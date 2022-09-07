Nearly 40% Of People Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Drugstore Mascara - The List Survey

Whether you apply a full face every day or you are new to the world of cosmetics, wearing makeup is an awesome way to express yourself — but it can be a seriously expensive habit. The cost of high-end makeup can reach hundreds of dollars for one bottle of foundation or tube of lipstick, sending those of us on a budget to the drugstore for our makeup restock needs. With so many different products and price points on shelves today, it has us asking ourselves what the real difference is between drugstore and high-end makeup. While we all love to save a few dollars, sometimes, you really do get what you pay for. Not all drugstore brands are a perfect dupe of high-end makeup brands, especially when it comes to mascara.

According to WebMD, mascara has been lengthening our lashes since the 19th century — while it's the perfect way to boost the volume of our lashes, mascara has a shockingly gross history. Nowadays, you can find a tube for as little as $3, but what you save in cash you might lose in quality. To find out which drugstore brand mascara is a waste of money, The List conducted a survey asking 558 people, "Which is the worst brand of drugstore mascara?"