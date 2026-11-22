What Loretta Swit's M*A*S*H Co-Stars Have Said About Her
Few TV shows have left a cultural impact as enduring as "M*A*S*H," short for "Mobile Army Surgical Hospital." Set during the Korean War, this sitcom — though medical dramedy is more precise — blended irreverent humor with heart-wrenching realism. It aired from 1972 to 1983, nabbed 14 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run, and can still be streamed on major platforms today. The show's success wouldn't have been possible without its charismatic ensemble cast, which evolved over the years. One of the main actors who appeared in all 11 seasons was Loretta Swit, who portrayed Major Margaret Houlihan, the stern but compassionate head nurse. Spending so much time with the same actors naturally created lasting bonds, and she was deeply respected and loved by her predominantly male co-stars, maintaining close ties long after the finale. "We see each other all the time," Swit shared in Woman's World in September 2025. "We always laugh when everybody says it's a reunion. It's like, are you kidding? I just had lunch with him."
Likewise, her fellow "M*A*S*H" alums have had plenty of wonderful things to say about her in interviews. Born in 1937, Swit was married to actor and lawyer Dennis Holahan for 12 years. She died of natural causes in 2025. As of this writing, the surviving notable members of the "M*A*S*H" roster are Alan Alda, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, and Gary Burghoff.
As an animal activist and patron of the arts, Swit received numerous awards for her philanthropic work. While she'll always be remembered as a dedicated performer and an empathetic person, let's take a look at what her "M*A*S*H" co-stars truly thought of her.
Mike Farrell described Loretta Swit as 'a dynamo'
Loretta Swit was stunning inside and out, and fans of the series weren't the only ones who admired her. Most of her co-stars, including Mike Farrell, were impressed by her dedication and professionalism on screen and her warmth off camera. After she passed away, Farrell, who portrayed the witty and upright Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, honored her on his Instagram account with a black-and-white photo of her smiling. He simply captioned it, "Loretta... 1937-2025," followed by a black heart emoji.
Farrell was much more eloquent a week later in a June 2025 video interview with TMZ. Reflecting on Swit's work ethic on the "M*A*S*H" set, he expressed his admiration for her, noting how she could easily switch from her passionate character to enjoy relaxing hobbies like crocheting, reading, and needlepointing during breaks. Describing her as "a dynamo," he recalled, "She'd sit there and be her sweet, demure self, and then they'd call for her to come in and do this scene, and she'd go in and she'd be roaring as Margaret ... and then she'd calm down and walk off and sit down and continue to do her needlepoint. So, it was an extraordinary demonstration, I think, of the incredible talent the woman had, and the ability she had to focus." Farrell also added that unlike the cast members of other shows who claimed they became a family, in the case of "M*A*S*H," it was actually true.
Jamie Farr considered Loretta Swit 'like a sister'
"M*A*S*H" actor Jamie Farr is happily married with two children, and for many years, his tight-knit family included an honorary member: Loretta Swit. Farr, who also stayed with "M*A*S*H" through its entire 11-season run, played Corporal (and later Sergeant) Maxwell Klinger. The latter often infuriated Major Houlihan with his antics — for instance, trying to get discharged by crossdressing, a practice the rigid major frowned upon — but in reality, the two actors grew very close. Following Swit's passing, Farr told USA Today, "I dearly loved Loretta! As close as family can get. From the first time I met her, on what was supposed to be a one-day appearance on 'M*A*S*H,' we embraced each other. That became a lifetime friendship. I can't begin to express how much she will be missed."
In 2026, Farr shared more details about his closeness with Swit on the "Pop Culture Retro" podcast, calling her "a dear, dear person" who was "like a sister." "I knew her mom, Nell, and I knew her brother, Bob," he added. "Actually, we used to have them at the house, my wife and I, for Christmas parties."
Alan Alda praised Loretta Swit's acting and dedication
Did you know that Alan Alda nearly passed on "M*A*S*H?" It's a good thing he eventually changed his mind, as he became beloved by many of his co-stars. Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, the sardonic, irreverent, yet compassionate surgeon he played, was a real joy to watch — especially when he antagonized, teased, or flirted with Loretta Swit's Major Houlihan.
Off camera, though, Alda and Swit grew very close, and he even supported her in convincing the writers to develop her character beyond the sensual woman who was having an affair with a married surgeon, Major Frank Burns (Larry Linville). Swit also took issue with Houlihan's nickname, "Hot Lips," as she found it to be degrading. And so, she pushed for the show to not only ditch the moniker, but build out the role. In a 2009 interview for The Television Academy Foundation, Alda said, "Loretta was a wonderful person ... She really was responsible for her character's growth," adding, "She wasn't a one-joke character anymore."
After Swit died, Alda paid a moving tribute to her on X. He wrote, "Loretta was a supremely talented actor. She deserved all her 10 Emmy nominations and her 2 wins. But more than acting her part, she created it. She worked hard in showing the writing staff how they could turn the character from a one-joke, sexist stereotype into a real person — with real feelings and ambitions. We celebrated the day the script came out listing her character not as 'Hot Lips,' but as Margaret. Loretta made the most of her time here."
McLean Stevenson stood up for her behind the scenes
On "M*A*S*H," McLean Stevenson portrayed Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake, the kind, laid-back commanding officer who enjoyed fishing and drinking. At the end of Season 3, the actor left the hit series to pursue solo stardom and lived to regret it, as fans could only ever see him in the role that made him famous. Whatever friction he may have had with the creators and male co-stars like Alan Alda (who received much more screen time), Stevenson always made it clear that Loretta Swit was special. In fact, he respected her so much that he once called out a producer for dismissing her creative input.
According to an interview with The Baltimore Sun (via MeTV), Swit recalled, "I made a suggestion at the rehearsal table one day. One of the producers said no, he didn't think that would work. So, 10 minutes later, McLean made the same suggestion, but in a deeper voice, which of course meant he got more respect. The same producer said it was a terrific idea. And McLean said, 'Why didn't you think so when Loretta said the same thing 10 minutes ago?'" Considering Stevenson's own issues with the higher-ups back then, the fact that he made the effort to stand up for Swit is a testament to how much he valued her.
Larry Linville joked about their real-life dynamic but praised her acting
Stage and TV actor Larry Linville, who died from pneumonia complications in 2000, not only shared great chemistry with Loretta Swit on "M*A*S*H" but he was also close to her in real life — though the exact depth of their relationship remains private. On the show, his character, the obnoxious, sour, and elitist Major Frank Burns, was completely obsessed with Major Houlihan at the mobile hospital in South Korea, even though he had a wife waiting for him back home in the United States. In real life, Linville and Swit were extremely comfortable around each other and supportive of one other. In interviews, they often joked about being romantically involved in real life just to tease fans. In a 1988 chat with The Hamilton Spectator, Linville stated (via MeTV), "Loretta Swit and I were friends offscreen. Did we have an affair? Well, look, I never kiss and tell."
When asked on an episode of "Omelet" if he regarded Swit as "a serious person," Linville replied, "Oh yes, very deeply serious. I don't believe anyone can or is capable of playing comedy unless they have that." According to Fox 11 News, she paid Linville a visit after he was diagnosed with cancer, and they watched a few "M*A*S*H" episodes together. He apparently asked her, "Please don't remember me only as Frank. Remember me as Larry." Naturally, she wholeheartedly obliged.
Harry Morgan called Loretta Swit 'smart' and 'capable'
In 2011, at age 96, Harry Morgan joined the growing list of "M*A*S*H" actors we've sadly lost. He died from pneumonia, according to his family. Morgan replaced McLean Stevenson on the show, stepping in as Colonel Sherman Potter. He had some big shoes to fill, yet his character eventually grew on audiences as an honorable, capable, and fair commanding officer. Potter maintained a fatherly, somewhat affectionate relationship with Major Houlihan. Similarly, off screen, the two actors respected each other on a profound level. While chatting with The Television Academy Foundation in 2004, Morgan shared, "I like to talk with Loretta, and we became very, you know, very good friends — still are. She's a fine person ... Very smart and very capable."
Ever the fatherly figure, he also added that he worried a little about what her future held. Speaking with The McDowell News (via MeTV) in 2017, Swit shared, "Everyone loved Harry. He wasn't just a colleague, but a leader, a father figure, and a friend to us all ... Even after working all week together, Harry, his wife, and I would have lunch on weekends because we just liked being together."