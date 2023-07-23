Royals Who Stunned In Pretty Pink Looks

In case you haven't noticed, the color pink is having a major moment, thanks in no small part to Greta Gerwig bringing "Barbie" to life on the big screen. But while the movie's hype may have escalated things quickly, the trend dubbed "Barbiecore" has actually been gaining momentum since Valentino's Fall/Winter runway show in 2022, where models heated up the Paris catwalk in hot pink couture.

Since then, stars have been embracing the look faster than you can say, "Hi, Ken," stepping out in punchy, playful pink from head to toe. Perhaps it's because of the message the color conveys. "People feel more empowered to wear more daring shades of pink rather than that muted millennial pink shades that we had embraced before," fashion executive CeCe Vu told USA Today. "It's more of a statement showcasing feminine strength."

For the royals, however, the trend is just another day at the office. For decades, queens, princesses, and duchesses have understood and embraced the power of pink. From blush to bubblegum and, yes, even Barbie pink, this color has factored heavily into the fashions of many members of the monarchy over the years, and it shows no signs of slowing down because trend or no trend, the royals always look pretty in pink.