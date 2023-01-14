Pierced Nails Are The Latest '90s Trend To Make A Comeback

You can pierce your ears and many other body parts — this is hardly a new practice. Researchers have traced body piercings to almost every culture throughout recorded history, according to the British Medical Association. Given that body jewelry is a statement of bold creativity and undeniable fashion, it's easy to see why piercing has remained such a popular practice.

Another stylish way to accessorize is with your nail art. From a simple French manicure to neon embellished nails, you can't go wrong with decking out your digits. Now, the boldness of piercings and the art of nail polish have come together again for the return of pierced nails.

The '90s birthed many trends, some we'd rather forget and others that we're dying to try again (kitten heels, anyone?). Fashion was a stand-out during this decade, as was experimental and over-the-top nail art. Pierced nails allowed people to show off unconventional and sometimes wild styles on their fingers with ease, and it looks to be the same this time around. If you didn't get to try this trend at the end of the 20th century, now's your chance to adapt it to fit your own personal aesthetic.