The Browscaping Beauty Trend Makes Room For More Creativity Above Your Eye Makeup Look

Just when you thought the possibilities for makeup looks had reached their limits, the powers that be came through with new eyebrow-raising trends to spice up your routine — extra emphasis on the brow bit, especially regarding this style phenomenon from the makeup world. Looking for creative ways to change up your eye makeup look? Meet brow makeup.

For years, we've treated eyebrows as mere face-framing shapes. While their thickness and arch have changed over the years, the general rule of thumb has remained the same: pluck or wax them into shape, fill them in if necessary, and you're good to go. But why should your brows miss out on all the fun adornment you use on your lids, waterlines, and lashes?

From negative space cut-outs to underlining and lots in between, there are plenty of ways you can zhush up your makeup using the space under, above, and in your brows.