Queen Camilla Tops Meghan Markle In Popularity In New US Poll

In a Jan. 16, 2023, Newsweek poll of 2,000 people in the US, Queen Consort Camilla had a -8 net approval score, while Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, scored -13. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, scored -7. For Meghan and Harry, these numbers represent a significant contrast, compared to a Dec. 5, 2022, poll. At that time, Meghan was rated at +23, Harry +38, and Camilla -2. This poll occurred just days before the Dec. 8 release of their record-breaking Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and well before Harry's memoir, "Spare," debuted.

While Harry's popularity is at a record low in the UK, it is notable that the duke and duchess's numbers have fallen so significantly in the US. According to YouGov, opinion of Harry and Meghan tends to be higher in the US than in the UK. For Camilla, the opposite is true.

Lee Cohen, a former US/UK relations advisor, believes Camilla's affair with King Charles continues to impact US opinion. Speaking to Express, Cohen explained, "Americans were besotted with Princess Diana. Many have never gotten over what they view as a tragic but beautiful young woman wronged by a husband and failed by a monarchical system."

After the poll results were announced, royal author Angela Levin, who has come to Camilla's defense before, criticized Harry for saying "nasty things" about his stepmother, tweeting, "Being disloyal to your family is disliked. People can see Camilla is genuine, loyal, caring, and helps those with difficulties."