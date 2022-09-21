A Look Back At The 16 Most Tear-Jerking Moments After The Queen's Death

The whole world is in mourning following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved monarch, who ruled over Britain for 70 years, passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. The royal family's official Twitter account publicly announced the devastating news, confirming Her Majesty was at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland when she died.

Sadly, Prince Harry didn't get to say goodbye to the queen since he wasn't able to get there in time, per TMZ. However, the royal defector stuck around in the aftermath to pay his respects accordingly. Harry also posted an emotional tribute to the Archewell website, in which he gushed about how important Her Majesty was to his personal development, and how much he valued the special times they spent together — including the times the queen spent with his children, Archie and Lilibet, and his wife Meghan Markle.

There have been plenty of emotionally taxing moments as Britain rallies around the royal family, and these are some of the most tear-jerking by far.