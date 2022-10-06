The List Survey: Which Is Your Favorite Style Of Purse To Carry?

According to The List's survey, the fan-favorite purse is the shoulder bag. The ever popular handbag that looks great with practically any outfit received 36.13% of the vote. When you picture a purse, you most likely see a shoulder bag, with its one strap long enough to carry while slung over your shoulder. Shoulder bag users love this style of purse for the mobility it provides, the fashionable styles it comes in, and ease of use while carrying multiple things.

In 2nd place with 31.76% of the vote was the crossbody bag. This type of purse is another beloved style for its fashion and function. As its name suggests, the crossbody bag has one strap that is worn across your body for maximum comfort and support, via MasterClass. Much like the shoulder bag, the crossbody can be worn hands-free, allowing you to go about your day with ease knowing your valuables are securely strapped to your body. Some of the best crossbody bags to buy in 2022 are the perfect accessory that won't break the bank.

And 15.18% of voters opted for the tote bag — another reliable bag that provides optimal space for everything from your essentials to groceries. What makes a tote bag different is the material. According to Cotton Bag Co., totes "have parallel handles that emerge from the inside of the bag" and are often made of a cotton or canvas material, and are very eco-friendly.