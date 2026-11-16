Lou Ferrigno: The Transformation Of The Last Living The Incredible Hulk Cast Member

Comic book superheroes have been cultural phenomena since their conception. With franchises like Captain America and Superman dating back to the late 1930s and early '40s, television and film adaptations soon followed their paperback prints. For DC, the '70s saw Lynda Carter sustain a stunning transformation as Wonder Woman. Around this time — 1977 to be specific — Marvel saw similar success with "The Incredible Hulk," which followed a scientist whose exposure to gamma radiation mutated him into a green-skinned monster with super strength whenever he felt intense emotions. The cast boasted a slew of names, from Bill Bixby to Charles Napier, all of whom have died. The only surviving cast member is the Green Goliath himself, Lou Ferrigno.

Coming from the world of fitness, Ferrigno's segue into television wasn't supposed to happen. Like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ferrigno became a prominent face on everyone's television screens, whether it be in network originals or blockbuster movies. His imprint on entertainment left a lasting impact behind his name. Through that, he's built an unyielding foundation of success that carried over into other endeavors like entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Deemed a superhero to many, Ferrigno's metamorphosis as the Hulk coincidentally turned him into a notable icon as well. With nearly five decades as a public icon, let's take a closer look at Ferrigno's transformation as the last surviving "The Incredible Hulk" cast member.