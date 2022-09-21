A Look Back At The 16 Most Tear-Jerking Moments After The Queen's Death
The whole world is in mourning following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved monarch, who ruled over Britain for 70 years, passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. The royal family's official Twitter account publicly announced the devastating news, confirming Her Majesty was at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland when she died.
Sadly, Prince Harry didn't get to say goodbye to the queen since he wasn't able to get there in time, per TMZ. However, the royal defector stuck around in the aftermath to pay his respects accordingly. Harry also posted an emotional tribute to the Archewell website, in which he gushed about how important Her Majesty was to his personal development, and how much he valued the special times they spent together — including the times the queen spent with his children, Archie and Lilibet, and his wife Meghan Markle.
There have been plenty of emotionally taxing moments as Britain rallies around the royal family, and these are some of the most tear-jerking by far.
The Fab Four reunited for the first time in years to greet mourners
Royal fans were thrilled to see the Fab Four, as they were colloquially known, back together again in the wake of the queen's passing. Sky News pointed out that witnessing warring siblings William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, alongside their respective spouses, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, putting their differences aside to meet well-wishers gathered at Windsor Castle would've made Her Majesty immensely happy.
Meghan Markle sweetly hugged a teenage fan
While greeting mourners, the Duchess of Sussex received a hug from a teenager, delighting social media users defending the former actor against yet another onslaught of hate. One commentator even admitted, "That hug was the first time I've teared up throughout this whole thing. Meghan hugged her so tight you could tell that kindness meant so much to her."
As it turned out, Meghan Markle's public hug with a fan had a much deeper meaning than anyone expected. The 14-year-old in question explained she did it to show Meghan "she's welcome" in Britain.
Princess Charlotte burst into tears outside the funeral
Kate Middleton reportedly broke the news about the queen to her kids "gently," and before the rest of the world found out, as an insider informed Closer Weekly. They elaborated, "Kate used her words carefully and said that Elizabeth is in heaven with Prince Philip." Unsurprisingly, "there were lots of tears and hugs and naturally the children are upset."
At the queen's funeral, poor Princess Charlotte broke down in tears. Page Six noted her mom comforted the little girl and also held her hand as they walked into the church together.
King Charles got teary-eyed while hearing 'God Save the King'
Sweetly, the moment that made King Charles III break down at his mother's funeral was when he realized it truly was the end of an era. Us Weekly confirmed the new sovereign leader wiped away a tear as "God Save the King" played out, as the ceremony concluded and attendees got ready to leave Westminster Abbey. The sad moment followed two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth II.
The king thanked everybody for their condolences in an Instagram message, noting he and Queen Camilla were "deeply touched."
David Beckham was so moved he couldn't bear to look at the queen's coffin
A famous face was spotted in the queue to see the queen lying-in-state as soccer star David Beckham rocked up to pay his respects alongside the commoners. Beckham was spotted at Victoria Tower Gardens, confirming he'd been waiting over 12 hours when reporters caught up with him.
Once he actually made it to the top of the queue, the iconic footballer solemnly bowed his head in respect, seemingly after becoming overcome with emotion at the sight of Queen Elizabeth's coffin (via Sky News).
Prince George also shed a tear or two while saying goodbye to his great-grandmother
Princess Charlotte of Wales wasn't the only one getting choked up. Her older brother, Prince George of Wales, also shed a tear during the emotional funeral service. The Sun noted royal fans were impressed with how "brave" both children were while saying goodbye to their beloved "Gan-Gan," as she was lovingly known.
As one Twitter user admitted, "My heart just dropped when it cut to little George bless him," referencing the live-stream. "Poor George looks really sad and I hate this but I like that William reassured him," added another.
Sophie Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn, was comforted by Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall proved family comes first when photos emerged of Zara Tindall's husband comforting James, Viscount Severn — who's the son of Sophie and Edward Wessex — ahead of the queen's funeral. According to Hello!, Mike and his cousin-in-law walked into Westminster Abbey together, with the former rugby player placing a comforting hand on James's back.
Viscount Severn typically stays out of the public eye, at the behest of his parents, but he joined the rest of the royal family in the spotlight at the memorial while paying tribute to the beloved monarch.
Mike Tindall also broke down himself at one point
Aside from comforting his younger cohort, Mike Tindall was also moved to tears himself while saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth. Hello! reported he was "visibly moved" while attending the service. Tindall previously opened up about how nervous he still got being around Her Majesty, during an episode of his podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby."
In an interview with The Telegraph, the former rugby star described the queen as an "amazing woman," confirming she and the rest of the royals had been nothing but welcoming to him.
Meghan Markle was seen wiping away tears
Although the response to her being back in Britain wasn't wholly positive, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, focused on mourning the queen during her memorial service at Westminster Abbey. And, at one point, the duchess was even spotted wiping away tears. Page Six reported her lip was quivering as Her Majesty's coffin was taken into a hearse at Wellington Arch, en route to its final destination at Windsor Castle.
Sweetly, the duchess chose a pair of diamond-and-pearl earrings once given to her by the queen as accessories for the event.
Sarah Ferguson looked somber while mourning her 'mentor'
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events didn't go unnoticed, so it was heartening to see the Duchess of York paying her respects at Her Majesty's funeral. Moreover, per People, Fergie wore a sweet tribute to the queen on her lapel in the form of a sparkly swallow brooch, denoting the final journey she was about to embark upon.
As People also noted, on the "Tea with Twiggy" podcast, the duchess described Queen Elizabeth II as her "greatest mentor" in life, and the "person who believes in me" the most.
Princess Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice fought back tears
Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, accompanied her to the queen's funeral looking just as downtrodden as the Duchess of York. The Daily Mail described the royal sisters as seeming "distraught," especially when the time came to watch the coffin being transported into a hearse on its way to Windsor.
The siblings stood close to each other in a supportive gesture. Later, Eugenie fought back tears as she left the chapel, in Windsor, following the queen's committal service.
Queen Camilla stayed strong for King Charles
King Charles III understandably took losing his mother incredibly hard, so it was encouraging to see his wife, Queen Camilla, remaining strong next to him during the memorial service. Ahead of the funeral, a royal insider told Us Weekly, "King Charles calls Camilla his 'tower of strength.'"
They added, "[He] says she makes him a better man. This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he's incredibly emotional." Luckily, Camilla remains by his side in the tougher moments.
Prince Harry tried to hide the fact he was getting emotional
It's been an especially tough time for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, but regardless of his ongoing issues with the rest of the royal family, Harry's love for the queen was clear during her funeral, with Hello! confirming he looked "visibly moved." At one point, the duke even held a hand up to his face, presumably to hide the fact he was wiping away a tear.
Thankfully, his wife was there to support him, with Harry and Meghan Markle undeterred by how their PDA at the queen's procession divided the internet.
The queen's piper played one final song for her
One of the saddest moments surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral was when her dedicated piper played one final lament in Her Majesty's honor. Today reported Pipe Major Paul Burns, who serenaded the queen every single morning, took pride in playing during her emotional committal service at St. George's Chapel. "A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith" rang out from the doorway between the chapel and the Dean's Cloister, as Burns slowly walked away.
Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of it, with one describing the moment as "very poignant and moving."
Prince Edward broke down in tears for his beloved mother
Unlike his scandal-prone brother, Prince Edward typically cedes the limelight. He courted attention at the queen's funeral service, though, by wiping away tears during the ceremony and looking stony-faced otherwise. Per The Independent, the Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, dabbed at his eyes and nose with a tissue while surrounded by family members and dignitaries alike.
Sat prominently in the front row, Edward was moved by the Archbishop of Canterbury's words, as the religious leader hailed Her Majesty's "abundant life and loving service" in his sermon (via The Independent).
Her Majesty's beloved corgis also paid their respects
Even the most hard-hearted among us couldn't hold back tears upon learning the queen's beloved corgis, Muick and Sandy, were present at her funeral. According to Page Six, Prince Andrew will be looking after the pups, alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and was spotted comforting them at Windsor Castle after the service was finished. Royal staffers walked them around the grounds while waiting for the queen's hearse to arrive, too.
The queen's beloved horse, Carlton Lima Emma, was also seen at Windsor Castle, awaiting her late owner's final appearance.