviving "The Incredible Hulk" cast member.
Lou was heavily bullied due to a health issue he sustained as a child
Born in 1951 to Matthew and Victoria Ferrigno, Lou Ferrigno had a modest childhood in Brooklyn, New York. His earlier years were far from perfect, however, Ferrigno experienced an array of severe ear infections that saw him lose 75% to 80% of his hearing. Afterward, Ferrigno began using hearing aids at age 5, which became the norm for him over the years. Naturally, this affected his speech, which, alongside his gentle and introverted personality, made him an easy target for bullies at school.
In a 2014 episode of OWN's "Where Are They Now," Ferrigno recalled the bullying he sustained as a child. "As a kid, I was difficult to understand. I was very introverted. I was thin. I was small, and I was afraid to fight back," he said. "I used to be called different names. They used to call me 'Deaf Louis,' 'Deaf Lou' because of my hearing, because of the way I sounded." Except for his father, whom he later deemed abusive, Ferrigno had unwavering support from those around him to never allow someone else to affect how he thought of himself. "I was taught at an early age never to feel sorry for myself," he explained.
He found great success as a bodybuilder
As a child, Lou Ferrigno turned to superheroes as his inspiration. Although it manifested in bad ways, such as causing him to jump out of a second-story apartment window with nothing but a red blanket to see if he could fly like Superman, his obsession with power inspired him to get into fitness as a teenager. In a 2016 interview with The Action Elite, Ferrigno described weight training as a labor of love. "I did this to empower myself, build muscle and keep the kids that would constantly bully me worried that I would retaliate one day," he explained.
After graduating high school in 1969, Ferrigno started to compete in bodybuilding contests throughout the early to mid '70s. In 1973 and 1974, he won IFBB Mr. Universe both years, which earned him a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive Mr. Universe titles. Ferrigno also became good friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger — deemed the face of bodybuilding — in the mid-'70s. The two even competed against each other for Mr. Olympia in 1974 and 1975.
During his appearance on Dennis James' "The Menace Podcast," Ferrigno explained that Schwarzenegger once admitted that he was envious of his physique (via Fitness Volt). "I only trained three months for the competition, when I competed in '73 when I won the Mr. Universe. In 1974, after the contest, Arnold said to me, 'If I had your body nobody could beat me for 10 years,'" he recalled.
Lou Ferrigno's portrayal of the Hulk granted him overnight success
Lou Ferrigno became a credible name in the fitness industry. By the late '70s, he moved to California to further his bodybuilding career. This inadvertently put him in the line of sight of producers and directors, such as those behind "The Incredible Hulk." According to his 2022 interview with The Guardian, Ferrigno was training for Mr. Olympia in 1977 when he was approached for the role of the Hulk. "They'd started filming the pilot episode with Richard Kiel, who played Jaws in the James Bond movies, but a kid on the set said he wasn't right and he needed to have big muscles like in the comics," he recalled. "I went for the screen test, got painted green and was asked to show emotion. That came naturally – I knew how Hulk felt – and I got hired."
Premiering in 1977 and ending in 1982, the show followed Dr. David Banner — even though he was canonically Bruce Banner — as he navigated difficult emotions after failing to save his wife from a car accident. It was a match made in heaven as Ferrigno connected with his fictional counterpart's backstory. "The show was an overnight success and gave me incredible fame," he stated. "David Banner, the Hulk's human alter ego, encountered a different obstacle every week and that's why people related to him. Every one of us has a little Hulk inside."
Lou Ferrigno pulled out all the stops to attain his dream role in 1983
With the success of "The Incredible Hulk," Lou Ferrigno stepped away from bodybuilding to focus on his acting career. By the time the CBS series ended in 1982, the former bodybuilder needed to find his next role. Luckily for him, his next gig was in a film adaptation of a superhero he grew up idolizing. In 1983, Ferrigno appeared in "Hercules" as the superhero Greek God. In a 1982 interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, he gushed about playing the role since it was a character he arguably admired more than the Hulk (via The Ultimate Hercules blog). "When I was a kid, I used to watch the 'Hercules' movies over and over and over. So you can imagine, what I felt like when I got a phone call from the people at Cannon Films asking me if I wanted to star in a remake of 'Hercules!'" he stated.
As a dedicated fan, Ferrigno worked tirelessly to fit the part of Hercules. Alongside a strict training regimen that saw him in peak form, Ferrigno told Muscle & Fitness that he was hard on himself while filming because he wanted his performance to be perfect. "'Hercules' is a film I want all the kids, everybody to go see and not be able to walk out saying, 'He could have done better,'" he shared. "I want them to walk out and feel fulfilled."
Lou Ferrigno became a personal trainer to a musical legend in the '80s
Whether it be in "Trauma Center" or "The Seven Magnificent Gladiators," Lou Ferrigno achieved even more acting success in the 1980s. Still, his stint as "The Incredible Hulk" remained his most recognizable role. So much so that it caught Michael Jackson's attention, which was not much of a surprise, given his penchant for befriending actors. Jackson was friends with Brooke Shields; similarly, the King of Pop had a controversial friendship with "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin. According to his 2009 interview with Associated Press, Ferrigno was propositioned to be Jackson's personal trainer in the '80s. "We met over 15 years ago. He was a big fan of mine. He loved the Hulk and everything," he recalled. "So I had a doctor friend who was a friend of his. He suggested to Michael, 'Have Lou train you because I have a facility, very private, and he thought that I was the best."
To Ferrigno's surprise, he and Jackson connected immediately due to their shared childhood experiences. "We had strong dominating fathers, and both of us had a lot of pain and anger," he explained. "And we shared that because his escape was music. My escape was bodybuilding and fitness." Ferrigno worked closely with Jackson up until the pop star's passing in 2009, which was the year he was set for the "This Is It" tour
His brief comedy stints saw a notable 2000s sitcom book him to play himself
With a guest appearance on "Night Court," Lou Ferrigno was no stranger to sitcoms. After a brief return to bodybuilding in the '90s, the "The Incredible Hulk" actor spent the 2000s putting his comedy chops to good use. Mostly, these were self-portrayals in sitcoms, films, Butterfinger commercials, and, surprisingly enough, YouTube videos. However, none were as popular as his stint as a cast member on "The King of Queens."
Appearing in the sitcom from 2000 to 2007, Ferrigno played himself as the neighbor of Doug and Carrie Heffernan. During a 2019 Q&A panel at Comic-Con, Ferrigno noted that a previous movie role allowed him to get the part. "I did a movie called "The Godson" with Rodney Dangerfield and Dom DeLuise. Then one night, the producers on "King of Queens" were watching the show and [say], 'Why not have Lou come on one episode as a neighbor,'" he recalled. "So I did the one episode and became so well received they gave me a recurring role." Comedy came naturally to Ferrigno, as it gave him the space to poke fun at the funny experiences he's had since becoming a public figure. "Playing the character of myself was hilarious because it's just a wonderful instant gratification for me," he said.
He joined the Los Angeles Sheriff Department in 2006
While Lou Ferrigno's relationship with his father, Matthew Ferrigno, wasn't the best, "The Incredible Hulk" actor appreciated what Matthew did as a New York City police officer. Alongside a varied acting career that, by the mid-2000s, had reached legendary status, Ferrigno decided to follow in his father's footsteps. In 2006, Ferrigno was sworn in as an official reserve deputy for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department after a lengthy training period that started in September 2005. Ferrigno's obligations as a reserve deputy included 20 hours of service per month, recruiting new deputies, and aiding the sheriff's Youth Activities League and the Special Victims Bureau.
Additionally, Ferrigno became an honorary police officer in other states, like New York, Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Kansas. In 2018, he was sworn in by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office in Texas as their newest member. While there, Ferrigno spoke candidly about why this was an important pastime for him (via KIII News). "You know, my father was NYPD for 26 years," he said. "15 years ago I joined the L.A. Sheriff's Department. I wanted to be a certified deputy sheriff. I went through the academy and joined the sheriff's reserve and didn't take a salary because, as I mentioned before, my father was a police lieutenant and I wanted to give back because I see we have so many problems in this country."
Lou Ferrigno founded his own bodybuilding competition in 2014
In 1992, Lou Ferrigno made an impactful return to competitive bodybuilding after retiring in 1975. After placing 12th in that year's Mr. Olympia and 10th the following year, Ferrigno recognized how quickly the sport was growing. Though he had an impressive second-place finish at Olympia Masters in 1994, Ferrigno officially retired from competing. Fortunately, he remained a notable face in bodybuilding. Similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Classic, Ferrigno sought to create his own annual competition in 2014.
That year, he founded The Ferrigno Legacy on the advice of son Lou Ferrigno Jr. According to his 2016 interview with Muscle Insider, it was heavily inspired by Schwarzenegger's bodybuilding competition. "When I used to go to the Arnold Classic, people would always say to me, 'Why don't you have your own contest?'" he recalled. "One day, my son (who is 31) said we should have our own bodybuilding competition, and I said, 'Great!' because I couldn't think of anyone better than Lou Jr. and Chris Minnes to be the promoters."
The annual competition grew in popularity, allowing up-and-coming bodybuilders an extra opportunity for exposure and notoriety. It was fortunate enough to see three full years of success. However, after four events, Ferrigno canceled the annual competition show in 2018 as it was difficult to manage while maintaining his acting pursuits.
He was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2017
Lou Ferrigno's impact in bodybuilding brought the medium to a global level. Though he's not deemed the face of bodybuilding like his peer Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ferrigno is one of the few notable names from the sport's Golden Era to elevate it into pop culture. Additionally, his legacy as The Incredible Hulk before successors like Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo only added to his worldwide influence. As a result, the International Sports Hall of Fame recognized Ferrigno as a legendary bodybuilding figure in 2017.
With Schwarzenegger in attendance, the International Sports Hall of Fame held a ceremony to celebrate Ferrigno's accomplishments. While there, the former bodybuilder spoke about his legacy as a public figure. Given all the hurdles he had to overcome in his life, Ferrigno expressed gratitude for the number of fans he's garnered over the years and encouraged everyone to be their best selves. "Every one of you, embrace your passion. I don't care what it is," he iterated. "Love yourself. Respect yourself. Help each other. Just be nice, and thank you so much for coming. God bless you all."
Lou Ferrigno became a father of 3
After his brief marriage to Susan Groff, Lou Ferrigno met second wife Carla Green in 1979. They got married in 1980 and later welcomed three children: Shanna, Lou Jr., and Brent Ferrigno. Over the years, Lou prioritized fatherhood, as according to his 2021 interview with Men's Health, he didn't want to raise his children the same way his father raised him. "I decided to go into therapy because I didn't want to be like my father," he stated. "My father never had the ability to say he was wrong, he was sorry. . . . I didn't want to be like him with my kids."
While Brent leads a private life away from the limelight, Lou Jr. followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a bodybuilder and actor. He's seen success alongside the cast of "How I Met Your Mother," as well as "9-1-1," "S.W.A.T.," and "The Pitt." His most publicized relationship with his children, however, is with his entrepreneur daughter, Shanna. They were seemingly on good terms; unfortunately, Carla's death in February due to Alzheimer's strained their relationship. This resulted in Lou suing Shanna for alleged elder abuse and financial exploitation. There's no public information about reconciliation between the two, which might suggest that they remain estranged.
Lou Ferrigno underwent an operation to fix his partial hearing loss in 2021
Lou Ferrigno's hearing loss has remained a major part of his life ever since he was 3. With his newfound stardom, he overcame what some may have perceived as weakness and turned it into his greatest strength. This, however, didn't mean Ferrigno never thought about what life would be like without hearing loss. What was once a dream became reality in 2021, when Ferrigno got a cochlear implant to fix his hearing problem.
Cochlear implants are small devices that, with surgery, can drastically improve hearing for those with severe hearing loss. In a 2021 interview with People, the former bodybuilder shared that a close friend inspired him to undergo the procedure. "When I saw a friend of mine do it, after what he's been through and what he's been suffering, I said, 'Why not do this? Why not get better?'" he said. "Because my whole life it's been frustrating to not be able to hear." After the procedure, Ferrigno heard sounds he couldn't before. He told the publication that with the help of some exercises, his hearing clarity went from 20% to 65%. "My goal is to let everyone know that I'm wearing this and that it gives them hope, because there's a lot of people nervous about doing this. But I want people [to] know that there's hope," he stated.
Lou Ferrigno appeared in his first horror film in 2025
In the latter stage of Lou Ferrigno's career, he continued to find work throughout various projects. Whether it was voice work on "The Avengers and "Adventure Time," or managing a recurring role in "The Offer," Ferrigno's been booked and busy. Still, with nearly five decades of acting work to look back on, he's gone on to accomplish even more accolades. One of which saw him star in his first horror film, "The Hermit," in 2025.
It was a nice change of pace for Ferrigno, as instead of playing powerful superheroes like Hulk or Hercules, he portrayed, per his 2025 interview with Santa Maria Sun, Hermit, a "cannibalistic pig farmer who makes jerkies out of people." With Ferrigno as the main antagonist, he acknowledged that this was certainly a step beyond what many considered a normal role for him. "This is a very serious, notorious guy," Ferrigno said of his character. "It's my first horror film. ... It's like Hannibal Lecter in the woods." It's hard not to see this inspire Ferrigno's eventual segue into darker roles. In October 2025, he portrayed an unnerving version of himself in the psychological thriller "Gym Rat."