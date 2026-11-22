Few TV shows have left a cultural impact as enduring as "M*A*S*H," short for "Mobile Army Surgical Hospital." Set during the Korean War, this sitcom — though medical dramedy is more precise — blended irreverent humor with heart-wrenching realism. It aired from 1972 to 1983, nabbed 14 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, and can still be streamed on major platforms today. The show's success wouldn't have been possible without its charismatic ensemble cast, which evolved over the years. One of the main actors who appeared in all 11 seasons was Loretta Swit, who portrayed Major Margaret Houlihan, the stern but compassionate head nurse. Spending so much time with the same actors naturally created lasting bonds, and she was deeply respected and loved by her predominantly male co-stars, maintaining close ties long after the finale. "We see each other all the time," Swit shared in Woman's World in September 2025. "We always laugh when everybody says it's a reunion. It's like, are you kidding? I just had lunch with him."

Likewise, her fellow "M*A*S*H" alums have had plenty of wonderful things to say about her in interviews. Born in 1937, Swit was married to actor and lawyer Dennis Holahan for 12 years. She died of natural causes in 2025. As of this writing, the surviving notable members of the "M*A*S*H" roster are Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, and Gary Burghoff.

As an animal activist and patron of the arts, Swit received numerous awards for her philanthropic work. While she'll always be remembered as a dedicated performer and an empathetic person, let's take a look at what her "M*A*S*H" co-stars truly thought of her.