Victor Kiriakis' Most Memorable Days Of Our Lives Stories

Victor Kiriakis is one of the most beloved characters to ever appear on "Days of Our Lives." The character, played by John Aniston, first debuted on the sudser in 1985 and has given viewers some very memorable moments since that time. Born in Greece, Victor was introduced as a longtime friend of the Brady family. However, it was soon clear to fans that Victor wasn't as wholesome and moral as the Bradys. Throughout his decades on the soap opera, Victor has been involved in several storylines that have featured him engaging in illegal activities such as drugs, attempted murder, kidnapping, jailbreaks, theft, blackmail, and so much more.

Of course, Victor has captured attention with his many romances as well. The Titan Industries founder has been married several times to women such as Carly Manning (Crystal Chappel), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). However, he's also had flings with Angelica Deveraux (Jane Elliot), Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease), and others.

During his reign as one of Salem's biggest villains and most popular characters, Victor has had some truly memorable moments.